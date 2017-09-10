TechCrunch: Equifax Hack-Checking Web Site Is Returning Random Results (techcrunch.com) 97
An anonymous reader quotes security researcher Brian Krebs: The web site that Equifax advertised as the place where concerned Americans could go to find out whether they were impacted by this breach -- equifaxsecurity2017.com -- is completely broken at best, and little more than a stalling tactic or sham at worst. In the early hours after the breach announcement, the site was being flagged by various browsers as a phishing threat. In some cases, people visiting the site were told they were not affected, only to find they received a different answer when they checked the site with the same information on their mobile phones.
TechCrunch has concluded that "the checker site, hosted by Equifax product TrustID, seems to be telling people at random they may have been affected by the data breach." One user reports that entering the same information twice produced two different answers. And ZDNet's security editor reports that even if you just enter Test or 123456, "it says your data has been breached." TechCrunch writes: The assignment seems random. But, nevertheless, they were still asked to continue enrolling in TrustID. What this means is not only are none of the last names tied to your Social Security number, but there's no way to tell if you were really impacted. It's clear Equifax's goal isn't to protect the consumer or bring them vital information. It's to get you to sign up for its revenue-generating product TrustID.
Meanwhile, one web engineer claims the secret 10-digit "security freeze" PIN being issued by Equifax "is just a timestamp of when you made the freeze."
The judgement Equifax will have to pay for this breach is massive. Unfortunately, the probability of it staying solvent enough to pay anything is the reciprocal of this amount.
+5 funny.
I look forward to my "massive" $5 gift certificate.
$20 towards signing up for TrustID, I'm sure. Taxes and other fees apply.
Ooooh. Very generous.
This is a joke right? Equifax made more than $3 billion last year in revenue and has nearly $7 billion in assets. I'm sure they'll be perfectly fine after their slap on the wrist from the Trump Administration.
After the Election Integrity Commission debacle, it wouldn't surprise me if this was plan C to obtain shittons of voter information.
Equifax is going to crash hard, BearStearns/Lehman Brothers style hard.
I'm afraid Monsanto has a patent on that
Nah. Their wings are delicious though.
Nah. Carly, Elop or Meg will take over for a while until they're bought out by Verizon. All the data owned by Equifax will then be used for yet another Verizon targeted advertising scheme, because apparently Verizon wishes it were Google.
If he hadn't invented the internet this hack wouldn't have occurred. Therefore, Obama is a Kenyan. QED.
I predict that they won't pay a penny. Not a single cent.
They are too well connected.
The credit bureaus can already ruin someone's life with wrong information and not suffer any consequences for what should be a crime, or at least libel.
Their customers are the lenders. Nobody pays or asks to be in a credit reporters database. And the lenders have no reason to give a shit about this.
The Experian hotline (Score:5, Interesting)
Today I tried calling the new Equifax help line (set up because of the data breach) and asked the woman I spoke to if Equifax intended to issue new PIN numbers to the people who already had credit freezes.
Long pause. "Sir, have you been to our web site?"
Me: "Yes, I have. According to your own site, my data is at risk. My wife and I froze our credit a couple of years ago, and you issued us 10-number PINs for unfreezing our credit online. Since the hackers now have everything they need to log into your web site with our credentials, I want to know if those PIN numbers were part of the compromised information, and if Equifax intends to issue new PIN numbers."
Another very long pause. "Sir, I don't have that information at this time, but I will log this request."
Me: "Yeah, Equifax doesn't have much information about anything, does it? Have a nice day."
Talk about incompetence compounded. So now it turns out that the PIN is nothing but a timestamp, and Equifax has given up all the information needed for a criminal to unfreeze my credit using their website. Anyone want to bet if that timestamp can be deduced from the information already stolen in the breach?
But, but... the lowest bidder PROMISED us security. It was even one of the bullet points on the Powerpoint!
/s
But what did the Magic Quadrant say?
STOP SAYING PIN NUMBERS
Yes, he should have said personal PIN number, so it's not mistaken for a corporate PIN number.
Just Looked at My PIN (Score:5, Interesting)
It indeed IS a time stamp. Geezus. It's bad enough it's just a numeric PIN which isn't very secure to begin with, but then to be that obvious. Wow. Hopefully I can get that changed.
The good news is freezing my credit here in Indiana didn't cost me a dime. It's a law we have here.
Yeah it's ridiculous especially since TransUnion and Experian let you set your own PIN rather than relying on some incompetent to give you a deterministic 'random' PIN.
Re:Just Looked at My PIN (Score:5, Interesting)
"Incompetent" just doesn't cut it. Their name needs to become a verb. They've fucked up that hard.
"Hey, buddy, don't equifax that document!"
Re: (Score:3)
Unfortunately, it looks like their timestamp only has one minute resolution, meaning t
Racketeering (Score:5, Interesting)
It has become increasingly obvious that Equifax and their cohorts are running a racket, running roughshod over consumer rights. The congressionally-mandated free annual credit report was inadequate to solve all the problems with their business. I pray that racketeering charges are brought against Equifax, for their practice of punishing people who don't sign up for their protection services whenever Equifax makes a mistaken data entry, and by holding proprietary information over their head limiting access to any significant financial transactions (although lenders are as at fault here too.) Furthermore, 'identity theft' should be an Equifax/lender problem, rather than a consumer problem.
Considering the pro business government that it's charge right now, I doubt that Equifax will get more than a slap on the wrist for this breach.
I don't think that much will change here until a bunch of congresspeople get their own identities stolen and this becomes a personal issue to them.
Of course, even then they'll all have VIP numbers to call that let them skip the line and get a senior level caseworker to get their credit problems resolved.
Right the big problem here is that there is not cost to the agencies to getting it wrong. If the report inaccurate information about it, it may cost you big, costs them nothing.
The 'free credit report' solution was BS. I it should not be my responsibility to verify on a regular basis some entity isnt spreading material falsehoods about me. Mind you making it my responsibility might be the only practical way, if we give the credit agencies the doubt and assume they at least try to get it right, they have
Faster method (Score:3, Funny)
Just ask the Nigerian prince. Quick turnaround if you help him with a little banking snafu.
firefox: bad certificate for equifaxsecurity2017 (Score:2, Interesting)
with OSX firefox, visiting equifax.com and clicking the big orange button in the middle of the site for https://www.equifaxsecurity2017.com/ yields a browser certificate warning:
------------
www.equifaxsecurity2017.com uses an invalid security certificate. The certificate is not trusted because the issuer certificate is unknown. The server might not be sending the appropriate intermediate certificates. An additional root certificate may need to be imported. Error code: SEC_ERROR_UNKNOWN_ISSUER
------------
wei
The GeoTrust Global CA used to sign the GeoTrust DV SSL CA - G3 certificate is ancient (from 2002) and uses an SHA-1 algorithm, which is no longer considered secure..
So even if the intermediate certificate is SHA-256 sign, the chain is not trusted by clients that require strong security.
GeoTrust used to own Equifax Security, but sold out in 2006, and then got acquied by Verisign, which in turn got acquired by Symantec. So don't be too surprised at signs of incompetence.
Your scenario hints more at the incompetence of the browser than GeoTrust, in this case (not surprisingly, I'm only seeing this with Firefox). The root CA is self-signed and its security is not impacted by a weak hash. The rest of the chain, where the strength of the hash is important, uses SHA-256 hashes.
SHA1 is depreciated so all currently generated root CAs will use SHA2, but there is no security impact of a root CA with a SHA1 hash.
Dicey from start to finish (Score:5, Informative)
For as long as I can remember all credit scoring companies always behaved in opaque and obscure ways. That continues right up to this day.
When I was in my twenties the law was they had to disclose "everything" if you asked for it and it came on a form that was printed on a 132-column line printer. So I was in credit trouble (that of course is the age for it) and got turned down for a card so they sent me the free report. Most of what was on it was wrong or benign. The late payments on credit cards that I actually did have were not on the report except for Sears who was always the most aggressive on reporting these things. There was nothing on it that would explain an extremely low credit score even though in my case the low credit score was deserved.
I could only conclude that "everything" report in fact did not have everything on it in clear violation of what the law seemed to say. There was nothing I could do about it and nobody with actual influence seemed to care.
Today I have a very high credit score: at the moment my FICO score 876 out of 900. A few years back I bought a car and the dealership had to run a credit report even though I was paying cash. The guy said he had never seen a score that high and his customers he had sold to included highly successful silicon valley execs. I'm not rich by any means but I can pay my bills so whatever.
So I get a copy of the report and it had scant data on it but has a section "things that can adversely affect your score." It lists things there like "too many accounts with balances open." Say what? I don't owe a dime on any account except my mortgage. I have two credit cards with zero balance for months and I haven't paid a dime of interest or finance charge on them for a decade. But that's a problem: "No recent revolving balances." So if you aren't spending enough that's a negative.
I am pretty sure that none of Bill Gates, Larry Ellison and Elon Musk could get a 900. (Not that they would care, nor anyone giving them credit), My point is if it is impossible to ace the test then it is not a good test. But that's the way the credit industry is built -- a complex data base of hidden rules that they can exploit to make money.
It should surprise nobody that Equifax is using this crisis event to skim cash.
But that's the way the credit industry is built -- a complex data base of hidden rules that they can exploit to make money.
That's the way the insurance industry is built, as well. No one should ever be required to pay for a thing whose price is determined by secret formula.
As long as you can get quotes and shop around for insurance, why do you need to know what the formula is?
850 is the max for the scale people generally refer to when talking about credit scores. Googling around, some banks seem to use internally a different score scale, but let's set that aside for a sec.
People can, and in fact do get perfect score. If you understand exactly how it works, its' not that difficult. It has very little to do with how much money you make, and is a pretty artificial metric.
When you get a report and i
Beware of TrustID (Score:2, Informative)
According to my sources, a condition for enrolling is giving up your right to participate in a class action suit against Equifax. At least, read the fine print before signing up.
Personally, I'd just lock my credit records with Equifax. Leave them open with the other agencies, so lenders can still approve loans. Just not with Equifax.
Personally, I'd just lock my credit records with Equifax. Leave them open with the other agencies, so lenders can still approve loans. Just not with Equifax.
Is your name, address, birthdate, social security number, etc., with TransUnion and Experian different than the information leaked by Equifax? If so, why do you only worry about locking Equifax?
Given the comments on the related articles, it seems to me that a lot of people here have never had credit except for maybe their government guaranteed student loan for their gender studies.
why do you only worry about locking Equifax?
Because they are fuck-ups and don't deserve my business. There's nothing I can do about information that is already out there. But I can discourage banks and other lenders from taking my business to Equifax by never granting an unlock request for credit through them.
Your sources are incapable of reading, direct from the site - "2). NO WAIVER OF RIGHTS FOR THIS CYBER SECURITY INCIDENT
In response to consumer inquiries, we have made it clear that the arbitration clause and class action waiver included in the Equifax and TrustedID Premier terms of use does not apply to this cybersecurity incident."
I wouldn't be surprised if Equifax just manufactured this breach to push their TrustID product.
If a company were to "manufacture" such a breach, then they would also sell the information on the black market which adds another win.
Essentially, if they say that they were breached, then your data is out there even if they werent breached.
"If an otherwise scummy company like BofA or Wells Fargo said they would stop using them..."
The problem here of course is just who owns these Credit Reporting Agencies. For instance, TransUnion is mostly owned by Goldman & Sachs. Remember them?
Pimps own the Whores, even as they hide in the shadows.
Don't even get me started on that mostly American phenomenon- "Title Insurance". If you have Title Insurance on the home that you own, and you almost certainly do, Banks require it, pay attention to the fine p
It's like they don't have any shame at all...
Oh wait, they don't. Of course they don't.
It's a company that profits from digging up people's information, storing it in an insecure manner, where executives thought it was fine and dandy to hold up breach information for just enough time do some insider trading, save their own asses, and leave costumers to burn.
And can you take a wild guess on what side the current administration in which no one watches the watchmen will take?
Do read the ToS of equifaxsecurity2017.com (Score:3)
Dated September 8, 2017. It's as bad as the article claims https://trustedidpremier.com/s... [trustedidpremier.com]
LOVE IT (Score:2)
Dumpster fire. Train wreck. Shit sandwich.
As Angus Deayton used to say ... (Score:2)
So, no change there then.
Everyone...it was everyone (Score:4, Interesting)
These data breaches follow an inevitable life-cycle:
1) Initial release: "We had a data breach which effected some, but not all, of our customers. The data breach was limited, and did not include bank account numbers, CC numbers, etc."
2) A week or two later: "The data breach we reported may have included more customers than we initially reported. Some customers may have had sensitive information like CC information and bank account information compromised."
3) A month later (in a quiet press release late on a Friday afternoon): "It was everyone, and they got everything."
Code for "verifying" whether you are affected (Score:1)