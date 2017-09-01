Comcast Sues Vermont To Avoid Building 550 Miles of New Cable Lines (arstechnica.com) 71
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Comcast has sued the state of Vermont to try to avoid a requirement to build 550 miles of new cable lines. Comcast's lawsuit against the Vermont Public Utility Commission (VPUC) was filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Vermont and challenges several provisions in the cable company's new 11-year permit to offer services in the state. One of the conditions in the permit says that "Comcast shall construct no less than 550 miles of line extensions into un-cabled areas during the [11-year] term." Comcast would rather not do that. The company's court complaint says that Vermont is exceeding its authority under the federal Cable Act while also violating state law and Comcast's constitutional rights: "The VPUC claimed that it could impose the blanket 550-mile line extension mandate on Comcast because it is the 'largest' cable operator in Vermont and can afford it. These discriminatory conditions contravene federal and state law, amount to undue speaker-based burdens on Comcast's protected speech under the First Amendment of the United States Constitution... and deprive Comcast and its subscribers of the benefits of Vermont law enjoyed by other cable operators and their subscribers without a just and rational basis, in violation of the Common Benefits Clause of the Vermont Constitution."
Well Comcast should have read the TOS (Score:5, Funny)
There was a section that said Vermont could change it any time.
Re: (Score:1)
Oh no! You KNOW those Vermont lawyers pulled a fast one on those Harvard and Yale educated Comcast lawyers! The Comcast people are just simple folks who don't understand the complexities of the law and we should cut them some slack.
And we know that government regulations are just evil and impede corporate prof.....I mean job growth and hurt the economy for us little people.
So, I think, Comca$t should be allowed to reneg on the agreements that the VPUC bamboozled them into signing. After all, it's good for
Re: (Score:2)
Comcast is actually one of the reasons why I wouldn't move to Vermont. Unless DSL satisfies you're requirements (or you live in a few select areas), you're only real choice for broadband in Comcrap. Putting aside their horrible history of customer service, they actively work to sabotage every other broadband effort in the state. This is just another of many such efforts. They want the permits, but they don't actually want to build out anything. Why? Because if they did then another company could waltz in an
Not a constitutional right (Score:5, Insightful)
amount to undue speaker-based burdens on Comcast's protected speech under the First Amendment of the United States Constitution
Sorry.... no "Speaker-based burdens". Deciding where to install cabling is business, not speech.
Evidence: You require a PERMIT to install this cabling. If something's a constitutional or other legal right then you don't have to get a PERMIT to be authorized to do it.
If you require authorization from the public, then the public gets to negotiate the terms of that authorization to provide the public a benefit offsetting the expense of the privileges you are being granted and expected to use.
The SIZE of your existing installation is a germane topic regarding permits for operating a cable company.
Re: (Score:2)
If I'm not mistaken, in most areas you require a permit to hold a rally, protest, etc. Pretty sure freedom of assembly is a constitutional right
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, there are certain checks on the freedom of assembly.
Generally speaking, if your assembly gets violent, you can expect the police to get involved, and you really can't claim that as a violation of your freedom to assemble. (Well, you can claim it, but whether the judge buys it is a different matter.)
And again, generally speaking, the law can restrict when you gather. For example, you can't expect to be holding a loud (albeit peaceful) rally in the wee hours of the morning without being cited for disturb
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, you have the right to free assembly, but you do not have the right to assemble wherever you wish. If you plan on using municipal property (including public streets that would need to be closed), then you need to get permission from the city. This is not a restriction of free speech or free assembly, it is a restriction on land usage, and a request for the use of city services for public safety.
You are always free to assemble on property that you own, with whomever you wish as long as their rights are
Re: (Score:3)
If something's a constitutional or other legal right then you don't have to get a PERMIT to be authorized to do it.
Unless Grayned v. Rockford has been overturned while I wasn't looking, that is just not true. The government has a well-established right to regulate the time, place, and manner in which you exercise that speech.
Re: (Score:2)
Hence "free speech zones."
Re: (Score:2)
I don't like them, but as long as they are content-neutral then they are constitutional. That being said, they become unconstitutional the minute you start forcing your critics to use them but don't do the same with your supporters.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't like them, but as long as they are content-neutral then they are constitutional. That being said, they become unconstitutional the minute you start forcing your critics to use them but don't do the same with your supporters.
That's exactly what they did.
Re: (Score:3)
While I do agree that you shouldn't need a permit to exercise your constitutional rights, there is sadly plenty of precedents that say otherwise. In almost all states (although a bit ironically here, not in Vermont) you need at least one permit if not more to exercise yous second amendment rights to bear arms, and in many cities you need a permit to exercise your first amendment right to protest.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Not a constitutional right (Score:4, Insightful)
The SIZE of your existing installation is a germane topic regarding permits for operating a cable company.
I agree with you. However, levying a requirement on one operator and not others strictly because of size is clearly discriminatory.
A better approach would be to establish a formula that mandates build out to un-cabled areas as a function of gross revenues generated by customers in the state. It needs to be revenue based instead of based on the number of customers or amount of profit because being based on the number of customers would be easily gamed and of course anything profit-based would easily fall victim to accounting tricks which big companies are so fond of.
In that way a mom and pop operation that makes small $$ would have a small build out requirement and Comcast and other big fish would that make lots of $$ would have a bigger requirement. The objective is still achieved and in a clear, open, and fair manner.
Re: (Score:2)
But not any more illegal than, say, having different tax rates for different income levels.
Re: (Score:2)
While I agree with your conclusion, I think your line of reasoning is a bit shaky.
Laying cable is not subject to First Amendment protections, not because it requires a permit, but because it is not speech. There is no expressive content, and you're burying your work in the fricken' ground.
Comcast's argument, if I understand it, amounts to an analogy. They're claiming that saying, "You can lay cable here as long as you also lay a certain amount of cable there," is analogous to saying "You can hold a rally,
Re: (Score:2)
Here is the applicable text of the contract:
33. Comcast shall construct no less than 550 miles of line extensions into uncabled areas during the term of this CPG. Comcast may satisfy this obligation either by fully funding the line extensions or by collecting contributions-in-aid-of-construction from cu
Re: (Score:2)
Just to play devil's advocate, we are talking about the construction of a communications network so it's conceivable there's a first amendment angle. To use an analogy (though as you point out, they have their limitations) imagine Vermont mandated that the newspaper you wanted to circulate in Burlington had to offer daily home delivery in Montpelier in order to operate in the state. Would this be a legitimate exercise of the state to regulate a business, or an unconstitutional restriction of a free press?
Re: (Score:2)
In all fairness, you don't need a permit to buy a gun in Vermont
Translation... (Score:5, Informative)
Re: (Score:3)
Trickle-down economics dictate that he should distribute his previous, smaller yacht to poor people first.
Expect to receive a 1x1 inch piece of yacht by mail within two to three months.
concast cable We don't care about the law. (Score:2)
concast cable We don't care about the law. and we have IPTV channels that you need to rent our box to get and do not work with your cable card.
Re: (Score:3)
I feel this way on both sides of this issue. Both Comcast and Vermont should be held to their contractual obligations.
If Comcast doesn't want to live up to the contract then they can pound sand and the court can decide how to make Vermont whole. I'm sure there are more than a few competing cable companies that want to service those areas, and I'm sure a nice big financial judgment against Comcast will delig
Constitutional Rights (Score:2)
The Constitution of the United States does not protect "corporations", but only "persons", "the people", and "citizens". Enough of this granting protection to corporations. Corporations are a construction of the government and only exist to serve the people.
Re: (Score:2)
The Constitution of the United States does not protect "corporations", but only "persons", "the people", and "citizens". Enough of this granting protection to corporations. Corporations are a construction of the government and only exist to serve the people.
The scenario you propose would imply that the New York Times, a corporate entity, should not enjoy the protections offered by the first amendment. Corporations are not people, but people acting in concert should have the same rights as people acting separately.
Solution! (Score:2, Insightful)
Vermont could build its own municipal cable company to wire all the homes, with blackjack, and hookers, too. Then Comcast would sue for unfair competition, I suppose.
Re: (Score:2)
I suspect that the States intent was to get Comcast to wire up the islands in Lake Champlain, the so called "Grand Isles." The smallest of these islands has about 500 people living on it with the largest having about 2000 people living on it.
Of course, the people on these islands would already have a satellite solution for television if they wanted it and one of the lake's WISP (Wireless ISP) solutions for internet as well.
Re: (Score:1)
Network Investment (Score:1)
turnaround (Score:5, Interesting)
Comcast: you signed it and a contract is a contract; no backing out, you have obligations
Comcast: the terms are hideously one-sided and I have no other options
VT: you signed it and a contract is a contract; no backing out, you have obligations
Comcast: you don't have the authority to do that!
no need for more to be said
Re: (Score:2)
This is probably the most simple argument you could present in court so that EVERYONE can understand how Comcast are acting.
Re: (Score:2)
You're right, but they'll probably still end up winning anyways.
monopoly.. (Score:1)
Do they hold a monopoly type position in the city? If yes a requirement like this should be in the contract.
Did they agree the contract? If yes they should comply with the agreed requirements or loose the right to operate in the city.
But i do think that fiber should be considered a part of the city-infrastructure on the same level as gas/power/water/sewage
.. Companies could then rent bandwidth from their closest connection-point to the customer.. No need for 10 companies to dig down their own cables (reduc
Re: (Score:2)
I live in Vermont. The city of Burlington (pop 39,000) has a municipal cable service. Only nine cities/towns have over 10,000 people. While there are a few small operators in other parts of the state, Comcast is the only one authorized statewide.
Public property (Score:4, Insightful)
Last time I checked, Comcast used mostly roadside utility poles and roadside underground cabling. All owned by the state and local municipalities. If they want to use the public's property, they have to abide by the public's rules.
I don't see how this is a first amendment issue at all.
Re: (Score:2)
Last time I checked, Comcast used mostly roadside utility poles and roadside underground cabling. All owned by the state and local municipalities. If they want to use the public's property, they have to abide by the public's rules.
I don't like Comcast any more than most people, but I think they have a point. From the limited amount of information we have, it seems as though Vermont is treating them differently from other cable providers. If that's the case, they aren't getting equal protection under the law.
I think I just threw up a little in my mouth.
Re: (Score:2)
Vermont's response can be a simple "We impose this requirement on the largest provider, so all providers are treated equally. If you give up market share so you're not the largest provider, then the burden would shift. It's not specific to Comc
Re: (Score:2)
Last time I checked, Comcast used mostly roadside utility poles and roadside underground cabling. All owned by the state and local municipalities. If they want to use the public's property, they have to abide by the public's rules.
That suggests a fair resolution. Since they no longer like the terms of the contract, then they don't have to build the 550 miles of additional cabling. And in return - because this is contract law, so there's always consideration - all they have to do is remove any existing cabling from public infrastructure.
Hmm, I wonder how much that would cost them
...
Remove their monopoly privilege (Score:2)
Fine, don't want to play nice? Then the state should open up any area where Comcast operates to the free market (and state it that way, to confuse and bother the corrupt republicans who will undoubtedly try and block it)
Re: (Score:2)
So I guess you would say that opening the market and allowing everyone to compete with Comcast would definitely be a good thing.
I see no violation of the Constitution (Score:2)
They want to have a monopoly that requires they have a license from the state, then they're subjected to that license.
Frankly, we have been paying fees to the telcos for decades, these funds were supposed to facilitate their reaching rural areas. Except they basically pocked them and do zero upgrades to their infrastructure. Sorry, absolutely zero sympathy for Comcast.
Freedom of speech argument!? (Score:1)