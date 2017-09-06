Intel's $1.3 Billion Fine In Europe Requires Review, Court Says (nytimes.com) 9
cdreimer writes: According to a report in The New York Times (Warning: source may be paywalled; alternative source), the Court of Justice in the European Union has ordered the lower courts to revisit the $1.3 billion anti-trust fine levied against Intel in 2009, giving hope to Google and other American technology firms to avoid being fined for being dominant in the EU markets. From the report: "The highest court in the European Union ordered on Wednesday that a $1.3 billion antitrust fine doled out against Intel nearly a decade ago be revisited, a ruling that could give hope to Google and other American technology giants facing challenges to their dominance in the region. The decision to send the case back to a lower court for re-examination is a blow to regional competition regulators, whose oversight of digital services has been among the world's most aggressive. It could also embolden American technology companies, which have long complained that antitrust officials in Europe target them unfairly, to challenge rulings and investigations against them. The move by the Court of Justice of the European Union raises the prospect that the 1.06 billion euro fine on Intel in 2009, equivalent to $1.26 billion at current exchange rates, could be reduced or scrapped entirely. The penalty -- at the time the largest of its kind -- was upheld by European courts in 2014 and will most likely be the subject of legal battles for years to come. That record fine was overtaken by a 2.4 billion euro penalty against Google in June. The Silicon Valley giant was accused of using its dominant position in online search to give preferential treatment to its internet shopping service over those of its rivals."
Fines (Score:3)
Will the fine have any impact on the market shares of any of the CPU manufacturers? Nope. Whom gets the money from the fine? AMD? Nope. ARM? Nope. Any other CPU maker - Qualcomm, Broadcomm, Atmel, Toshiba, Texas Instruments, IBM, Freescale? Nope. Any company who has been directly affected by their anti-competitive practices? Nope.
The EU gets all the money. Well that fixes everything, then. Good job, EU.
Re: (Score:2)
The EU gets all the money. Well that fixes everything, then. Good job, EU.
The Germans are getting even for WW2.
the European model (Score:3)
Since they no longer have colonies to exploit and bleed dry, Europeans are now moving on to a new business model: arbitrary fines for successful American companies. Microsoft, Google, Intel, Apple, etc.
It would be great one day to see Europe contribute something to the world instead of just taking all the time.
Re: (Score:2)