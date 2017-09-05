European Court Rules Companies Must Tell Employees of Email Checks (reuters.com) 39
Companies must tell employees in advance if their work email accounts are being monitored and such checks must not unduly infringe workers' privacy, the European Court of Human Rights ruled on Tuesday. From a report: In a judgment in the case of a man fired 10 years ago for using a work messaging account to communicate with his family, the judges found that Romanian courts failed to protect Bogdan Barbulescu's private correspondence because his employer had not given him prior notice it was monitoring his communications. Email privacy has become a hotly contested issue as more people use work addresses for personal correspondence even as employers demand the right to monitor email and computer usage to ensure staff use work email appropriately. Courts in general have sided with employers on this issue.
I work in IT (Score:4, Insightful)
So I'm going to assume they can and will read anything I do at work and act accordingly.
Re: (Score:3)
So I'm going to assume they can and will read anything I do at work and act accordingly.
Yeah, shouldn't that be the base assumption? Even if it's not actively being monitored or has ever been it has the potential to be and can at least be checked up on.
Re:I work in IT (Score:4, Informative)
+1
...
And why on Earth would someone conduct private business on a company email account.
Now if they sniff my private mails going to my phone through an external provider, or my home email, that would be a different story.
But again, I wouldn't use the company's wifi to even receive private mail or access private stuff. For that, you have your data plan.
And yes, a company computer, a company connection and a company account DOES BELONG to the company, thus should and will be monitored by the company.
Re: (Score:2)
>And why on Earth would someone conduct private business on a company email account.
Because you're working late and you need to tell your wife that you're going to be late home, and your employer isn't a douche so is fine with you sending personal emails and has said so.
Not every employer has a scorched earth policy regarding these things.
Re: (Score:2)
My company has a "guest" WiFi and a company WiFi. I *assume* both are monitored, and I *assume* that I have no privacy on either.
In the case of the guest WiFi I view it no different than the WiFi at a starbucks. I'll use it, but only through a VPN using a pre-shared key and strong encryption. My company WiFi I won't use at all, other than to connect with my company provided computer.
Re: (Score:2)
And why on Earth would someone conduct private business on a company email account.
Have you ever met people? They're idiots.
Re: I work in IT (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
From TFA:
The company had presented him with printouts of his private messages to his brother and fiancÃ©e on Yahoo Messenger as evidence of his breach of a company ban on such personal use.
Barbulescu had previously told his employer in writing that he had only used the service for professional purposes.
So it's not even email, just Yahoo chat. The issue here is not that he lied about using the service for work only, he could still be fired for that, it's that in the EU an employer can't simply read everything on its network because the users of that network have some small expectation of privacy.
Don't misunderstand this. Network monitoring for detection of intrusion, scanning emails for viruses and spam, that sort of thing is still fine. Even reading employee emails when there is some good reason
Re: (Score:2)
+1
...
And why on Earth would someone conduct private business on a company email account.
Some companies are blocking the common webmail providers.
It's done for IP security (makes it a little more difficult to send out company confidential information), and also to block the main portal for entry of malware.
If a person feels they must absolutely must communicate with family/friends/commie spys/etc, they can use the phone.
Also, there's always dingbats that get confused and will use both the company email and google, yahoo, etc for business mail which leads to all kinds of problems.
Don't do that with your work account (Score:2)
Privacy is one thing, and most businesses--even Federal agencies--confer a limited personal use policy, allowing you to browse the 'net and do things with their equipment as long as you do your job. This was actually directly described on the MOTD at log-in at the Social Security Administration. There's a reasonable expectation of privacy; it's also their system, and what you do is subject to inspection.
So yeah, they won't suck up your cookies, hack your gmail, and snoop your bank accounts; they will re
Re: (Score:3)
And that's the reason why this company lost: they didn't tell the employee about the monitoring.
So there'll be a single line added in an obscure place to the pile of paper you're required to sign upon being hired, without even an opportunity to actually read what you're signing.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I post to
/. on my company machine.
I don't connect to FB or my google account, however.
Reasonable use doesn't mean private use
;)
Why would this matter ? (Score:2)
Who would use the mail box of the office for something personal ?
At our day and time, the smartphone is more than enough for the odd 3 lines messages for emergencies.
If you need more, do it at home, not on your company's dime.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I specifically said "3 lines for emergencies" : life happens (or death, as the case may be).
Taking more than a a minute is where I draw the line.
But maybe you have a different perception of what construes an emergency.
Re: (Score:2)
That depends:
Is it on a designated/designatable break? Then no, you're not on your company's dime.
Are you an exempt employee and are you achieving what you were tasked to do? Then no, you're not on your company's dime.
Are you hourly and not on break, or exempt and it's interfering with your ability to complete your task? Then *yes* it is on your company's dime.
Pit it in writing ... (Score:4, Insightful)
... in a Technology Administrator Policy and designate an administrator.
I'm retired now, and when I hired on at a law firm 20 years ago, I wrote that policy and amended it as things changed.
I blocked shit like match.com, Facebook, Twitter, etc.
I listed taboos like using business email for non-business purposes and I stated clearly that, at the direction of the partners, I would be monitoring emails, browser history, etc.
For each and every new hire, I read the Policy to them in the kitchen area and invited them to ask question then, and at any other time during their employment.
The last page had a place for two signatures/dates:
- Theirs, acknowledging that they participated in the counseling
- Mine, acknowledging same.
I got a few calls regarding wrongful termination during the years and, in one matter, the fired employee said, "Well, everyone else was doing it."
I told the work comp lady to add, "Line item 6.1.a, 'Report any violations or suspected violations of this policy to the Technology Administrator."
Re: (Score:2)
I got a few calls regarding wrongful termination during the years and, in one matter, the fired employee said, "Well, everyone else was doing it."
I told the work comp lady to add, "Line item 6.1.a, 'Report any violations or suspected violations of this policy to the Technology Administrator."
So assuming he wasn't exaggerating you amended a policy nobody followed with another over-the-top rule for them to ignore, brilliant. I've read a few policies like that, in theory they're great. In practice nobody knows, because they're so anal the only real purpose they serve is as legal ammunition against troublesome employees. For example I read my organization's phone application guidelines, install any non-IT approved app and you take full legal liability for any damage it can cause. Meanwhile using it
Re: (Score:2)
It's possible that you don't grok it.
The longer version, that should be apparent, is that a violator got three strikes.
Well, 4.
As a coworker, I'd whisper in their ear that what they were doing was a violation and to stop.
For each violation, I simply witnessed the reprimand given by a partner. That violation was written up, with proof attached; signed by the violator and me.
That went into their folder.
Third time was a charm.
Example:
Kara downloaded Picasa, a photo editing thing from Google. "Downloads are pro
Re: (Score:3)
That sounds like a horrible, Orwellian place to work.
Did you give employees laptops and phones for travel? Did they routinely turn them off to prevent you activating the camera/microphone and carry a second personal laptop?
It really sounds like an awful way to live. I wouldn't work at such a place, I'd only go somewhere that doesn't routinely spy on me and largely doesn't care as long as I get stuff done. Even if I didn't care about privacy, I'd assume it was a sign that there were other serious problems wi
Invitation To Theft (Score:3, Insightful)
As soon as it becomes impossible for an organization to maintain complete control of the communications on it's own networks, connections to other networks, and data transfers to and from those external networks, you have given carte blance to those who would steal company secrets, data, and technology.
This is insane. Folks have cell phones that they don't have to put on corporate/company networks. Use that for personal.
Re: (Score:2)
Devil's advocate:
Cell phones are not allowed as they can be used to exfiltrate data.
Now of course in an environment that strict I would generally presume two things:
1) In the controlled environment there is a *hard* firewall with default deny to protect the systems.
2) There are other systems (possibly in a different physical location) that can access the internet at large and are available on break times.
No need to use work email due to Smartphones (Score:2)
Going to assume (Score:2)
That this was more than a couple emails to family when working late hours, it was 10 years ago, so ya Blackberry's were out, Iphone just getting started, if it was just a quick email saying hi to brother across the country I would be tempted to have some sympathy for the guy, but appears to be flagrant abuse.
2017: Using work email for personal business (Score:2)
Harder to create jobs? (Score:2)