TechCrunch: Equifax Hack-Checking Web Site Is Returning Random Results
An anonymous reader quotes security researcher Brian Krebs: The web site that Equifax advertised as the place where concerned Americans could go to find out whether they were impacted by this breach -- equifaxsecurity2017.com -- is completely broken at best, and little more than a stalling tactic or sham at worst. In the early hours after the breach announcement, the site was being flagged by various browsers as a phishing threat. In some cases, people visiting the site were told they were not affected, only to find they received a different answer when they checked the site with the same information on their mobile phones.
TechCrunch has concluded that "the checker site, hosted by Equifax product TrustID, seems to be telling people at random they may have been affected by the data breach." One user reports that entering the same information twice produced two different answers. And ZDNet's security editor reports that even if you just enter Test or 123456, "it says your data has been breached." TechCrunch writes: The assignment seems random. But, nevertheless, they were still asked to continue enrolling in TrustID. What this means is not only are none of the last names tied to your Social Security number, but there's no way to tell if you were really impacted. It's clear Equifax's goal isn't to protect the consumer or bring them vital information. It's to get you to sign up for its revenue-generating product TrustID.
Meanwhile, one web engineer claims the secret 10-digit "security freeze" PIN being issued by Equifax "is just a timestamp of when you made the freeze."
The judgement Equifax will have to pay for this breach is massive. Unfortunately, the probability of it staying solvent enough to pay anything is the reciprocal of this amount.
I look forward to my "massive" $5 gift certificate.
$20 towards signing up for TrustID, I'm sure. Taxes and other fees apply.
Ooooh. Very generous.
This is a joke right? Equifax made more than $3 billion last year in revenue and has nearly $7 billion in assets. I'm sure they'll be perfectly fine after their slap on the wrist from the Trump Administration.
After the Election Integrity Commission debacle, it wouldn't surprise me if this was plan C to obtain shittons of voter information.
Equifax is going to crash hard, BearStearns/Lehman Brothers style hard.
Nah. Carly, Elop or Meg will take over for a while until they're bought out by Verizon. All the data owned by Equifax will then be used for yet another Verizon targeted advertising scheme, because apparently Verizon wishes it were Google.
I predict that they won't pay a penny. Not a single cent.
They are too well connected.
The credit bureaus can already ruin someone's life with wrong information and not suffer any consequences for what should be a crime, or at least libel.
The Experian hotline
Today I tried calling the new Equifax help line (set up because of the data breach) and asked the woman I spoke to if Equifax intended to issue new PIN numbers to the people who already had credit freezes.
Long pause. "Sir, have you been to our web site?"
Me: "Yes, I have. According to your own site, my data is at risk. My wife and I froze our credit a couple of years ago, and you issued us 10-number PINs for unfreezing our credit online. Since the hackers now have everything they need to log into your web site with our credentials, I want to know if those PIN numbers were part of the compromised information, and if Equifax intends to issue new PIN numbers."
Another very long pause. "Sir, I don't have that information at this time, but I will log this request."
Me: "Yeah, Equifax doesn't have much information about anything, does it? Have a nice day."
Talk about incompetence compounded. So now it turns out that the PIN is nothing but a timestamp, and Equifax has given up all the information needed for a criminal to unfreeze my credit using their website. Anyone want to bet if that timestamp can be deduced from the information already stolen in the breach?
Stop and think for a second. This isn't "incompetence".
HAND indeed!
But, but... the lowest bidder PROMISED us security. It was even one of the bullet points on the Powerpoint!
/s
But what did the Magic Quadrant say?
Just Looked at My PIN
It indeed IS a time stamp. Geezus. It's bad enough it's just a numeric PIN which isn't very secure to begin with, but then to be that obvious. Wow. Hopefully I can get that changed.
The good news is freezing my credit here in Indiana didn't cost me a dime. It's a law we have here.
Yeah it's ridiculous especially since TransUnion and Experian let you set your own PIN rather than relying on some incompetent to give you a deterministic 'random' PIN.
Racketeering
It has become increasingly obvious that Equifax and their cohorts are running a racket, running roughshod over consumer rights. The congressionally-mandated free annual credit report was inadequate to solve all the problems with their business. I pray that racketeering charges are brought against Equifax, for their practice of punishing people who don't sign up for their protection services whenever Equifax makes a mistaken data entry, and by holding proprietary information over their head limiting access t
Faster method
Just ask the Nigerian prince. Quick turnaround if you help him with a little banking snafu.
Dicey from start to finish
For as long as I can remember all credit scoring companies always behaved in opaque and obscure ways. That continues right up to this day.
When I was in my twenties the law was they had to disclose "everything" if you asked for it and it came on a form that was printed on a 132-column line printer. So I was in credit trouble (that of course is the age for it) and got turned down for a card so they sent me the free report. Most of what was on it was wrong or benign. The late payments on credit cards that I actually did have were not on the report except for Sears who was always the most aggressive on reporting these things. There was nothing on it that would explain an extremely low credit score even though in my case the low credit score was deserved.
I could only conclude that "everything" report in fact did not have everything on it in clear violation of what the law seemed to say. There was nothing I could do about it and nobody with actual influence seemed to care.
Today I have a very high credit score: at the moment my FICO score 876 out of 900. A few years back I bought a car and the dealership had to run a credit report even though I was paying cash. The guy said he had never seen a score that high and his customers he had sold to included highly successful silicon valley execs. I'm not rich by any means but I can pay my bills so whatever.
So I get a copy of the report and it had scant data on it but has a section "things that can adversely affect your score." It lists things there like "too many accounts with balances open." Say what? I don't owe a dime on any account except my mortgage. I have two credit cards with zero balance for months and I haven't paid a dime of interest or finance charge on them for a decade. But that's a problem: "No recent revolving balances." So if you aren't spending enough that's a negative.
I am pretty sure that none of Bill Gates, Larry Ellison and Elon Musk could get a 900. (Not that they would care, nor anyone giving them credit), My point is if it is impossible to ace the test then it is not a good test. But that's the way the credit industry is built -- a complex data base of hidden rules that they can exploit to make money.
It should surprise nobody that Equifax is using this crisis event to skim cash.
Beware of TrustID
According to my sources, a condition for enrolling is giving up your right to participate in a class action suit against Equifax. At least, read the fine print before signing up.
Personally, I'd just lock my credit records with Equifax. Leave them open with the other agencies, so lenders can still approve loans. Just not with Equifax.
Personally, I'd just lock my credit records with Equifax. Leave them open with the other agencies, so lenders can still approve loans. Just not with Equifax.
Is your name, address, birthdate, social security number, etc., with TransUnion and Experian different than the information leaked by Equifax? If so, why do you only worry about locking Equifax?