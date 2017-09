The Teen Malware Career Of Marcus Hutchins

Slashdot reader troublemaker_23 writes, "A number of security researchers have dismissed an article by reporter Brian Krebs about Marcus Hutchins, the Briton who is awaiting trial in the US on charges of writing and distributing the Kronos banking malware, by pointing out that it has nothing to do with the case ." An anonymous reader writes:Symantec's former cybersecurity czar Tarah Wheeler has now set up a new legal fund after it was discovered that most of the online donations to Hutchins' previous defense fund came from stolen or fake credit card numbers . Hutchins returns to court in October, and the new fund has already received more than $16,000 in donations from more than 200 contributors.