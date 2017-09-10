Should British Hacker Lauri Love Be Tried In America? (theguardian.com) 51
A 31-year-old autistic man in the U.K. is suspected of hacking U.S. government computer systems in 2013 -- and he has one final chance to appeal his extradition. An anonymous reader quotes the Guardian Even if Love is guilty, however, there are important legal and moral questions about whether he should be extradited to the US -- a nation that has prosecuted hackers with unrivalled severity, and one where Love could be sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison... His remaining hope for mercy is a final appeal against extradition in the high court in November. Love's hope is for a full and fair trial in Britain.
Even if he is found guilty in a British court of the most serious crimes in the US government's indictment, his legal team estimate that he faces just a few months in prison. Failure means Love will be flown to a holding facility in New York, placed on suicide watch and probably forced to take antidepressants, prior to a trial. If he refuses to accept a plea deal and is convicted, he will face $9m (£6.8m) in fines and, experts estimate, a prison term of up to 99 years, a punishment illustrative of the US's aggressive sentencing against hackers under the controversial Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.
Naomi Colvin, from the human rights group the Courage Foundation, tells the Guardian that "Lauri's case is critically important in determining the reach of America's unusually harsh punitive sanctions for computer crimes."
Even if he is found guilty in a British court of the most serious crimes in the US government's indictment, his legal team estimate that he faces just a few months in prison. Failure means Love will be flown to a holding facility in New York, placed on suicide watch and probably forced to take antidepressants, prior to a trial. If he refuses to accept a plea deal and is convicted, he will face $9m (£6.8m) in fines and, experts estimate, a prison term of up to 99 years, a punishment illustrative of the US's aggressive sentencing against hackers under the controversial Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.
Naomi Colvin, from the human rights group the Courage Foundation, tells the Guardian that "Lauri's case is critically important in determining the reach of America's unusually harsh punitive sanctions for computer crimes."
Re: (Score:2)
You raise an interesting point. These days there is little difference in the idea of extraditing people to the former Soviet Union and the current United States, the criminal justice system in the US having such apoor reputation globally. Of course there are many nations that are worse but that is not an excuse for a supposedly free country.
What does his autism have to do with this? (Score:1)
Why does the summary mention that he's an autist? Is it trying to suggest that autists shouldn't be held responsible for their actions?
What does this mean for people like creimer and AmiMoJo? Are they not responsible for their actions?
Re: (Score:1)
Besides, everybody claims to be autistic these days. It's so hot right now.
Re: What does his autism have to do with this? (Score:2)
His psychologist also claims that Love's eczema is a reason he shouldn't be extradited, so I think we know how seriously to take the general argument.
Re: (Score:2)
These are all factors in the decision - eczema probably a very small factor, but autism (or a tendency towards autistic behaviors of any kind) is something the judge might, or might not, want to consider when deciding if he is going to break with extradition tradition and set a precedent of protecting UK citizens the way that the US protects US citizens.
Re:Of course not (Score:4, Insightful)
The UK government has been handing people over with no questions asked for as long as I can remember, whereas it's all but impossible the other way round because of the constitution and how judges interpret it.
Sod the merits of the individual case, he shouldn't be extradited unless and until it works both ways.
Re: (Score:2)
And it does work both ways, but unevenly, I admit. Maybe the discrepancy has something to do with the US being a more victim-rich environment.
I have no problem with criminals who have committed extraterritorial crimes being extradited. The Internet is not some magical place where laws should not exist. If you're in Dallas and you hack into a server in England and commit crimes, then the question becomes,
Re: (Score:2)
Between the full wrath and fury of the US and Brexit, the UK as we know it may very well cease to exist within the next 5-10 years.
Don't worry, the Queen has connections everywhere:
http://www.newstatesman.com/gl... [newstatesman.com]
Re: (Score:2)
>> the UK as we know it may very well cease to exist
Thanks to all the peecee morons and all the immigrants, the UK I grew up in ceased to exist ages ago.
The USA does not have a legal system (Score:2, Troll)
No "ordinary" citizen can possibly afford the cost of invoking the american legal system. It is ruinously expensive and the entire prosecution system knows and relies on that fact.
As a consequence hardly any but the richest can even get as far as a "presumption of innocence" as that requires going to trial and the phenominal financial burn-rate that entails. So ordinary citizens simply have to take whatever sentence the prosecutors offer them. No trial, no evidence, no
Re:The USA does not have a legal system (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Of course, but OP's point is that most never get to have a jury because they can't afford a fair trial.
Re: (Score:3)
We were instructed quite specifically that the state bringing a case against someone is not to be considered as any indication of guilt.
You have missed the point. Something like 97% of federal cases never even get to the courtroom.
Ref: Why U.S. Criminal Courts Are So Dependent on Plea Bargaining [theatlantic.com]
Re: (Score:2)
And, still, jury trials are considered risky for defendants, never know what might come out the other end, and many juries don't seem inclined to listen to instructions, evidence, or anything besides the prejudices they bring with them into the courtroom, even though the paneling process is supposed to reduce these problems.
If you're facing 2 years in a minimum security country club with a plea bargain, or potentially 20 years of hard time with a jury trial, what kind of odds are you willing to play in that
Obviously not (Score:1)
No crime was committed on US soil. Consider that if China made a law saying no-one could access certain websites, should an American who never left their country be tried in China for violating that law?
On top of that, the US has a dreadful record of human rights abuses when it comes to the incarcerated and a legal system that funnels people into private prisons with the emphasis being on revenue generation, not rehabilitation. Their record in such cases is one of extreme and disproportionate punitive measu
Yes (Score:2)
Of course: he committed the crimes against US computers, the crime happened there, so he should be extradited if the extradition treaty between UK and US provides for this.
A politician war criminal like for example, german nazis, have committed their crimes basically all over Europe and Asia, never set foot into the countries they attacked, the extermination camps were not in the German Reich either but in occupied areas, etc.. In the Nuremberg trials they still were sentenced to the harshest sentenced poss
Re: (Score:2)
Those crimes were trialed in an International Court with supra-national jurisdiction. It's not the same thing.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Cruel and unusual is in the eye of the beholder... this is the essential question before the magistrate: will he prevent extradition due to the disparity of penalties?
If you post a picture of a pork BBQ to Facebook and it gets displayed in the UAE, should you be extradited to the UAE to face punishment for your crime?
Re: (Score:2)
This doesn't seem to be the defendant deciding, it seems to be the courts of his home country.
Extradition treaties shouldn't be a one way gate, which is the current situation with US-UK.
extradition treaty (Score:3)
Answer: look in the extradition treaty.
If you don't like "America's unusually harsh punitive sanctions for computer crimes", get your government to renegotiate the treaty.
Re: (Score:2)
The issue isn't the treaty, it's human rights. We aren't supposed to extradite people of their human rights are likely to be violated. That could include the death penalty and extremely long sentences.
No, not subject to US law (Score:2)
Extradition is intended to prevent someone committing a crime while in a country's jurisdiction and then running away to a foreign country to escape answering for it. If the US does
Actual Harm (Score:2)
According to the FBI, Lauri Love and his co-conspirators caused in excess of $5,000,000 in damages in the U.S.. Even allowing for likely exaggeration, that's more than several average people combined would earn in a lifetime.
Had Love acted with government sanction, what he did would be considered an act of war. It is not reasonable to have him protected from the consequences of his actions.
Cruel and Unusual (Score:2)
The article gets wrong the priority of the U.S. Constitution and the statute he would be sentenced under. It is unconstitutional to give a cruel and unusual punishment. No U.S. law can permit it. If the sentencing guidelines would calculate a cruel and unusual punishment, it is illegal as being unconstitutional.
Given that the hack he is accused of carrying out for was defacing the U.S. Commission for sentencing guidelines, and protesting sentences against hackers as being too harsh, if he is convicted it is
Seems reasonable (Score:2)
If you commit a crime you need to face judgement for that crime. The issue usually comes down to where the crime was committed. When someone walks into a bank and robs , it's very clear where the crime was committed and where the accused will potentially face a trial.
The question of whether one should face judgement in one location or another isn't new. Mail fraud, telephone scams and other crimes have faced these same questions for generations. If it is determined based on historical precedent that the cri
The US should take some responsibility... (Score:2)