EU Presidency Calls For Massive Internet Filtering, Leaked Document Shows (edri.org) 55
An anonymous reader shares a report: A Council of the European Union document leaked by Statewatch on 30 August reveals that during the summer months, that Estonia (current EU Presidency) has been pushing the other Member States to strengthen indiscriminate internet surveillance, and to follow in the footsteps of China regarding online censorship. Standing firmly behind its belief that filtering the uploads is the way to go, the Presidency has worked hard in order to make the proposal for the new copyright Directive even more harmful than the Commission's original proposal, and pushing it further into the realms of illegality. According to the leaked document, the text suggests two options for each of the two most controversial proposals: the so-called "link tax" or ancillary copyright and the upload filter.
Sooner it goes, the better (Score:2, Flamebait)
The EU does an enormous amount of harm, and the sooner it is dissolved - like the USSR - the better for everyone except the bloated bureaucrats feasting on its incredible gravy train.
As for the technical (in)capacity of the Eurocrats, these cartoons are very relevant:
http://ars.userfriendly.org/ca... [userfriendly.org]
http://ars.userfriendly.org/ca... [userfriendly.org]
The EU is and isn't what anyone wants it to be (or not to be). It is a vague confederation of states.
So, it all depends on the question, whether or not it makes the EU look good/bad and whether or not you want it to look that way.
Petty dictators need to be exposed for what they are. This is such a case. So, it is or isn't a reflection on the EU, again depending on your support (or not) of the EU. So, you'll have to figure out if the EU is good or bad, and if you like this idea or not, before you can actuall
As a vague confederation of states they are the most opaque. They must choose so that I can properly align my outrage meters to their actions!
Could you measure their good/bad as compared to Obama drinking Coke or Pepsi as a moral issue? I need help.
:-(
So what harm has the EU done exactly?
The EU eroded border security and caused a mass influx of criminal migrants and terrorists. While simultaneously prohibiting member countries from policing their own borders.
Not to mention that the whole thing is designed to be an end run around democracy: power lies with the appointed commission, not the elected parliament. It's a lobbyist's and career politician's wet dream.
> So what harm has the EU done exactly?
EU flooded most of EU countries with fake-refugees, who quickly turned out to be rapefugees and created no-go zones in Sweeden, and in few places in France and maybe even Germany.
In addition to shitting out literrally thousands of pages of leglislation per like a month, and burden everyone with it's communist economy and central control of everything.
Do you think the Uk that is leaving the EU will do any different? You fucktards are nothing more than heralds of the new world order that will screw any kind of freedom that has been achieved by consensus politics. Do you think that the right will grant you any more freedom than the bureaucrats who run the EU? I hope you all die as a result of your "free market" stupidity. Especially you Architech, you deserve to be killed by your masters for your stupidity.
As for the technical (in)capacity of the Eurocrats
The Council of Ministers are not Eurocrats. The Council of Ministers is literally a collection of ministers from the national governments of the countries in the EU. Depending on the topic at hand, different ministers meet under this umbrella name.
In fact, the Council of Ministers is the one branch of the EU that is supposed to prevent the EU from being too Euro-centric and to forget about national interests. In practice, of course, national governments use it to introduce positions that are unpopular at ho
They're really going to need one now (Score:2, Troll)
Join Us! (Score:1)
The Great Firewall will be extended to include all!
Wait...
What will we keep out, if we already are eradicating the innovative ideas? Quickly! Suppress art!
New internet (Score:2, Insightful)
Those of us in the tech sector need to be seriously talking about building a new layer of internet on top of the old one.
Human expression and dignity is under assault by fascists cloaked in the sheepskin of virtue.
Google, Facebook, Cloudflare, are now marching lockstep with the oppressive regimes of China and the EU.
Those of us in the tech sector need to be seriously talking about building a new layer of internet on top of the old one.
Agreed. I have been thinking about this for some time. There's got to be some kind of Virtual Internet (maybe based on VPNs) that we can build over the top of the current Internet. One where all traffic is encrypted and the sources are untraceable. Similar to TOR, but without all of the hops.
They can as well lock my body up when they already imprisoned me.
Any attempt at anonymity is useless "without all the hops". It's the only way to make traffic analysis non-trivial. IMO, Freenet was the right approach - turn everything into a big distributed hash table. No servers to take down, everything encrypted and p2p, assembling encrypted blobs of content into something coherent only happens at the client. Too bad it's so inherently slow it never took off, but "slow" may be the inevitable price if you want untraceable sources and no take-downs.
Freenet had its ow
They are not marching as fast as the right wing architects of fascism I can assure you. You are being fed a diet of propaganda designed to protect the 0.01% and their wealth at the expense of 99.01% of the people. The corporations which you mention make their money out of the 99.01% of the people so they basically couldn't give a fuck so long as they maintain their revenue stream. Why are you so stupid?
SO, what about the other 0.98% who are neither the wealthy nor the people? That's what I want to know!
Brexit is the right decision. (Score:2, Funny)
It's becoming clearer and clearer that the UK is making the right decision by aiming to cut as many ties as possible with the EU. It just isn't worth being involved with them if it potentially exposes a nation to nonsense like this, or worse, to the hordes of illegal aliens from some of the worst places imaginable who have essentially invaded Europe without any real resistance these past few years. Whatever short-term pain there might be from Brexit is well worth it.
Re:Brexit is the right decision. (Score:4, Insightful)
Yes. England invaded lots of places. So did Spain and Russia (as it expanded east) and China (as it expanded west) and the Zulus (as they expanded south) and the Chaldeans and the Egyptians and the Greeks and the Persians and the
Ruining it and causing migration - here's where you're wrong. English colonialism is not the reason for Pakistani immigration.
You might as well blame Karl Marx for Zimbabwe's collapse. It would be more relevant than the 80 years of British rule.
Re:Brexit is the right decision. (Score:4, Informative)
What about the UK invading almost every country on the planet and ruining it beyond repairs being the cause of all these immigrants in the first place? Never crossed your mind did it?
Let me get this straight, the UK invaded the majority of the globe and is single highhandedly responsible for ruining the countries and by extension for all the migrants. Wow, either they have far more capability than I've ever credited them with or you really don't take responsibility for anything. I view immigration as a case of if your country sucks fix it. If you can't fix it then don't take your messed up ways with you and assimilate into wherever you go. Too bad immigration seems to be a case of "my country sucks so I'll take my messed up ways with me wherever I go and ruin those places too". As I've said many times, you can have nice things or mass immigration but you can't have both.
Close enough [deviantart.net]
and is single highhandedly responsible for ruining the countries and by extension for all the migrants.
It's not exactly a fringe argument to say that Britain's colonial and post-colonial policies exacerbated local problems as well as inventing entirely new ones, especially when it came to its holdings in Africa and the Middle East.
I view immigration as a case of if your country sucks fix it.
What if other actors (e.g Britain or the USA) h
Brexit benefits no one except the hedge fund managers who funded the propaganda for it.
Amusingly since the end of the cold war most western governments have implemented the tactics of the soviet union because no one can point out that the enemy used to do that.
Pre-Code Internet (Score:3)
That's what they will call a brief period of 15 years.
EU (Score:4, Insightful)
The EU apologists are downplaying this by pointing out that the current EU president (Estonia) is merely agenda setting and not a powerful executive. People that understand the malice of big government recognize this for what it is; the camel's nose. It will survive the transition to the next unelected EU president, and the one after and so on, until its on the docket in Brussel's various commissions and parliament.
Since the presidency of the EU is not "big government", it's literally just a rotating position that gives countries an opportunity to propose an agenda. Estonia has pissed it's opportunity away by proposing something that seems to violate the human rights of EU citizens (the right to privacy in particular) and which has no hope of ever being adopted or even influencing the legislation.
Before you complain about the EU, note that it has some of the strongest privacy protections in the world. They have been u
And the wingnut alarmists think that the next president will bring it in. It still has to go through the Commission, the council and then parliament. Which it won't. Several groups already have this in their crosshairs and are making noise about it. Not to mention ECHR - who literally yesterday gave a ruling that your employer has to notify you of monitoring of your work email - would torpedo it in an instant.
The destruction of the EU is a CIA dream. The EU are the only global political force that actually have any alternative against the American system of Corporate fucking of the population. Enjoy your slavery to corporations who are free to fuck your environment you fool.
the Nazis had newspaper censorship and now EU (Score:2)
the Nazis had newspaper censorship and now EU wants that for the net?? what is next???
You assume that because the NSA reads everything you ever look at or post that you are any more free. You are a cretin.
Fascism spreads (Score:3)
I give you a few months before Trump implements the same thing in the USA. You are stupid beyond belief.
Ah, Estonia - the country of SS (Score:3)
Not the only, Latvia is the same.
Yappy little dog (Score:2)
With a population of 1.3 million, it is one of the least-populous member states of the European Union, Eurozone, North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), OECD and Schengen Area.
Why should the rest of the EU even listen to them? 'President of the EU' or not? Also, good luck censoring the rest of the non-EU world.
Politicians, when will they learn?
The Internet's true value is still fragile (Score:2)
We could have 1TBs of fiber up to everyone's home and 10GB speeds on phones someday. None of that bandwidth will matter, however, if the only true value of the Internet - the uncensored, uninhibited flow of ALL 0s and 1s - is lost. "We need to be able to regulate what goes across our pipes because of X," in any form for any reason, is ultimately bad for the health of the internet.
Yeah, we can wrap it up in "national security", "copyright holders protections", "good business sense", etc., but it's all still