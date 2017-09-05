Lenovo Won't Pay a Fine For Preinstalling Superfish Adware (theverge.com) 2
An anonymous reader shares a report: In 2014, Lenovo began bundling a third-party adware program called "Superfish" into its consumer PCs. Now, nearly three years later, the company is facing the consequences. Today, Lenovo settled a lawsuit by the Federal Trade Commission over the Superfish adware, agreeing to get affirmative consent for any future adware programs, as well as audited security checks of their software for the next 20 years. Installed on Lenovo laptops between September 2014 and January 2015, Superfish was granted root certificate access, allowing it to insert ads into even HTTPS-protected webpages. According to the FTC's indictment, breaking HTTPS presented a clear risk to consumers -- but Lenovo isn't going to have to pay for putting customers at risk. Instead, the settlement requires Lenovo to give clear notice to customers of any data collection or ad-serving programs bundled on their laptops, and get affirmative consent before the software is installed. Lenovo also agreed to conduct an ongoing security review of its bundled software, running regular third-party audits for the next 20 years.
