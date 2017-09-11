Google Accused of Trying To Patent Public Domain Technology (bleepingcomputer.com) 30
An anonymous reader shares a report: A Polish academic is accusing Google of trying to patent technology he invented and that he purposely released into the public domain so companies like Google couldn't trap it inside restrictive licenses. The technology's name is Asymmetric Numeral Systems (ANS), a family of entropy coding methods that Polish assistant professor Jarosaw (Jarek) Duda developed in the early 2000s, and which is now hot tech at companies like Apple, Google, and Facebook, mostly because it can improve data compression from 3 to 30 times. Duda says that Google is now trying to register a patent that includes most of the ANS basic principles. Ironically, most of the technology described in the patent, Duda said he explained to Google engineers in a Google Groups discussion from 2014. The researcher already filed a complaint, to which WIPO ISA responded by calling out Google for not coming up with "an inventive contribution over the prior art, because it is no more than a straightforward application of known coding algorithms." A Google spokesperson refused to comment, and the mystery remains surrounding Google's decision to patent something that's in the public domain since 2014.
What's the problem? (Score:3)
It almost makes no difference whether Prof Duda can prove he invented this, if Google have a mind to they have the money to keep any case he might bring in court for as long as they like.br. The system is set up that way.
Re: (Score:2)
Also, releasing something into the public domain means abandoning all rights to it. So rather than ensuring Google can't patent it, he ensured that he has no standing to sue.
Re: (Score:2)
He's not suing Google. He's bringing the prior art to the attention of WIPO.
Quite right, I should have taken more care when I read TFA, but I think my point is still valid.
If Google is challenged over this they have the money to resist for as long as they want, and the system is set up so they can.
I guess if they decide there is no value in resisting, they won't.
Re: (Score:2)
Also, releasing something into the public domain means abandoning all rights to it. So rather than ensuring Google can't patent it, he ensured that he has no standing to sue.
I release all my public code into the public domain and everyone can use it as they wish. A different story is people claiming that they are the original authors or trying to arbitrarily restrict their usage. As a public-domain enjoyer, you can only use whatever together with any other person; but you cannot convert what belongs to everyone and was created by someone else in your own.
Re: (Score:2)
Without a patent he can't (successfully) sue them for using it, no, but since he released it into the public domain we must assume that he didn't intend to do that anyway. He wanted people to use it. The fact that the technique was well-known before Google attempted to patent it does mean that their patent application is invalid due to prior art. You can't just patent a technique someone else invented, even if it is in the public domain.
Prior Art. (Score:2)
Also, releasing something into the public domain means abandoning all rights to it. So rather than ensuring Google can't patent it,
He did so by publishing it (look my other post with arxiv refs [slashdot.org]).
These publications constitute prior art.
Google CANNOT patent it be cause by now, 2017, this techniques have been known for 10 years.
(Including successful implementation by Yann Collet's FSE and another one by one of the coders of the Farbrausch demo team).
he ensured that he has no standing to sue.
He can technically challenge the patent on ground of prior art.
Patent trolls must die!! (Score:2)
Patent trolls must die!!
Not necessarily Google, per se. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
This could also be a case where the employee, seeking to get rewarded for a patent, hid the prior art from Google.
Unlikely. Most companies FORBID engineers from searching for prior art. That is done by the legal dept, not engineering.
If you let engineers search for prior art, you open yourself up to lawsuits for intentional infringement. If you have an explicit policy against patent searches, you can always claim "Hey, we didn't know".
Re: (Score:2)
As the summary plainly says, it was "explained to Google engineers in a Google Groups discussion from 2014," so the engineers were already aware of the prior art. It's not engineers searching for prior art as part of the patent process, so there's nothing to FORBID. That knowledge is what may have been hidden.
Re: (Score:2)
It's a big place. How do you know it's the same engineers?
They'll get the patent (Score:1)
The dumb shits in the patent office will sleepwalk through the rubber stamping process as usual.
Re: (Score:1)
No, if you look at the Search report it says that all claims are not New, so not patentable, in view of an article by Duda.
https://worldwide.espacenet.co... [espacenet.com]
Your prejudice shows.
....
Copyleft patents? (Score:2)
Sounds like he didn't actually register a patent, but simply declared that his idea was public domain. The article isn't clear on exactly how he did so. The patent office won't necessarily count that as prior art, unless it's formally published. To actually prevent a company from monopolizing the idea, the most effective strategy would be to actually patent it and put it under a copyleft patent license... that is, patentleft [wikipedia.org]. Of course the trouble with this is that patents are expensive.
Re: (Score:2)
ANS is published. (Score:2)
Sounds like he didn't actually register a patent,
No indeed, he didn't.
but simply declared that his idea was public domain. The article isn't clear on exactly how he did so.
Wut ? It's right there even in the TFS on
/. : he published the stuff back in the 2000s.
The patent office won't necessarily count that as prior art, unless it's formally published.
If you google a bit around
:
- arXiv:0710.3861 [arxiv.org] - "Optimal encoding on discrete lattice with translational invariant constrains using statistical algorithms" first published in 2007 (that's the bat-shit crazy stuff that only a few mathematicians managed to understand but lay ground for the whole stuff)
- arXiv:0902.0271 [arxiv.org] - "Asymmetric numeral systems" first published in 2009 (second paper, where he re-vi
Re: (Score:2)
There are journals explicitly for publishing ideas so they can't be patented later. Paying a fortune to patent something you are then going to patentleft is stupid. Just publish it.
First, be Evil (Score:2)
I'm pretty sure that's Google's motto.
You shuld have patented it... (Score:2)
Baked into Large Companies (Score:2)
1) large incentives (several $K) to engineers to get a patent.
2) Incentives to managers to have their teams to get patents
3) Billable hours for outside patent council to file regardless of how questionable value that patent may be
4) Pressure from the board to CxOs have more patents than IBM
5) Easily fungible value as very, very few patents are ever licensed.
How big companies work (Score:2)
Big companies are not an individual who decides to file ANS patents.
Big companies provide incentives for their employees to file patents and employees submit patent proposals to some review committee and the committee decides which ones to apply for, then a lawyer works with the employee to write the application.
This whole process can happen without anyone involved knowing what the patent status of ANS is. In particular, big companies ask their employees not to search patents, because that creates triple da
Has Google sued anyone for patent infringement? (Score:3)
There's plenty not to like and to worry about with Google. But by my recollection, acting like a patent troll isn't one of them. If Google is trying to get a patent for an already-existing invention, then it's far more likely they applied for it just in case the USPTO was stupid enough to grant it. That way they would have the patent instead of some patent troll who could then sue Google for it. $10,000 for a patent application is cheap insurance against a patent lawsuit which could cost $millions to defend against.
Re: (Score:2)
If Google is trying to get a patent for an already-existing invention, then it's far more likely they applied for it just in case the USPTO was stupid enough to grant it.
If they did that knowingly they would be committing fraud by claiming to be the inventor. If the point was merely to prevent someone else from getting a patent they could just ensure that the technique is clearly documented, with proper attribution, and published in a public prior-art database, which would also help anyone wanting to use it.
Google should apologise... (Score:2)