AI Could Lead To Third World War, Elon Musk Says (theguardian.com) 67
An anonymous reader shares a report: Elon Musk has said again that artificial intelligence could be humanity's greatest existential threat, this time by starting a third world war. The prospect clearly weighs heavily on Musk's mind, since the SpaceX, Tesla and Boring Company chief tweeted at 2.33am Los Angeles time about how AI could led to the end of the world -- without the need for the singularity. His fears were prompted by a statement from Vladimir Putin that "artificial intelligence is the future, not only for Russia, but for all humankind ... It comes with colossal opportunities, but also threats that are difficult to predict. Whoever becomes the leader in this sphere will become the ruler of the world." Hashing out his thoughts in public, Musk clarified that he was not just concerned about the prospect of a world leader starting the war, but also of an overcautious AI deciding "that a [pre-emptive] strike is [the] most probable path to victory." Musk added, "Competition for AI superiority at national level most likely cause of WW3 in my opinion. [...] Govts don't need to follow normal laws. They will obtain AI developed by companies at gunpoint, if necessary."
(Oh, and also Terminator).
If by "everyone", you mean a minority of a minority of persons
AI 2020!
Tired of what we can accomplish with human intelligence! Consider artificial intelligence for 46th president of United States of America! Starting today, we are starting to train virtualDonaldTrump@ to predict the next tweet of realDonaldTrump@. At the point most can not tell the difference in a blind poll, we have achieved parity of automated governance with humans. And ours doesn't grab pussy!
No pussy grabbing? Why not? That's about the only job perk I have in this damn job where I can't do a thing without someone telling me I can't do it for some bullshit reason.
And ours doesn't grab pussy!
Is that a bug or a feature ?
Starting today, we are starting to train virtualDonaldTrump@ to predict the next tweet of realDonaldTrump@.
That shouldn't be too hard to do. The Fake POTUOS watches Fox News the night before as inspiration for his early morning tweets. Give the AI a bottle of booze and a Fox News feed, you're all set.
Trump is the President you fucking moron.
Not for long. Trump will probably resign before he can be indicted for obstruction of justice in the Russian probe. That won't end his legal troubles. If he pardons himself and family members before resigning, the Supreme Court will have fun when the constitutionality of the pardons are challenged.
He won't need to pardon himself or family members. Even if you get him out of office first, then charge him with crimes, Pence will pardon him as his first act as president. Trump and his crew are untouchable, truly beyond the reach of the law. That's why it's good to be king!
there are some feats forever beyond digital computation; the Turing machine has hard boundary to its subset of solvable problems
https://xkcd.com/1875/ [xkcd.com]
Who gives a shit about the third world?
In some aspects they are not really a lot more advanced than some countries we usually consider "third world". A lot of the infrastructure I got to see in rural California sure reminded me of Europe in the 1970s. That was quite a bit of a culture shock when you're used to thinking they're far ahead only to take a trip into your past when you arrive.
But it sure explained why blueboxing was possible in the US but rather tricky to pull off over here. It's not just negative, you see...
Meh
At the strategic level, AI could well support decision making, but what would be the value of actually putting the AI in charge there? That makes sense only if you need to make split second decisions, or launch a counterstrike even if all meatbag commanders are dead. That's a cold war standoff scenario; I don't see it being really useful for anything else.
Used mod points so posting as AC. Why put AI in charge? The same reason it's increasingly used to do stock trades. Split second decision making. If you know your enemy has setup AI to 'respond' to threats then you are likely to do the same. It only takes one nation making that mistake to get others to follow suit.
Yes it is. Especially with the new hypersonic missiles.
A slow decision means your ability to strike back will be significantly degraded.
Strategic Level
I dunno. I see AI with decicion making powers happening at the tactical and theatre levels: semi autonomous weapons that are given a mission and the execute it with leeway to adjust along the way, or an AI coordinating troops and autonomous units. Enough options for a rogue AI to cause terrible damage, but not really something that will spark WW3 before humans can intervene.
At the strategic level, AI could well support decision making, but what would be the value of actually putting the AI in charge there? That makes sense only if you need to make split second decisions, or launch a counterstrike even if all meatbag commanders are dead. That's a cold war standoff scenario; I don't see it being really useful for anything else.
You're thinking of the incremental advances from current AI. That will certainly be leveraged, but eventually we will come up with general AI in a way which can be accomplished using available resources. That's decades away according to most people, but any country that develops it first can literally out-think the others in everything, unless they don't have enough lead time. Every government in the world would go to war for that power or to keep that power out of the hands of another.
Shut up, crazy bitch.
There will never be another world war
Or...
...Lack of AI could lead to Third World War.
See, I can do it too, Elon. With about as much actual, you know, evidence as you used....
What if there was a robot apocalypse?
Maybe because of this [xkcd.com]
or this: What if there was a robot apocalypse? How long would humanity last? [xkcd.com]
Enough of this
If I wanted far-off pontifications from rich egotistical blowhards, I would have voted for Trump.
The next Archduke Ferdinand
Is killed in a Tesla AutoPilot malfunction.
better at chess
In many things computers can and will excel, but for starting WW III my bet is on the humans unparalled excellence at destroying their own kind for reasons of power, resources and ideology.
Stupid problem don't kill us. Complicated ones do
The world is not a movie where some simple problem kills us off. We would not give AI that kind of power, because the problems Musk is talking about are obvious.
Instead we get taken in by the less obvious problems.
You want a real threat from AI? Consider a dictator that lives in a bubble. Think North Korea or Venezuela
Normally the megalomaniac leader is held back by his generals. Sure they let him do stupid things like starve half his people or order his family members torn apart by dogs (may not be tr
Humans do stupid things.
Like run nuclear plants to the point of failure.
Like start a war with russia while still at war with the rest of the world.
A critical system A.I. which suffers a failure of friendliness can kill many (perhaps most) humans.