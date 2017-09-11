Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Google Businesses Patents Technology

Google Accused of Trying To Patent Public Domain Technology (bleepingcomputer.com) 30

Posted by msmash from the what's-happening dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: A Polish academic is accusing Google of trying to patent technology he invented and that he purposely released into the public domain so companies like Google couldn't trap it inside restrictive licenses. The technology's name is Asymmetric Numeral Systems (ANS), a family of entropy coding methods that Polish assistant professor Jarosaw (Jarek) Duda developed in the early 2000s, and which is now hot tech at companies like Apple, Google, and Facebook, mostly because it can improve data compression from 3 to 30 times. Duda says that Google is now trying to register a patent that includes most of the ANS basic principles. Ironically, most of the technology described in the patent, Duda said he explained to Google engineers in a Google Groups discussion from 2014. The researcher already filed a complaint, to which WIPO ISA responded by calling out Google for not coming up with "an inventive contribution over the prior art, because it is no more than a straightforward application of known coding algorithms." A Google spokesperson refused to comment, and the mystery remains surrounding Google's decision to patent something that's in the public domain since 2014.

Google Accused of Trying To Patent Public Domain Technology More | Reply

Google Accused of Trying To Patent Public Domain Technology

Comments Filter:

  • What's the problem? (Score:3)

    by youngone ( 975102 ) on Monday September 11, 2017 @04:50PM (#55176845)
    That's exactly what patents are for: To ensure huge corporations like Google keep tight hold on any new (or not so new) technologies.
    It almost makes no difference whether Prof Duda can prove he invented this, if Google have a mind to they have the money to keep any case he might bring in court for as long as they like.br. The system is set up that way.

    • Also, releasing something into the public domain means abandoning all rights to it. So rather than ensuring Google can't patent it, he ensured that he has no standing to sue.

      • Also, releasing something into the public domain means abandoning all rights to it. So rather than ensuring Google can't patent it, he ensured that he has no standing to sue.

        I release all my public code into the public domain and everyone can use it as they wish. A different story is people claiming that they are the original authors or trying to arbitrarily restrict their usage. As a public-domain enjoyer, you can only use whatever together with any other person; but you cannot convert what belongs to everyone and was created by someone else in your own.

      • Without a patent he can't (successfully) sue them for using it, no, but since he released it into the public domain we must assume that he didn't intend to do that anyway. He wanted people to use it. The fact that the technique was well-known before Google attempted to patent it does mean that their patent application is invalid due to prior art. You can't just patent a technique someone else invented, even if it is in the public domain.

      • Also, releasing something into the public domain means abandoning all rights to it. So rather than ensuring Google can't patent it,

        He did so by publishing it (look my other post with arxiv refs [slashdot.org]).
        These publications constitute prior art.
        Google CANNOT patent it be cause by now, 2017, this techniques have been known for 10 years.
        (Including successful implementation by Yann Collet's FSE and another one by one of the coders of the Farbrausch demo team).

        he ensured that he has no standing to sue.

        He can technically challenge the patent on ground of prior art.

  • Patent trolls must die!!

  • This could also be a case where the employee, seeking to get rewarded for a patent, hid the prior art from Google.

    • This could also be a case where the employee, seeking to get rewarded for a patent, hid the prior art from Google.

      Unlikely. Most companies FORBID engineers from searching for prior art. That is done by the legal dept, not engineering.

      If you let engineers search for prior art, you open yourself up to lawsuits for intentional infringement. If you have an explicit policy against patent searches, you can always claim "Hey, we didn't know".

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by msauve ( 701917 )
        ...and the legal department is probably searching for prior art in patents.

        As the summary plainly says, it was "explained to Google engineers in a Google Groups discussion from 2014," so the engineers were already aware of the prior art. It's not engineers searching for prior art as part of the patent process, so there's nothing to FORBID. That knowledge is what may have been hidden.

  • They'll get the patent (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The dumb shits in the patent office will sleepwalk through the rubber stamping process as usual.

  • Sounds like he didn't actually register a patent, but simply declared that his idea was public domain. The article isn't clear on exactly how he did so. The patent office won't necessarily count that as prior art, unless it's formally published. To actually prevent a company from monopolizing the idea, the most effective strategy would be to actually patent it and put it under a copyleft patent license... that is, patentleft [wikipedia.org]. Of course the trouble with this is that patents are expensive.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by trg83 ( 555416 )
      If he truly discussed it in public, on a forum using timestamped messages, that should count as formally published in our increasingly informal society. Of course, there's probably some IP-catchall buried in the Google Groups ToS that claims ownership of all ideas written there.

    • Sounds like he didn't actually register a patent,

      No indeed, he didn't.

      but simply declared that his idea was public domain. The article isn't clear on exactly how he did so.

      Wut ? It's right there even in the TFS on /. : he published the stuff back in the 2000s.

      The patent office won't necessarily count that as prior art, unless it's formally published.

      If you google a bit around :
      - arXiv:0710.3861 [arxiv.org] - "Optimal encoding on discrete lattice with translational invariant constrains using statistical algorithms" first published in 2007 (that's the bat-shit crazy stuff that only a few mathematicians managed to understand but lay ground for the whole stuff)
      - arXiv:0902.0271 [arxiv.org] - "Asymmetric numeral systems" first published in 2009 (second paper, where he re-vi

    • There are journals explicitly for publishing ideas so they can't be patented later. Paying a fortune to patent something you are then going to patentleft is stupid. Just publish it.

  • I'm pretty sure that's Google's motto.

  • Even if you want to just give it away, you better apply for that patent or this kind of thing is going to happen Skippy... Now, if you really want to defend this, it's going to cost you a pile of $$, just to give it away.
  • At large companies, there are:
    1) large incentives (several $K) to engineers to get a patent.
    2) Incentives to managers to have their teams to get patents
    3) Billable hours for outside patent council to file regardless of how questionable value that patent may be
    4) Pressure from the board to CxOs have more patents than IBM
    5) Easily fungible value as very, very few patents are ever licensed.

  • Big companies are not an individual who decides to file ANS patents.

    Big companies provide incentives for their employees to file patents and employees submit patent proposals to some review committee and the committee decides which ones to apply for, then a lawyer works with the employee to write the application.

    This whole process can happen without anyone involved knowing what the patent status of ANS is. In particular, big companies ask their employees not to search patents, because that creates triple da

  • Has Google sued anyone for patent infringement? (Score:3)

    by Solandri ( 704621 ) on Monday September 11, 2017 @05:16PM (#55177027)
    And I don't mean countersuits in response to another company or individual suing them for patent infringement. I mean, has Google ever found someone violating one of their patents, and been the first to file an infringement lawsuit?

    There's plenty not to like and to worry about with Google. But by my recollection, acting like a patent troll isn't one of them. If Google is trying to get a patent for an already-existing invention, then it's far more likely they applied for it just in case the USPTO was stupid enough to grant it. That way they would have the patent instead of some patent troll who could then sue Google for it. $10,000 for a patent application is cheap insurance against a patent lawsuit which could cost $millions to defend against.

    • If Google is trying to get a patent for an already-existing invention, then it's far more likely they applied for it just in case the USPTO was stupid enough to grant it.

      If they did that knowingly they would be committing fraud by claiming to be the inventor. If the point was merely to prevent someone else from getting a patent they could just ensure that the technique is clearly documented, with proper attribution, and published in a public prior-art database, which would also help anyone wanting to use it.

  • ... and investigate why the patent was filled. In my opinion.

Slashdot Top Deals

The first sign of maturity is the discovery that the volume knob also turns to the left.

Close