UN Aviation Agency To Call For Global Drone Registry

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: The United Nations' aviation agency is backing the creation of a single global drone registry, as part of broader efforts to come up with common rules for flying and tracking unmanned aircraft. While the International Civil Aviation Organization cannot impose regulations on countries, ICAO has proposed formation of the registry during a Montreal symposium this month to make data accessible in real time, said Stephen Creamer, director of ICAO's air navigation bureau. The single registry would eschew multiple databases in favor of a one-stop-shop that would allow law enforcement to remotely identify and track unmanned aircraft, along with their operator and owner. It's not yet clear who would operate such a database, although ICAO could possibly fill that role. The proposal, however, could face push back from users, after hobbyists successfully challenged the creation of a U.S. drone registry by the Federal Aviation Administration in court earlier this year.
Might as well register all guns, vehicles, and computers with a central, global agency.
I'm not going to touch your comments about firearms or computers, but in terms of vehicles, there are a number of registries that already exist and work reasonably effectively.
The most obvious one, in this case, is aircraft registration. All civil, manned aircraft (not quite sure about ultralights etc...) all have a nationally assigned registration. The registration number must be shown in a prominent location on the aircraft, and can be used by pretty much anyone to look up the ownership of the aircraft.
Another example is in the maritime world. Nearly all vessels beyond a canoe or row boat now carry a VHF radio with DSC capabilities. This includes an MMSI (Maritime Mobile Service Identifier) which is a globally unique registration number for that vessel/owner. The various national authorities collect that data, and maintain it, and then upload it into the global systems. No matter where a person goes in the world, if they punch the distress button, the responsible rescue center is able to retrieve vessel information, contact information, and other bits that are useful as part of a rescue situation. In the commercial world, every commercial vessel is assigned an IMO number that stays with a ship from when it comes off the ways until it ends its service at a ship breaker. With it, you can retrieve the full history of that ship... Names, flags, ownership.
So, does registering your 2lb drone that can carry an itty bitty camera, make sense? no, it doesn't. But does a standardized way of handling registration for larger autonomous aircraft (Amazon's drones, etc...) make sense? I think so. The trick is finding an appropriate threshold.
Sure, the nice folks in France really need to know that I have a Phantom 3 here in Alaska. With that range of 2 km, I'm sure to be of interest to lots of global players. That's perfectly sensible and really justifies an enormous, poorly secured database that will probably be run over Lotus Notes.
That is a nice looking drone. Good price too. Someone in my apartment complex has been flying that model around.
Because, honestly those are the only ones worth worrying about. Who even gives a fuck about the retired guy who flys his 24" p-51 replica every Saturday at the local municipal soccer field? Amateur enthusiasts aren't really a problem. I'm not worried about actors like Amazon flying drones, they are going to be ve
This is like a global calculator registry (Score:3)
Except that drones are far easier to assemble than a calculator these days.
People are already building drones that can lift a human in their back yard, hopefully this is only for dones with a lift capacity of > 10 kilos or something.
hopefully this is only for dones with a lift capacity of > 10 kilos or something.
In America, the cut off for registration is 250 gm total weight, even with a lift capacity of 0 gm.
They wish they had this for guns so they're requiring it for everything else.
But, registries and laws don't stop terrorists and other bad guys from doing their bad acts. Only good folk obey the laws and even they get caught up in the snarls.
But, registries and laws don't stop terrorists and other bad guys from doing their bad acts.
Actually, they do. When I received my Mavic Pro, I had to register it on-line and provide a trackable cell number before it would fly. A smart and skilled terrorist might be able to work around that, but most terrorists aren't very smart.
I'll register globally in exchange for the right to fly globally, without having to secure additional clearances alongside my visa.
The United Nations...is backing the creation of a single global...
No chance of the UN getting a program like this off the ground. And if they did they'd need several billion dollars to fund it.
No chance of the UN getting a program like this off the ground. And if they did they'd need several billion dollars to fund it.
The ICAO already manages the global manned aircraft registry, with appropriate standardization and requirements for national regulators, it works quite well.
The IMO manages a standardized way of dealing with ship registrations, globally. There's also a global registry of MMSI data as part of the SOLAS treaty, which I think is also administered through the IMO.
I'm pretty sure I could build a drone from junk [instructables.com], or otherwise not-registered parts. Just like I could 3D print a (crappy) gun [wikipedia.org] to avoid gun control legislation.
I think that governments underestimate the ability of nerds to useless turn junk into somewhat less-useless junk. [wikipedia.org]
The article did mention that this registration would be a voluntary (for now) registration, which the U.N. would have no force to enforce on it's member states. If it actually worked out that way, great. Register your drone if you want to.
Either build your own throwaway drone (printing, purchasing parts with cash.
Or register it to someone you hate before you do anything iillegal with it.
Or both.