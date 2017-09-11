Google Accused of Trying To Patent Public Domain Technology (bleepingcomputer.com) 9
An anonymous reader shares a report: A Polish academic is accusing Google of trying to patent technology he invented and that he purposely released into the public domain so companies like Google couldn't trap it inside restrictive licenses. The technology's name is Asymmetric Numeral Systems (ANS), a family of entropy coding methods that Polish assistant professor Jarosaw (Jarek) Duda developed in the early 2000s, and which is now hot tech at companies like Apple, Google, and Facebook, mostly because it can improve data compression from 3 to 30 times. Duda says that Google is now trying to register a patent that includes most of the ANS basic principles. Ironically, most of the technology described in the patent, Duda said he explained to Google engineers in a Google Groups discussion from 2014. The researcher already filed a complaint, to which WIPO ISA responded by calling out Google for not coming up with "an inventive contribution over the prior art, because it is no more than a straightforward application of known coding algorithms." A Google spokesperson refused to comment, and the mystery remains surrounding Google's decision to patent something that's in the public domain since 2014.
What's the problem? (Score:3)
It almost makes no difference whether Prof Duda can prove he invented this, if Google have a mind to they have the money to keep any case he might bring in court for as long as they like.br. The system is set up that way.
Re: (Score:2)
Also, releasing something into the public domain means abandoning all rights to it. So rather than ensuring Google can't patent it, he ensured that he has no standing to sue.
Patent trolls must die!! (Score:2)
Patent trolls must die!!
Not necessarily Google, per se. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
This could also be a case where the employee, seeking to get rewarded for a patent, hid the prior art from Google.
Unlikely. Most companies FORBID engineers from searching for prior art. That is done by the legal dept, not engineering.
If you let engineers search for prior art, you open yourself up to lawsuits for intentional infringement. If you have an explicit policy against patent searches, you can always claim "Hey, we didn't know".
They'll get the patent (Score:1)
The dumb shits in the patent office will sleepwalk through the rubber stamping process as usual.
Copyleft patents? (Score:2)
Sounds like he didn't actually register a patent, but simply declared that his idea was public domain. The article isn't clear on exactly how he did so. The patent office won't necessarily count that as prior art, unless it's formally published. To actually prevent a company from monopolizing the idea, the most effective strategy would be to actually patent it and put it under a copyleft patent license... that is, patentleft [wikipedia.org]. Of course the trouble with this is that patents are expensive.