Seoul Is Reinventing Itself As a Techno-Utopia

mirandakatz writes: Seoul is struggling: Its birth rate is at an all-time low, college graduates are having enormous trouble finding jobs, and trust in government is not high. But South Korea is also, in many ways, cutting edge -- and it wants to use that future-thinking power to build its capital into a techno-utopia. As Susan Crawford details at Backchannel, that begins with a powerful data analysis tool known as the "The Digital Civic Mayor's Office." Crawford writes that "this dashboard seemed like a potential green shoot of democracy -- a city doing what it can to show citizens why government should be trusted and that their quality of life, including the quality of the air they breathe, the prices of the apples they eat, and the traffic jams they face daily, is important."
...the Norks heartily approve of the Seoul government making themselves a bigger hostage in any standoff.
It's a MAD situation, I think it's fairly comparable to the Cold War in that respect.
The North seems crazy, but under it all they do want to live, and they will NEVER have enough power to take over so much as a child's playground without being immediately obliterated.
In that light, investment in Seoul isn't unwise. The city won't get destroyed because war isn't really all that likely. In fact, giving North Korea a juicier target to threaten kind of stabilizes the situation, since if there was a chance to take out North Korea without collateral damage... someone might be inclined to try it.
The North seems crazy
Why is nuclear deterrence sensible when America does it, but "crazy" when NK does it?
>Why is nuclear deterrence sensible when America does it, but "crazy" when NK does it?
I think being able to ensure any victory over you by your enemies is Pyrrhic at best is perfectly sane.
What makes NK seem crazy is the dictatorship, its methods of controlling the population, and the unnecessary hardship put upon the average North Korean to sustain it. And the loony and obvious propaganda, of course.
Because the US is a democracy, integrated into the wider world, and does not have it's citizens living in a god damn panopticon ruled over by a bat-shit crazy lea..
fuck... okay.
At least during the cold war what i was saying was true; but at present it's getting less-so every year.
Seriously though, NK's nuke program is about one thing, and one thing only -- keeping the current dynasty in power. (and maybe leverage when negotiating aid packages)
So the South Korean government is willing to do anything to show that they're trustworthy except actually doing trustworthy stuff? If they actually had some transparency and you know, trustworthiness, this wouldn't be necessary.
Why not start with a little transparency at the top? Isn't that the corruption mess that started this whole failure?
Why government should be trusted?
Not a good question.
The real question is "CAN government be trusted?"
And the answer is FUCK NO!!!!
To get elected generally requires you to convince people you're best for the job. That means, first and foremost, you need to be able to charm people.
To climb your way up the political ladder, you need to learn how to please as many people as possible while not pissing off anyone important. This involves double-speak, backroom dealing, and not getting caught doing anything that will cause public outcry and end your career.
Isn't this the same government that mandates that everyone use Internet Explorer with ActiveX to access government services, do banking, or shopping?
