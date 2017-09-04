Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
AI Businesses Government Technology

AI Could Lead To Third World War, Elon Musk Says (theguardian.com) 67

Posted by msmash from the what-he-thinks dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Elon Musk has said again that artificial intelligence could be humanity's greatest existential threat, this time by starting a third world war. The prospect clearly weighs heavily on Musk's mind, since the SpaceX, Tesla and Boring Company chief tweeted at 2.33am Los Angeles time about how AI could led to the end of the world -- without the need for the singularity. His fears were prompted by a statement from Vladimir Putin that "artificial intelligence is the future, not only for Russia, but for all humankind ... It comes with colossal opportunities, but also threats that are difficult to predict. Whoever becomes the leader in this sphere will become the ruler of the world." Hashing out his thoughts in public, Musk clarified that he was not just concerned about the prospect of a world leader starting the war, but also of an overcautious AI deciding "that a [pre-emptive] strike is [the] most probable path to victory." Musk added, "Competition for AI superiority at national level most likely cause of WW3 in my opinion. [...] Govts don't need to follow normal laws. They will obtain AI developed by companies at gunpoint, if necessary."

AI Could Lead To Third World War, Elon Musk Says More | Reply

AI Could Lead To Third World War, Elon Musk Says

Comments Filter:
  • Elon Musk just stole the plot of War Games.
    (Oh, and also Terminator).

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      More like the plot for "Saturn 3" [amzn.to] with sex, drugs and a homicidal robot. Out of the three, a semi-naked Farrah Fawcett is worth it.

  • AI 2020! (Score:3, Interesting)

    by iamacat ( 583406 ) on Monday September 04, 2017 @12:07PM (#55136999)

    Tired of what we can accomplish with human intelligence! Consider artificial intelligence for 46th president of United States of America! Starting today, we are starting to train virtualDonaldTrump@ to predict the next tweet of realDonaldTrump@. At the point most can not tell the difference in a blind poll, we have achieved parity of automated governance with humans. And ours doesn't grab pussy!

    • No pussy grabbing? Why not? That's about the only job perk I have in this damn job where I can't do a thing without someone telling me I can't do it for some bullshit reason.

      Sad!

    • And ours doesn't grab pussy!

      Is that a bug or a feature ?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by creimer ( 824291 )

      Starting today, we are starting to train virtualDonaldTrump@ to predict the next tweet of realDonaldTrump@.

      That shouldn't be too hard to do. The Fake POTUOS watches Fox News the night before as inspiration for his early morning tweets. Give the AI a bottle of booze and a Fox News feed, you're all set.

    • there are some feats forever beyond digital computation; the Turing machine has hard boundary to its subset of solvable problems

      https://xkcd.com/1875/ [xkcd.com]

  • Who gives a shit about the third world?

  • Meh (Score:3)

    by JaredOfEuropa ( 526365 ) on Monday September 04, 2017 @12:11PM (#55137021) Journal
    I dunno. I see AI with decicion making powers happening at the tactical and theatre levels: semi autonomous weapons that are given a mission and the execute it with leeway to adjust along the way, or an AI coordinating troops and autonomous units. Enough options for a rogue AI to cause terrible damage, but not really something that will spark WW3 before humans can intervene.

    At the strategic level, AI could well support decision making, but what would be the value of actually putting the AI in charge there? That makes sense only if you need to make split second decisions, or launch a counterstrike even if all meatbag commanders are dead. That's a cold war standoff scenario; I don't see it being really useful for anything else.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Used mod points so posting as AC. Why put AI in charge? The same reason it's increasingly used to do stock trades. Split second decision making. If you know your enemy has setup AI to 'respond' to threats then you are likely to do the same. It only takes one nation making that mistake to get others to follow suit.

      • Is split second decision making needed at the strategic level though? Even if you are expecting a first strike attack (launched perhaps by another country's iffy AI)? At that level you want a timely warning... which is where a machine learning algorithm (not AI) might screw up.

        • Yes it is. Especially with the new hypersonic missiles.

          A slow decision means your ability to strike back will be significantly degraded.

    • I dunno. I see AI with decicion making powers happening at the tactical and theatre levels: semi autonomous weapons that are given a mission and the execute it with leeway to adjust along the way, or an AI coordinating troops and autonomous units. Enough options for a rogue AI to cause terrible damage, but not really something that will spark WW3 before humans can intervene.

      At the strategic level, AI could well support decision making, but what would be the value of actually putting the AI in charge there? That makes sense only if you need to make split second decisions, or launch a counterstrike even if all meatbag commanders are dead. That's a cold war standoff scenario; I don't see it being really useful for anything else.

      You're thinking of the incremental advances from current AI. That will certainly be leveraged, but eventually we will come up with general AI in a way which can be accomplished using available resources. That's decades away according to most people, but any country that develops it first can literally out-think the others in everything, unless they don't have enough lead time. Every government in the world would go to war for that power or to keep that power out of the hands of another.

  • WHO CARES WHAT ELON SAYS?! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Shut up, crazy bitch.

  • because world wars no longer benefit the ruling class. I realized it when a bunch of Pakistani terrorist attacked India's capital, it leaked that the Pakistani gov't knew about it and then nothing came of it. Major countries aren't allowed to go to war because the oligarchs who actually call the shots don't want them too anymore. The little wars against the likes of Iran & North Korea are more than enough to keep the Military Industrial Complex going and big wars just break all the stuff the globalists

  • ...Lack of AI could lead to Third World War.

    See, I can do it too, Elon. With about as much actual, you know, evidence as you used....

  • If I wanted far-off pontifications from rich egotistical blowhards, I would have voted for Trump.

  • Is killed in a Tesla AutoPilot malfunction.

  • In many things computers can and will excel, but for starting WW III my bet is on the humans unparalled excellence at destroying their own kind for reasons of power, resources and ideology.

  • The world is not a movie where some simple problem kills us off. We would not give AI that kind of power, because the problems Musk is talking about are obvious.

    Instead we get taken in by the less obvious problems.

    You want a real threat from AI? Consider a dictator that lives in a bubble. Think North Korea or Venezuela

    Normally the megalomaniac leader is held back by his generals. Sure they let him do stupid things like starve half his people or order his family members torn apart by dogs (may not be tr

    • Humans do stupid things.

      Like run nuclear plants to the point of failure.

      Like start a war with russia while still at war with the rest of the world.

      A critical system A.I. which suffers a failure of friendliness can kill many (perhaps most) humans.

Slashdot Top Deals

UNIX is many things to many people, but it's never been everything to anybody.

Close