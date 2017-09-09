Should Congress Force Social Media To Investigate Foreign Propaganda Trolls? (politico.com) 65
"I fought foreign propaganda for the FBI," writes a former special agent from its Counterintelligence Division. Now an associate dean at Yale Law School, he's warning that "the tools we had won't work anymore." An anonymous reader quotes Politico: The bureau is now faced with huge private companies, like Facebook and Twitter, which are ostensibly neutral and have no professional or ethical obligation to vet the material they distribute. Further, foreign intelligence service propaganda agents are no longer human operatives on American soil -- they are invisible "trolls," often operating from a foreign country and behind social media accounts that make them impossible for the FBI to approach directly. Or, in the case of so-called bots -- software programs designed to simulate humans -- they might not even be people at all... [S]ocial media platforms can reach an almost limitless audience, often within days or hours, more or less for free: Russia's Facebook ads alone reached between 23 million and 70 million viewers.
Without any direct way to investigate and identify the source of the private accounts that generate this "fake news," there's literally nothing the FBI can do to stop a propaganda operation that can occur on such a massive scale... But Congress could pass legislation that requires social media companies to cooperate with counterintelligence in the same ways they do with law enforcement. For example, the Communications Assistance for Law Enforcement Act requires telecommunications companies to design their digital networks in such a way that would permit wiretaps for criminal cases. Similarly, requiring social media platforms to develop ways to vet and authenticate foreign users and proactively report potential bots to the FBI would enable the FBI to identify perception management operations as they are occurring. In addition to monitoring these specific FIS-based accounts, the FBI could publicly expose the source of particular accounts, ads or news...
"At this point, we have no choice: It's clear that our current counterintelligence strategy hasn't caught up to the age of asymmetrical information warfare," the former counterintelligence agent concludes. "Until it does, we'll be silently allowing our freedoms to be manipulated...."
Why would that be modded down? Free speech is precisely the issue. If one doesn't like what's being said, they can tune out. Nobody is being forced to listen or believe. It really is that simple.
Let's start with our own media and politicians who can say whatever they want without any accountability. This is the new millennium "boy who cried wolf". With the deluge of fake news, misinformation, disinformation and unsubstantiated information that we are bombarded with daily people are now disbelieving of anything and everything. Before we concern ourselves with foreign "information" we need to first get our own house in order.
No clue why you were down-modded - what you're saying makes perfect sense to me. I understand that the 'intelligence community' needs to concern itself with foreign influences; but really, as you've pointed out, the more direct, present, day-to-day threat to democracy and social well-being comes from within. Yammering about vague foreign threats is just one more circus act distracting the populace from how they're being lied to and screwed over by corporations and by their own governments.
I miss the old days when we could get some reliable information from the MSM and make up our own minds, rather than this general collection of very politicized opinions with almost no facts.
Nowadays I am getting my info from many many locations and doing my best with it. Seems like a luxury item now to have a news organization actually do some real ground pounding legwork investigative journalism.
...and how do we know that CNN, MSNBC, Fox, etc aren't the very kind of foreign propaganda trolls the article mentions, trying to discredit our own independent media outlets?
"Everything you know is wrong." - Weird Al
There is nothing they can do? I'm sure they could post a rebuttal, from their official account, and people would share it in response. Facebook already adds "contested" tags to some stories, with links to sources that contest it. Have they asked about being added to that system?
I'm sure they could post a rebuttal...
Yes, that is the only appropriate response to "propaganda". Anything beyond that is excessive.
Not true.
They can add a tag that says "Paid Russian Post" (or Paid Chinese) etc.
Say contested is very different than telling the source.
Uh, or maybe just if you're one of a bunch of people spending hundreds of thousands on ads, pretending to be from American political organizations, and operating out of an FSB front in St. Petersburg?
ditto
Mod parent up - foreign propaganda can consist of genuine emails, and local propaganda can consist of faked national guard documents.
Truth is not something that is given to you, it is something you need to claw for with great personal effort.
You think maybe we should stop interfering in everybody else's elections before we demand everyone else stop interfering in ours?
No. You can do both at the same time.
Legit question: have we been doing the exact same thing to other nations? If so, this is really a problem of your own making. Either way, sanctions are an option but if you are doing the exact same thing, they are going to be uninclined to comply.
When and where was that? Seriously, it was way before my time, and I'm old. Were you watching TV or news reals? Couldn't have been TV.
Gee, maybe the powers that be will actually have to encourage the training of critical thought in the population at large, so people can approach the marketplace of ideas with some discernment.
Naaah. They'd much rather have sheeple they can trivially manipulate themselves. If they get derailed by some foreign power's propaganda, they can be put right again by doubling down on their own propaganda. I'm sure it'll be fine [msecnd.net].
So... just like all our other media then?
This is nothing new. The only difference is modern technology and connectivity makes the reach and impact greater. There have always been propaganda in the form of shortwave radio broadcasts, printed text (leaflets, magazines, books), one on one contact and even television. It's just that in the past a person had to more actively seek out these communications to be exposed to them. Now it is coming through in our more normal day-to-day lives.
The problem is that the bulk of the Western public is naive and
Just a reminder:
That isn't qualified by saying "except for foreign political views the US government doesn't approve of".
The First Amendment is as much a guarantee to be able to receive information freely as it is to speak freely.
