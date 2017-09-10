Four EU Countries Seek Higher Taxes On Google and Amazon (reuters.com) 11
An anonymous reader quotes Reuters: France, Germany, Italy and Spain want digital multinationals like Amazon and Google to be taxed in Europe based on their revenues, rather than only profits as now, their finance ministers said in a joint letter. France is leading a push to clamp down on the taxation of such companies, but has found support from other countries also frustrated at the low tax they receive under current international rules. Currently such companies are often taxed on profits booked by subsidiaries in low-tax countries like Ireland even though the revenue originated from other EU countries. "We should no longer accept that these companies do business in Europe while paying minimal amounts of tax to our treasuries," the four ministers wrote in a letter seen by Reuters.
Advanced?
You think an advanced society has people arrested for criticizing Islam?
They aren't taxed in the US. They avoid taxes everywhere.
Anyway, the EU has a right to collect taxes on business done in the EU. If the US taxes that business as well then Google needs to take it up with the US government.
So you are assuming these companies are being taxed adequately in the US. Interesting.
Winning at racing to the bottom isn't exactly innovation. Free trade should really be about trade, not services, not company taxation and certainly not foreign investment.
Unfortunately it isn't, free trade is about destroying national sovereignty and reimplementing feudalism.