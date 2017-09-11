ShadowBrokers Releases NSA UNITEDRAKE Manual That Targets Windows Machines (schneier.com) 18
AmiMoJo shares a report from Schneier on Security: The ShadowBrokers released the manual for UNITEDRAKE, a sophisticated NSA Trojan that targets Windows machines: "Able to compromise Windows PCs running on XP, Windows Server 2003 and 2008, Vista, Windows 7 SP 1 and below, as well as Windows 8 and Windows Server 2012, the attack tool acts as a service to capture information. UNITEDRAKE, described as a 'fully extensible remote collection system designed for Windows targets,' also gives operators the opportunity to take complete control of a device. The malware's modules -- including FOGGYBOTTOM and GROK -- can perform tasks including listening in and monitoring communication, capturing keystrokes and both webcam and microphone usage, the impersonation users, stealing diagnostics information and self-destructing once tasks are completed."
Americans aren't doing shit like this. The NSA is. There's a difference.
Self-destruction? A complete self-uninstall - no registry entries left behind, no temporary files, DLL's lurking in system32, no empty folders?
It's miracle software. NSA - sell your uninstaller and you can pay off the US National debt.
notice win10 is not on the list
:) /duck
because NSA doesn't need undertake, spyware is baked in
We already know Windows security is crap which is why malware for Linux systems would be far more interesting.
they deserve what every they get. After almost 25 years of problems with Windows NT, I don't understand why anyone still uses it.