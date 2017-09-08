Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Privacy Communications Network Security The Internet United States Technology

Ask Slashdot: What's a Practical Response To the Equifax Breach?

Posted by BeauHD from the cause-and-effect dept.
In response to the massive Equifax cybersecurity incident impacting approximately 143 million U.S. consumer -- making it possibly the worst leak of personal info ever -- Slashdot reader AdamStarks asks: What steps can the average Joe take to protect their identity? Accepting Equifax's help forfeits your right to sue; it's the same with applying for protection at TransUnion (not sure about Experian). Extra services at those companies also cost money, but that's putting even more of your data in their hands, and it's not clear whether the protection/help they provide is worth it (leaving aside not wanting to reward bad behavior).

Ask Slashdot: What's a Practical Response To the Equifax Breach? More | Reply

Ask Slashdot: What's a Practical Response To the Equifax Breach?

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

APL is a write-only language. I can write programs in APL, but I can't read any of them. -- Roy Keir

Close