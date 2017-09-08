UN Aviation Agency To Call For Global Drone Registry (reuters.com) 11
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: The United Nations' aviation agency is backing the creation of a single global drone registry, as part of broader efforts to come up with common rules for flying and tracking unmanned aircraft. While the International Civil Aviation Organization cannot impose regulations on countries, ICAO has proposed formation of the registry during a Montreal symposium this month to make data accessible in real time, said Stephen Creamer, director of ICAO's air navigation bureau. The single registry would eschew multiple databases in favor of a one-stop-shop that would allow law enforcement to remotely identify and track unmanned aircraft, along with their operator and owner. It's not yet clear who would operate such a database, although ICAO could possibly fill that role. The proposal, however, could face push back from users, after hobbyists successfully challenged the creation of a U.S. drone registry by the Federal Aviation Administration in court earlier this year.
while they're at it (Score:3)
Just what we've always needed (Score:4, Insightful)
Sure, the nice folks in France really need to know that I have a Phantom 3 here in Alaska. With that range of 2 km, I'm sure to be of interest to lots of global players. That's perfectly sensible and really justifies an enormous, poorly secured database that will probably be run over Lotus Notes.
Re: (Score:3)
That is a nice looking drone. Good price too. Someone in my apartment complex has been flying that model around.
This is like a global calculator registry (Score:2)
Except that drones are far easier to assemble than a calculator these days.
People are already building drones that can lift a human in their back yard, hopefully this is only for dones with a lift capacity of > 10 kilos or something.
They Wish... (Score:2)
They wish they had this for guns so they're requiring it for everything else.
But, registries and laws don't stop terrorists and other bad guys from doing their bad acts. Only good folk obey the laws and even they get caught up in the snarls.
Make it a trade (Score:2)
I'll register globally in exchange for the right to fly globally, without having to secure additional clearances alongside my visa.
Single global whatever (Score:2)
The United Nations...is backing the creation of a single global...
No chance of the UN getting a program like this off the ground. And if they did they'd need several billion dollars to fund it.
Build From Junk (Score:2)
I'm pretty sure I could build a drone from junk [instructables.com], or otherwise not-registered parts. Just like I could 3D print a (crappy) gun [wikipedia.org] to avoid gun control legislation.
I think that governments underestimate the ability of nerds to useless turn junk into somewhat less-useless junk. [wikipedia.org]
The article did mention that this registration would be a voluntary (for now) registration, which the U.N. would have no force to enforce on it's member states. If it actually worked out that way, great. Register your drone if you want to.