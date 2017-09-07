Judge Dismisses 'Inventor of Email' Lawsuit Against Techdirt (arstechnica.com) 23
A federal judge in Massachusetts has dismissed a libel lawsuit filed earlier this year against tech news website Techdirt. From a report: The claim was brought by Shiva Ayyadurai, who has controversially claimed that he invented e-mail in the late 1970s. Techdirt (and its founder and CEO, Mike Masnick) has been a longtime critic of Ayyadurai and institutions that have bought into his claims. "How The Guy Who Didn't Invent Email Got Memorialized In The Press & The Smithsonian As The Inventor Of Email," reads one Techdirt headline from 2012. One of Techdirt's commenters dubbed Ayyadurai a "liar" and a "charlatan," which partially fueled Ayyadurai's January 2017 libel lawsuit. In the Wednesday ruling, US District Judge F. Dennis Saylor found that because it is impossible to define precisely and specifically what e-mail is, Ayyadurai's "claim is incapable of being proved true or false."
Re: (Score:2)
And more importantly, he didn't invent e-mail.
-jcr
e-mail (Score:1)
a mechanism to send canned pork products electronically.
What about UUCP and DECnet ? (Score:1)
When did UUCP get store and forward messaging ?
When did DECnet get mail support ?
Re: (Score:2)
I think UUCP ended up being developed in the early eighties, but that's besides the point: email doesn't necessarily have to leave a machine to be email. I find it hard to believe that, for example, MULTICS, which was designed by telephone companies in the 1960s as a massively multiuser operating system, didn't have an interuser messaging feature, whether it was called "mail" or something else.
One day I'll have to download MULTICS and take a look at it. Supposedly it's the most influential operating syst
Re: (Score:2)
That's because Slashdot has just become a clone of HackerNews front page.
Re: (Score:3)
It's not even an early implementation. Messaging had been around for two decades before he came along, and the initial RFCS laying out the basic features of the Internet mail system we know today were written up and implemented four or five years before his program. That he wrote an email system isn't in dispute, that had any influence on other mail systems, in particular ARPANET email networks, is the issue, and the answer is no, he inspired nothing, and until his absurd claims were made public, no one had
Good call... (Score:1)
...Since it was actually I who invented email.
Re: (Score:1)
Here's the article... (Score:5, Informative)
Enjoy!
Oh, I think it's possible to define "email". (Score:3)
What's tricky is defining "invention".
Hormel is suing him (Score:2)
trademark / Patent / Copyright trolls must die (Score:2)
trademark / Patent / Copyright trolls must die and loser pays as well.
E-mail is not that hard to define (Score:2)