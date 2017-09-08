Equifax Breach is Very Possibly the Worst Leak of Personal Info Ever (arstechnica.com) 42
The breach Equifax reported Thursday is very possibly is the most severe of all for a simple reason: the breath-taking amount of highly sensitive data it handed over to criminals. Dan Goodin of ArsTechnica writes: By providing full names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses, and, in some cases, driver license numbers, it provided most of the information banks, insurance companies, and other businesses use to confirm consumers are who they claim to be. The theft, by criminals who exploited a security flaw on the Equifax website, opens the troubling prospect the data is now in the hands of hostile governments, criminal gangs, or both and will remain so indefinitely. Hacks hitting Yahoo and other sites, by contrast, may have breached more accounts, but the severity of the personal data was generally more limited. And in most cases the damage could be contained by changing a password or getting a new credit card number. What's more, the 143 million US people Equifax said were potentially affected accounts for roughly 44 percent of the population. When children and people without credit histories are removed, the proportion becomes even bigger. That means well more than half of all US residents who rely the most on bank loans and credit cards are now at a significantly higher risk of fraud and will remain so for years to come. Besides being used to take out loans in other people's names, the data could be abused by hostile governments to, say, tease out new information about people with security clearances, especially in light of the 2015 hack on the US Office of Personnel Management, which exposed highly sensitive data on 3.2 million federal employees, both current and retired. Meanwhile, if you accept Equifax's paltry "help" you forfeit the right to sue the company, it has said. In its policy, Equifax also states that it won't be helping its customers fix hack-related problems.
Bloomberg reported on Friday that a class action seeking to represent 143 million consumers has been filed, and it alleges the company didn't spend enough on protecting data. The class-action -- filed by the firm Olsen Daines PC along with Geragos & Geragos, a celebrity law firm known for blockbuster class actions -- will seek as much as $70 billion in damages nationally.
Yea. That one was worse because the potential to have finger print data as well.
Frankly, too late for most of us.
However, the article kind of hints at the problem: these companies all revert to this as identification. And often, the same stupid security questions (seriously, you think someone couldn't figure out my mother's maiden name from a basic search of several sites? Or use most people's Facebook to figure out where they were born or the name of their high school?)
While the proliferation of security bugs is worrisome, with it seems like a new security failure every couple months
Oh wait.
Maybe these types of incidents can break down reliance and acceptance of these credit agencies that have established themselves as critical and non-optional services that heavily effect major life events (e.g., home purchaes).
They make money from using our information, provide little benefit to us, and hold almost no accountability when they're wrong but can and often do horribly effect consumers lives based on data they provide--even when it's inaccurate.
Equifax Breach is Very Possibly the Worst Leak of Personal Info Ever so far.
The equifax executives apparently sold stock immediately after learning of the breach. Jail them all for incompetence _and_ insider trading.
Jail Them!
In a just world this would be the end of Equifax (Score:1)
In a just world this would be the end of Equifax. Cannibalize the corpse to compensate all those who will be victimized because of their incompetence over the coming years. We still have 2 other credit reporting agencies.
Won't happen though. Too big to jail.
they deserve to be put out of business.
Yep. Now, I will refuse to do business with them.... ohwait.
In what way is this a failure of big government?
I'd actually assert that this is a failure of small government - in Europe where the government is bigger, there's regulations about what information these companies can store, how they must store it, and what the penalty is if they fail to do so.
We have PCI-DSS for companies that deal with credit card information. Why not for companies that store even more sensitive information that potentially allows a criminal to pretty much take over my life by essentially stealing my identity?
The damage here is way more serious than ANYTHING the loss of a million credit card numbers could mean. Could it be that it's just us that have to foot the bill instead of Visa and Mastercard?
No, that can't be. Government represents the people, right?
Fuckers, I hope some Supreme Court judge alongside of a few congresscritters get hit badly with this breach. I usually don't wish bad things to happen to anyone, but I really hope that one of them has their identity stolen, their credit rating trashed and their life basically ruined by this hack.
Because ONLY then we'll FINALLY see something happen.
Even if Equifax is found to have been careless with all that vital personal information, I doubt they'll get more than a slap on the wrist.
Why should corporations, government or the courts give a crap about people's privacy, when so many of the people themselves very obviously couldn't care less?
Equifax and the 2 other credit bureaus have a ton of non-credit related information on consumers as well. It will be interesting to see what else was not reported as part of the breach.
I'm going to sound like an old fart, but a lot of these "cyberattacks" end up being down to a very dumb misconfiguration like leaving FTP open, failure to patch security holes, and things like leaving data on unprotected public cloud storage. Part of my job is being a technical mentor to some of our more junior staff, and wha
That means well more than half of all US residents who rely the most on bank loans and credit cards are now at a significantly higher risk of fraud and will remain so for years to come.
WRONG! The individuals are not at risk of fraud. Banks and other institutions are at risk of fraud. It is not your responsibility if some dipshit bankster or other idiot "Business" opens fraudulent loans etc. in your name because they don't do their due diligence. There is no such thing as "Identity Theft". There is "Fraud". Do not accept that it is your responsibility to deal with the fallout from this. Sue! Sue immediately if anyone tries to make it your problem. If something goes against your credit repo
