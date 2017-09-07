VR Company Upload Settles Sexual Harassment Lawsuit (techcrunch.com) 21
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: Upload, formerly UploadVR, the virtual reality startup at the center of a sexual harassment and wrongful termination lawsuit filed earlier this year, has settled the case with its former employee and is aiming to put the ensuing damage behind it. The lawsuit, filed against the startup and its co-founders by former director of digital and social media Elizabeth Scott, alleged that the company had sought to create a "boy's club" environment and described "rampant" sexual behavior in the office, allegations that co-founders Will Mason and Taylor Freeman denied as "entirely without merit." The lawsuit is now over, according to people familiar with the matter, and though the terms of the agreement were undisclosed, some in the virtual reality community feel that the company has dodged a bullet in reaching some conclusion over the litigation.
"The matter has been concluded," was Upload's official statement. Neither Scott, nor her legal counsel, responded to a request for comment for this story. Upload has also released the following statement around the conclusion of the legal case. "Our primary focus at Upload is education, which we believe is the key to growing the mixed reality ecosystem. We are deeply committed to creating an inclusive community to empower the pioneers building the future."
"The matter has been concluded," was Upload's official statement. Neither Scott, nor her legal counsel, responded to a request for comment for this story. Upload has also released the following statement around the conclusion of the legal case. "Our primary focus at Upload is education, which we believe is the key to growing the mixed reality ecosystem. We are deeply committed to creating an inclusive community to empower the pioneers building the future."
Re: (Score:2)
"Tone at the top" is a thing (Score:1)
Everyone is about to pile in here calling people who can act normally around the opposite sex "SJWs" and similar. But, this behavior is very common at startups, and it almost always starts with the "executives." I'm using quotes because in these cases the executives are usually either fraternity types who just got out of school, or fully-grown man-children. When you give a bunch of glorified salespeople and dealmakers millions of dollars in VC money, they're going to create a club for their friends. It's yo
Re: (Score:2)
They're settled, not litigated. No company's legal team is crazy enough to go to trial on something like this. Especially when it's VC money, they'll just peel off a couple million and throw it at the problem. It sure beats having your company dragged in front of the world every time a new court date comes up in a case that could last years. Large, established companies do this too. It's cheaper for GM to pay a huge settlement and fine than risk damaging their brand over a faulty ignition switch -- especial
Re: (Score:3)
You're confusing what people say with what they do. Some of the most ardent SJWs are young, wealthy, successful, male progressives in San Francisco, and many of the same group are also lewd and promiscuous. I suspect that if you did a survey, you'd find that the vast majority of techies accused of sexual harassment are Democrats and Hillary voters.
Re: (Score:2)
You're confusing what people say with what they do. Some of the most ardent SJWs are young, wealthy, successful, male progressives in San Francisco, and many of the same group are also lewd
Some people with opinions I don't like live in San Fransisco. Some jerks live in San Fransisco. Ergo everyone in San Fransisco is a jerk.
QED
Checkmake SJWs!
and promiscuous
Promiscuous. adj. nature of a person that is is hateful by reason of having more sex than me and I'm totally not jealous.
I suspect that if you did a sur
Re: (Score:2)
Trying to get laid is 'acting normally'. SJWs _are_ fighting normal human behavior.
Many SJWs are themselves trying to get laid by the traditional method: Telling her what she wants to hear.
Re: (Score:2)
The growing number of Boys raised without a Father is made worse by the assault on masculinity within schools. They dope up any kids that act like normal boys (even some of the more masculine girls) calling it "Attention Deficit Disorder"
Re: (Score:2)
Trying to get laid is 'acting normally'
If you define normal as what most people are trying to do most of the time, then no, it is not.
And bro, seriously, knock it off at work.
But your honour! (Score:1)
"I though I was just playing a game...although they did feel very real!"
what does this have to do with technology? (Score:2)
Elizabeth Scott is a marketing expert suing a marketing company (UploadVR) for sexual harassment. A marketing company in San Francisco no less, a city ruled by sex and drugs. I generally have low expectations for people in marketing.
But what does this have to do with women in tech, or even technology? Why is this crap on Slashdot?
Re: (Score:2)
But what does this have to do with women in tech, or even technology? Why is this crap on Slashdot?
The suit was settled By uploading hundreds of thousands of dollars into Elizabeth Scott's bank account.