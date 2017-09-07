Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
The Courts

Judge Dismisses 'Inventor of Email' Lawsuit Against Techdirt (arstechnica.com) 13

Posted by msmash from the fight-with-press dept.
A federal judge in Massachusetts has dismissed a libel lawsuit filed earlier this year against tech news website Techdirt. From a report: The claim was brought by Shiva Ayyadurai, who has controversially claimed that he invented e-mail in the late 1970s. Techdirt (and its founder and CEO, Mike Masnick) has been a longtime critic of Ayyadurai and institutions that have bought into his claims. "How The Guy Who Didn't Invent Email Got Memorialized In The Press & The Smithsonian As The Inventor Of Email," reads one Techdirt headline from 2012. One of Techdirt's commenters dubbed Ayyadurai a "liar" and a "charlatan," which partially fueled Ayyadurai's January 2017 libel lawsuit. In the Wednesday ruling, US District Judge F. Dennis Saylor found that because it is impossible to define precisely and specifically what e-mail is, Ayyadurai's "claim is incapable of being proved true or false."

Judge Dismisses 'Inventor of Email' Lawsuit Against Techdirt More | Reply

Judge Dismisses 'Inventor of Email' Lawsuit Against Techdirt

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Fear is the greatest salesman. -- Robert Klein

Close