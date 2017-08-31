Amazon Sold Eclipse Glasses That Cause 'Permanent Blindness,' Alleges Lawsuit

Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: A South Carolina couple claims in a proposed federal class-action lawsuit (PDF) that Amazon sold defective eclipse-watching glasses that partially blinded them during the historic coast-to-coast solar eclipse on August 21. Corey Payne and fiance Kayla Harris say in their lawsuit that because of the eyewear Payne purchased from Amazon, the couple is now suffering from "blurriness, a central blind spot, increased sensitivity, changes in perception of color, and distorted vision." Amazon issued a recall of defective and perhaps counterfeit eclipse eyewear in an e-mail sent out to customers before the event. Payne said he did not receive the message. His suit seeks to represent others who were injured or may be injured from the eyewear purchased on Amazon. The alleged Tennessee-based maker of the glasses, American Paper Optics, is not named in the suit. The suit seeks funds "for medical monitoring" because "Plaintiffs and members of the proposed class have or will experience varying degrees of eye injury ranging from temporary discomfort to permanent blindness." The suit also demands unspecified monetary damages, punitive damages, and legal fees and costs.

  • Stupidity (Score:4, Informative)

    by MightyMartian ( 840721 ) on Thursday August 31, 2017 @07:25PM (#55119581) Journal

    I remember back in the day being told that it wasn't safe to look at the sun even with heavily filtered/polarized glasses during an eclipse. Not even welding masks or goggles were safe, and the only safe way to look at an eclipse was via an indirect method like a pinhole projector. Even now I see the warnings suggest that even with "proper" viewing glasses, you really shouldn't expose yourself for more than a few minutes.

    • I did some quick research on this and, apparently shade 12 and more is sufficient to view with a welding mask. I don't know the details about the different intensities, but I figured if anything could be used it would be a welding mask.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        #14 or higher glass for arc welding is what you need.

        Most people have 10 to 12 tho as thats what most come with.
        That would let you look near the sun. around it. for fractions of a second at a time.
          but not at it. you'll feel it if you do.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nutria ( 679911 )

      Shade 14 electric arc welding goggle are safe for viewing solar eclipses.

    • Big news here: staring at a huge unshielded nuclear reaction may be harmful to eyesight! I'm aghast!

      Seriously though, put the glasses on and look at the sun before the eclipse, if it hurts your eyes doing that, guess what, it'll hurt when you look at the eclipse. This isn't rocket science... These people probably bought the glasses specifically so they could sue afterword, lol.

      • Seriously though, put the glasses on and look at the sun before the eclipse, if it hurts your eyes doing that, guess what, it'll hurt when you look at the eclipse. This isn't rocket science... These people probably bought the glasses specifically so they could sue afterword, lol.

        Much safer test -- if you attach a sun filter to your eyeballs, binoculars or telescope and can see ANYTHING through it at all when not looking directly at the sun your using the WRONG filter.

    • The "more than a few minutes" thing is outdated. Basically, if you have proper, certified, modern glasses, you can stare at the sun with no time limit. If you have counterfeits though, then obvious YMMV.

  • Aren't they an ops company? (Score:3)

    by Chrontius ( 654879 ) on Thursday August 31, 2017 @07:28PM (#55119589)
    You'd think Amazon of all companies could have kept a close eye on their supply chain for these things

    • Re:Aren't they an ops company? (Score:4, Informative)

      by known_coward_69 ( 4151743 ) on Thursday August 31, 2017 @07:30PM (#55119603)

      Lately almost everything sold on amazon is sold by third party and amazon just does warehouse, shipping and billing. a lot of stuff is shipped by the third party as well.

      they try to play the game like a common carrier but it won't last for long

      • Ahh, if only.. One can hope. But with no Anti-Trust laws to regulate company size..

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        Lately almost everything sold on amazon is sold by third party and amazon just does warehouse, shipping and billing.

        I've ordered a half-dozen boxes of granola bars from a third-party on Amazon only to find out that they kept five dollars and ordered from Walmart. That's only when Walmart has the granola bars on sale. Otherwise the can't collect their five bucks. I just order direct from Walmart.

    • The problem is that Amazon doesn't keep merchandise segregated by seller. So vendor #1 can do everything right, source high-quality ISO-certified glasses, and send them to Amazon for warehousing & fulfillment. Vendors #2 through 87 can buy counterfeit glasses with identical packaging and send them to Amazon. A customer orders glasses from the reputable vendor, but Amazon sends him a counterfeit pair... then fucks the reputable seller because it can't be bothered to even TRY and tell them apart.

      That's wh

  • Try buying genuine Duracell batteries on the amazon.com site. I see a lot of comments saying that the batteries are not real Duracell.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      I see a lot of [Amazon] comments saying that the batteries are not real Duracell.

      I hear ya. I ordered a Galaxy Note 7 for the 4th of July, and the damned thing would not blow up. Goddam fake!

  • ... by testifying to the court that looking at the sun without protective eye-wear is just fine. Everything else is just fake news.

  • To be fair... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Pfhorrest ( 545131 ) on Thursday August 31, 2017 @07:36PM (#55119639) Homepage Journal

    ...the glasses didn't so much cause permanent blindness as they merely failed to prevent permanent blindness.

  • What's the liabilitylaw for after a recall? (Score:3)

    by Nutria ( 679911 ) on Thursday August 31, 2017 @07:38PM (#55119647)

    Can you win a lawsuit with a car company over a fault if they've already sent recall notices?

    • But this is worse!
      It's tantamount to suing the dealership where you bought your car after a recall notice by the manufacturer.
      The fact that the (likely) tiny manufacturer isn't even named in the suit smacks of a money grab, pure and simple. I'm willing to bet money that Amazon's lawyers knew this type of thing was going to happen the moment they issued the recall, and have been preparing for it.

      • Yep

        Amazon is just a seller, they didn't make the product, they might not have even sourced it (third-party seller just uses Amazon to collect the money and arrange shipping). So it is even less liability still than a car dealer, I would think it would be limited to returning the money paid during the transaction. It would be more like suing Ebay because someone bought something through it that caused damage. Or suing the credit card company because they enabled and was involved in the transaction.

        Here is

  • I bought a package of the glasses from Amazon (third party was Beemo) and got the email about a week before saying "Don't use them! Amazon has not received confirmation from the supplier of your order that they sourced the item from a recommended manufacturer."

    They seemed adequately dark. The sun (from a brief glance) was a dim orange sphere, and nothing else can be seen through them.

    I did go ahead and get a pair of the real deal glasses. They had a metallic look to them that the Beemo ones did not, but t

    • We also got recalled glasses and used them anyway, no problems noticeable yet. I always suspected the same as you: no certifications/paperwork, not necessarily defective

  • Totality is amazing, but the partial solar eclipse is boring. It's slightly interesting in the dimming and the temperature drop, but frankly not that different from a cloud. Yes you can see a glowing crescent and it's different, but it is just not that interesting...

  • They should really be suing the Retailer with the Amazon store, but where is the huge pay out there ;)
    It will be interesting to see how this turns out! Amazon has a boat load of cash to pay out, but they also could use that boat load of cash to hire armies of the best lawyers in the country.

    My take, the "Scum Sucking" lawyers doing this will not win the Law Suit Lottery!!!
  • Especially since Amazon issued a recall. Of course I get the feeling that Amazon has a smidge more cash than American Paper Optics. I mean, just guessing, of course.

  • Blindness? Bull! Trump stared directly at the sun without glasses and is perfectly nor.......oh, wait, nevermind.

  • That KGW video is crap. **Which** brands are effected???

    Here is a list of safe glasses:

    https://eclipse.aas.org/resour... [aas.org]

    * American Paper Optics (Eclipser) / EclipseGlasses.com / 3dglassesonline.com
    * APM Telescopes (Sunfilter Glasses)*
    * Baader Planetarium (AstroSolar Silver/Gold Film)* [see note 1]
    * Celestron (EclipSmart Glasses & Viewers)
    * DayStar (Solar Glasses)
    * Explore Scientific (Solar Eclipse Sun Catcher Glasses)
    * Halo Solar Eclipse Spectacles
    * Jaxy Optical Instrument Co., Ltd.* [see note 2]
    * Lunt

  • Bloodsuckers... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by msauve ( 701917 ) on Thursday August 31, 2017 @08:12PM (#55119807)
    Amazon recalled some glasses which they believed to be counterfeit. Amazon has also said that customers who did not receive an email purchased glasses that were safe to use. The plaintiffs did not receive an email. Reading the suit, it doesn't make any claim that counterfeit glasses were received, but rather that they got glasses made by American Paper Optics, a reputable vendor according to the American Astronomical Society [aas.org].

    Further, the plaintiffs claim eye damage, but offer no evidence, not even a claim to have seen an ophthalmologist.

    I smell some bloodsucking lawyers and plaintiffs trying to scam a big payoff.
  • Joey Bada$$ proved it [ctvnews.ca]!
  • From a mile off, using their super awesome powers of the obvious sunglasses, as seen on Amazont.com

