Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
The Courts United Kingdom Security United States

Should British Hacker Lauri Love Be Tried In America? (theguardian.com) 45

Posted by EditorDavid from the jailer's-jurisdiction dept.
A 31-year-old autistic man in the U.K. is suspected of hacking U.S. government computer systems in 2013 -- and he has one final chance to appeal his extradition. An anonymous reader quotes the Guardian Even if Love is guilty, however, there are important legal and moral questions about whether he should be extradited to the US -- a nation that has prosecuted hackers with unrivalled severity, and one where Love could be sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison... His remaining hope for mercy is a final appeal against extradition in the high court in November. Love's hope is for a full and fair trial in Britain.

Even if he is found guilty in a British court of the most serious crimes in the US government's indictment, his legal team estimate that he faces just a few months in prison. Failure means Love will be flown to a holding facility in New York, placed on suicide watch and probably forced to take antidepressants, prior to a trial. If he refuses to accept a plea deal and is convicted, he will face $9m (£6.8m) in fines and, experts estimate, a prison term of up to 99 years, a punishment illustrative of the US's aggressive sentencing against hackers under the controversial Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.
Naomi Colvin, from the human rights group the Courage Foundation, tells the Guardian that "Lauri's case is critically important in determining the reach of America's unusually harsh punitive sanctions for computer crimes."

Should British Hacker Lauri Love Be Tried In America? More | Reply

Should British Hacker Lauri Love Be Tried In America?

Comments Filter:

  • What does his autism have to do with this? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Why does the summary mention that he's an autist? Is it trying to suggest that autists shouldn't be held responsible for their actions?

    What does this mean for people like creimer and AmiMoJo? Are they not responsible for their actions?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by elrous0 ( 869638 )

      Besides, everybody claims to be autistic these days. It's so hot right now.

    • His psychologist also claims that Love's eczema is a reason he shouldn't be extradited, so I think we know how seriously to take the general argument.

      • These are all factors in the decision - eczema probably a very small factor, but autism (or a tendency towards autistic behaviors of any kind) is something the judge might, or might not, want to consider when deciding if he is going to break with extradition tradition and set a precedent of protecting UK citizens the way that the US protects US citizens.

  • ... all it has is plea bargaining.

    No "ordinary" citizen can possibly afford the cost of invoking the american legal system. It is ruinously expensive and the entire prosecution system knows and relies on that fact.

    As a consequence hardly any but the richest can even get as far as a "presumption of innocence" as that requires going to trial and the phenominal financial burn-rate that entails. So ordinary citizens simply have to take whatever sentence the prosecutors offer them. No trial, no evidence, no

    • Re:The USA does not have a legal system (Score:4, Insightful)

      by ChrisMaple ( 607946 ) on Sunday September 10, 2017 @10:05AM (#55168827)
      I just did jury service. We were instructed quite specifically that the state bringing a case against someone is not to be considered as any indication of guilt.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Of course, but OP's point is that most never get to have a jury because they can't afford a fair trial.

      • We were instructed quite specifically that the state bringing a case against someone is not to be considered as any indication of guilt.

        You have missed the point. Something like 97% of federal cases never even get to the courtroom.
        Ref: Why U.S. Criminal Courts Are So Dependent on Plea Bargaining [theatlantic.com]

      • And, still, jury trials are considered risky for defendants, never know what might come out the other end, and many juries don't seem inclined to listen to instructions, evidence, or anything besides the prejudices they bring with them into the courtroom, even though the paneling process is supposed to reduce these problems.

        If you're facing 2 years in a minimum security country club with a plea bargain, or potentially 20 years of hard time with a jury trial, what kind of odds are you willing to play in that

  • Of course: he committed the crimes against US computers, the crime happened there, so he should be extradited if the extradition treaty between UK and US provides for this.
    A politician war criminal like for example, german nazis, have committed their crimes basically all over Europe and Asia, never set foot into the countries they attacked, the extermination camps were not in the German Reich either but in occupied areas, etc.. In the Nuremberg trials they still were sentenced to the harshest sentenced poss

    • Those crimes were trialed in an International Court with supra-national jurisdiction. It's not the same thing.

    • Re:Yes (Score:4, Insightful)

      by loonycyborg ( 1262242 ) on Sunday September 10, 2017 @10:26AM (#55168889)
      In this case US laws are not just "harsh" but closer to cruel and unusual punishment. To the point that other countries could be justified giving political asylum to any people accused of computer crime by US government.

      • Cruel and unusual is in the eye of the beholder... this is the essential question before the magistrate: will he prevent extradition due to the disparity of penalties?

        If you post a picture of a pork BBQ to Facebook and it gets displayed in the UAE, should you be extradited to the UAE to face punishment for your crime?

    • This doesn't seem to be the defendant deciding, it seems to be the courts of his home country.

      Extradition treaties shouldn't be a one way gate, which is the current situation with US-UK.

  • extradition treaty (Score:3)

    by doctorvo ( 5019381 ) on Sunday September 10, 2017 @09:59AM (#55168803)

    Naomi Colvin, from the human rights group the Courage Foundation, tells the Guardian that "Lauri's case is critically important in determining the reach of America's unusually harsh punitive sanctions for computer crimes."

    Answer: look in the extradition treaty.

    If you don't like "America's unusually harsh punitive sanctions for computer crimes", get your government to renegotiate the treaty.

  • He did not commit any crime while in the US jurisdiction so no. He was in the UK at the time and subject to UK law so he should only be tried in the UK. To do otherwise means that the UK has lost all sovereignty because then while in the UK you don't just have to follow UK law but also US law over which the UK has no control.

    Extradition is intended to prevent someone committing a crime while in a country's jurisdiction and then running away to a foreign country to escape answering for it. If the US does

  • According to the FBI, Lauri Love and his co-conspirators caused in excess of $5,000,000 in damages in the U.S.. Even allowing for likely exaggeration, that's more than several average people combined would earn in a lifetime.

    Had Love acted with government sanction, what he did would be considered an act of war. It is not reasonable to have him protected from the consequences of his actions.

  • The article gets wrong the priority of the U.S. Constitution and the statute he would be sentenced under. It is unconstitutional to give a cruel and unusual punishment. No U.S. law can permit it. If the sentencing guidelines would calculate a cruel and unusual punishment, it is illegal as being unconstitutional.

    Given that the hack he is accused of carrying out for was defacing the U.S. Commission for sentencing guidelines, and protesting sentences against hackers as being too harsh, if he is convicted it is

  • If you commit a crime you need to face judgement for that crime. The issue usually comes down to where the crime was committed. When someone walks into a bank and robs , it's very clear where the crime was committed and where the accused will potentially face a trial.

    The question of whether one should face judgement in one location or another isn't new. Mail fraud, telephone scams and other crimes have faced these same questions for generations. If it is determined based on historical precedent that the cri

Slashdot Top Deals

Old mail has arrived.

Close