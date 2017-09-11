Google Details Plan To Distrust Symantec Certificates (tomshardware.com) 30
After deciding to distrust Symantec's certificates in March, Google has decided to release a more detailed plan for how that process will go. Tom's Hardware reports: Starting with Chrome 66 (we're now at version 61), the browser will remove trust in Symantec-issued certificates issued prior to June 1, 2016. Website operators that use Symantec certificates issued before that date should be looking to replace their certificates by April 2018, when Chrome 66 is expected to come out. Starting with Chrome 62 (next version), the built-in DevTools will also warn operators of Symantec certificates that will be distrusted in Chrome 66. After December 1, the new infrastructure managed by DigiCert will go into effect, and any new certificates issued by the old Symantec infrastructure will no longer be valid in Chrome. By November 2018, Chrome 70 will come out and will completely remove trust in all Symantec certificates that have ever been issued. Website operators can replace their old Symantec certificates with certificates from DigiCert from December 1 or from any other CA trusted by Google's Chrome browser.
Let me (Score:5, Interesting)
I was working on the computer a few nights ago, I booted it up, and started my browser. Up pops a screen, that tells me that Symantec and Arris have entered into a partnership to keep me safe from Malware.
Hmm, that's odd. I do my own security, and it works pretty well. And I want nothing to do with Symantec.
I try opening a few other web pages in safari and then Firefox. Same thing happens.
Crap - I think I've been nailed. Well, I have a good backup system. It will be a PITA, but whatever.
So before I did that, I went back and looked at the browser hijack page. I click on the "why am I seeing this?" link. I get a certificate not valid. Shit. I click on the Terms of service link. Same thing. I try a few more random pages. Nothing works. And when you can't read the terms of service, something is really wrong. So I start to re-image the machine. This will take most of my evening away.
I call Arris to tell them of the problem. And they tell me that this is a new feature they are rolling out to select customers.
A few seconds while I absorb this. Then I tell them that anything that has anything to do with Symantec must be removed from my computer, and removed now! I told them their "service" presents as a browser hijack, I did not and would not sign any terms that I didn't accept when I bought the router, and if it wasn't gone immediately, I would box up the router, and return it to where I bought it, with a full explanation and review of the problem. So they then had to work with Symantec to kill what they had done.
Sorry Symantec, take your browser hijack which won't let me access any websites unless I agree to terms that I cannot see, and bend over, and shove it up your anus as far as you can, using a pincone, then a baseball bat, and after that, a dildo covered with sandpaper.
Re:Let me (Score:4, Insightful)
This isn't anything "on your computer," it's MITM javascript injection by your ISP. You didn't need to reimage your computer (and, in fact, that's unlikely to change anything), rather you need to opt-out, since they decided to opt you in. Also, you should probably either up your technical proficiency, or else stop "doing your own security."
WTF, this is supposed to be a site for nerds. It says so right there at the top.
What about Firefox? (Score:2, Interesting)
What's Mozilla's plan? Are they going to continue to trust the old certs?
TRUST is supreme (Score:4, Interesting)
Many businesses have only one feature to support their business model: TRUST. Symantec is one. Equifax another. All the financial firms: Merrill Lynch, Wells Fargo, B of A... Some manufacturers: Volkswagen, Gerber baby products, Mylan pharmaceuticals... Many of these and more have disgraced themselves at some time and somehow survived; the others are forgotten.
They may have many products & services, or only a few, but without TRUST they have nothing.
Good, let's distrust these lying sacks (Score:3)
Basically, what happened is that Symantec allowed "foreign entities" (in countries like China, Italy, Brazil, Korea, Japan, Spain etc) to create certificates using it's root certificate.
Initially someone pointed out that they were just signing a bunch of test domains that were actually registered but both internal and external audits eventually found that they had delegated signing through cross-certificates to various banks and telecom agencies and ~30,000 certs were being issued by these "Regional Authorities" including google.com and various of it's subdomains.
Symantec has proven to not be trustworthy, initially it appeared to whitelist NSA malware, now we see that it's just giving away signing authority to international agencies and governments.
Re:Good, let's distrust these lying sacks (Score:4, Informative)
Here's the real problem:
By November 2018, Chrome 70 will come out and will completely remove trust in all Symantec certificates that have ever been issued.
Waiting a year is bullshit. All Symantec certs should be distrusted effective November 1 of this year, not next year. If you can't get a new cert in 30-45 days you don't really give a shit and your website shouldn't be trusted.
Too Slow (Score:2)
They should have done this much faster. Once they decided there was a problem, tell people they have 90 days to get a new certificate. What's the big deal? For most purposes, a free one from Let's Encrypt is good enough (it shows up in the browser as trusted--what more do you want?).
There was no reason to give Verisign enough time to salvage their business and sell it off instead of just killing them the way they should have been.