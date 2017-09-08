FDA Slams EpiPen Maker For Doing Nothing While Hundreds Failed, People Died (arstechnica.com) 10
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: The manufacturer of EpiPen devices failed to address known malfunctions in its epinephrine auto-injectors even as hundreds of customer complaints rolled in and failures were linked to deaths, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The damning allegations came to light today when the FDA posted a warning letter it sent September 5 to the manufacturer, Meridian Medical Technologies, Inc. The company (which is owned by Pfizer) produces EpiPens for Mylan, which owns the devices and is notorious for dramatically raising prices by more than 400 percent in recent years. The auto-injectors are designed to be used during life-threatening allergic reactions to provide a quick shot of epinephrine. If they fail to fire, people experiencing a reaction can die or suffer serious illnesses. According to the FDA, that's exactly what happened for hundreds of customers. In the letter, the agency wrote: "In fact, your own data show that you received hundreds of complaints that your EpiPen products failed to operate during life-threatening emergencies, including some situations in which patients subsequently died."
The agency goes on to lambast Meridian Medical for failing to investigate problems with the devices, recall bad batches, and follow-up on problems found. For instance, a customer made a complaint in April 2016 that an EpiPen failed. When Meridian disassembled the device, it found a deformed component that led to the problem -- the exact same defect it had found in February when another unit failed.
The agency goes on to lambast Meridian Medical for failing to investigate problems with the devices, recall bad batches, and follow-up on problems found. For instance, a customer made a complaint in April 2016 that an EpiPen failed. When Meridian disassembled the device, it found a deformed component that led to the problem -- the exact same defect it had found in February when another unit failed.
A warning letter (Score:3)
Yeah, that'll teach 'em.
Re: (Score:1)
Slam bam thank you ma'am. (Score:1)
Yeah, that'll teach 'em.
Well sure, if it's a firmly worded letter.
This is all bullshit. Unless their patents and copyrights and corporate charter are revoked, it's just silly nonsense that will make no difference. There's no point in getting worked up over it.
Thorough Investigation (Score:1)
I'm sure that with the Mylan CEO being the daughter of a U.S. senator, there will be a thorough investigation of all of this.
Re: (Score:1)
I intended to end that with a </s>.
*sigh*