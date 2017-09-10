Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
EU Google Government

Four EU Countries Seek Higher Taxes On Google and Amazon (reuters.com) 11

Posted by EditorDavid from the money-from-multinationals dept.
An anonymous reader quotes Reuters: France, Germany, Italy and Spain want digital multinationals like Amazon and Google to be taxed in Europe based on their revenues, rather than only profits as now, their finance ministers said in a joint letter. France is leading a push to clamp down on the taxation of such companies, but has found support from other countries also frustrated at the low tax they receive under current international rules. Currently such companies are often taxed on profits booked by subsidiaries in low-tax countries like Ireland even though the revenue originated from other EU countries. "We should no longer accept that these companies do business in Europe while paying minimal amounts of tax to our treasuries," the four ministers wrote in a letter seen by Reuters.

Four EU Countries Seek Higher Taxes On Google and Amazon More | Reply

Four EU Countries Seek Higher Taxes On Google and Amazon

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Eureka! -- Archimedes

Close