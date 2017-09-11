Government Officials Begin Investigating Equifax Breach (thehill.com) 14
An anonymous reader quotes the Hill: The massive breach of credit rating firm Equifax is attracting scrutiny from government officials across the country. Lawmakers from both parties have expressed concern over the hack, which could have left vulnerable sensitive personal information for as many as 143 million people. The New York, Pennsylvania and Illinois attorneys general have announced formal investigations into the hack...
The Senate Commerce Committee announced on Thursday that it sent a letter to Equifax seeking answers about the extent of the breach and what Equifax is doing to mitigate its impact. In the House, Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling (R-Texas) said that his committee would hold a hearing on the hacks at a to-be-determined date. Hensarling noted in a statement that such breaches are becoming "too common" and that consumers "deserve answers." House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) said that his committee would hold a separate hearing on the matter as well.
that they will find something and some one (or group) who held accountable of the breach. Though, often times, this kind of investigation is just a political stunt to show constituents that they have done something. Nothing will be found, done, or changed according to the history...
Your elected officials in action, folks.
So their breach just put the entire population at significantly increased risk of identify theft. There definitely should be consequences and the government is the only recourse the consumers have since they are not direct customers of Equifax, nor will anyone ever be able to prove their identify theft was directly due to Equifax's breach, so they cannot individually sue Equifax.
Maybe the fines should be whatever it costs to re-issue new social security (or social insurance in Canada) numbers to everyone, including costs of managing the transition. Yea, I know this may sink Equifax as a company, so be it - lesson for the other guys to secure the data or maybe to not collect it in the first place. Maybe there is such a thing as too dangerous to collect and keep in one company. Kind of like banks and companies that are too big to fail.
I don't know that it has. Whoever stole the data isn't going to just dump it online they are going to sell it. Eventually it will all leak but not before much of it is quite stale.
Most people STILL don't realize this but anyone who works for a company with a subscription to any of the private investigative services could pretty much get all this information inside of 30 seconds. Not everyone is in the pay-for-use-databases but most are. I don't know if I have ever had a search come back empty.
The realit