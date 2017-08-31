Amazon Sold Eclipse Glasses That Cause 'Permanent Blindness,' Alleges Lawsuit (arstechnica.com) 196
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: A South Carolina couple claims in a proposed federal class-action lawsuit (PDF) that Amazon sold defective eclipse-watching glasses that partially blinded them during the historic coast-to-coast solar eclipse on August 21. Corey Payne and fiance Kayla Harris say in their lawsuit that because of the eyewear Payne purchased from Amazon, the couple is now suffering from "blurriness, a central blind spot, increased sensitivity, changes in perception of color, and distorted vision." Amazon issued a recall of defective and perhaps counterfeit eclipse eyewear in an e-mail sent out to customers before the event. Payne said he did not receive the message. His suit seeks to represent others who were injured or may be injured from the eyewear purchased on Amazon. The alleged Tennessee-based maker of the glasses, American Paper Optics, is not named in the suit. The suit seeks funds "for medical monitoring" because "Plaintiffs and members of the proposed class have or will experience varying degrees of eye injury ranging from temporary discomfort to permanent blindness." The suit also demands unspecified monetary damages, punitive damages, and legal fees and costs.
I remember back in the day being told that it wasn't safe to look at the sun even with heavily filtered/polarized glasses during an eclipse. Not even welding masks or goggles were safe, and the only safe way to look at an eclipse was via an indirect method like a pinhole projector. Even now I see the warnings suggest that even with "proper" viewing glasses, you really shouldn't expose yourself for more than a few minutes.
I did some quick research on this and, apparently shade 12 and more is sufficient to view with a welding mask. I don't know the details about the different intensities, but I figured if anything could be used it would be a welding mask.
- NASA [nasa.gov] AAS [aas.org]
Myself, I used a Thousand Oaks SolarView filter on a C8.
So, the issue with cheap eclipse glasses is that they block most of the visible spectrum, but don't block an appropriate amount of UV, so those wavelengths travel right past your dilated pupils and strike the retina while
It's not brightness but spectral irradiance [wikipedia.org] that matters. You need to compare the spectral irradiance curves for the sun at the earth's surface [wikipedia.org] and that of a welding process that a welding
filter is designed to block. Only public ref I can find is this [www.dguv.de] which shows some significant UV radiation around 250nm greater than 0.5 W*(1/m^2)*(1/nm). The earth's atmosphere cuts out most of the hard UV, especially at sea level and times away from high noon.
So, in fact, welding radiation is more dangerous than the su
Are you sure it's not IR that's the problem? The evidence for this is large. UV is easy to block--you don't even need darkened glass to protect against a welding spark--auto-darkening welding masks offer this protection even when the batteries are dead. Welding sparks generate a similar amount of UV to sunlight--both given sunburns. And welding masks don't block as much IR as glasses for looking at the sun, since sunlight gives off more IR than a welding spark (as evidenced by the lack of immediate full-bod
Wouldn't your eyes be exposed to even more IR if you just stared into a fire or a space heater? Heat is heat, right?
Or is the issue far-IR radiation that doesn't come from any other commonly encountered black-body radiator besides the sun?
After some digging, I'm not sure. You do bring up a very good point, but I'm unable to answer whether far IR is the concern. I found this graph that shows the sun's spectral emissions in absolute radiance:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
But I couldn't find a similar graph for other heat/light sources, since the ones I've found list relative radiance, which will show far IR as much larger than it actually is.
But yeah, far IR is the only potential problem, since near IR hits water and turns into heat. It doesn't penetrate far enough into flesh to reach your retina.
"The amount of UV radiation given off by the sun is greater than what one would be exposed to while welding"
Yea, tell that to my welder's tan. I can be burned with 30 minutes of work on a welder, I won't even be burned after 6 hours mining in the desert.
Shade 14 electric arc welding goggle are safe for viewing solar eclipses.
Big news here: staring at a huge unshielded nuclear reaction may be harmful to eyesight! I'm aghast!
Seriously though, put the glasses on and look at the sun before the eclipse, if it hurts your eyes doing that, guess what, it'll hurt when you look at the eclipse. This isn't rocket science... These people probably bought the glasses specifically so they could sue afterword, lol.
Seriously though, put the glasses on and look at the sun before the eclipse, if it hurts your eyes doing that, guess what, it'll hurt when you look at the eclipse. This isn't rocket science... These people probably bought the glasses specifically so they could sue afterword, lol.
Much safer test -- if you attach a sun filter to your eyeballs, binoculars or telescope and can see ANYTHING through it at all when not looking directly at the sun your using the WRONG filter.
That's actually a much more dangerous test. Blocking 100% of visible light does not mean that 100% (or any) UV light is being blocked. UV light is what does the majority of the damage when you look at the sun.
I can see through #14 lenses. Inside, I can see incandescent and LED bulbs. Outside, I can see the sky (on a sunny day). Which is odd, because many years ago when I did arc welding in high school, I couldn't see a damn thing through the #10 lenses until I got the arc going. My theory is that I always did that back in a dimly lit shop.
Just to be safe, I asked a guy who welds every day if he could identify a #10 lens by looking through it. As soon as he got them on he said "Wow, these are dark!" And the
The "more than a few minutes" thing is outdated. Basically, if you have proper, certified, modern glasses, you can stare at the sun with no time limit. If you have counterfeits though, then obvious YMMV.
Of course it's safe. It just depends on how long you're going to be staring at it.
Have you ever seen a sunset? Ever caught a pop fly playing baseball?
Risk and severity of damage is directly proportional to intensity of exposure times duration of exposure. If you use something that blocks 50% of the light, then you're doubling the amount of time you can stare at it safely (assuming you're blocking all relevant wavelengths, and not just the visible spectrum).
And that's why I made a couple of pinhole projector boxes the weekend before (and why our cereal was in plastic bags in the pantry).
https://eclipse.aas.org/eye-sa... [aas.org]
You can wear welding masks as long as they are shade 14:
https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov/s... [nasa.gov]
Even now I see the warnings suggest that even with "proper" viewing glasses, you really shouldn't expose yourself for more than a few minutes.
If you see a warning like that then throw the glasses away and buy proper ones without the quotes.
Even now I see the warnings suggest that even with "proper" viewing glasses, you really shouldn't expose yourself for more than a few minutes.
Proper solar filters allow you to stare at the sun indefinitely. I have no problem staring at the sun through a powerful telescope and my eclipse glasses are made from the same material as the filter on my scope.
People need to buy eclipse glasses without quotes around the word proper.
I beg to differ. There are perfectly safe filters available which you can use to watch the sun indefinitely. Like many into amateur astronomy I've watched the sun for hours using a Baader astrosolar ND5.0 filter (or an ND3.8 + narrowband) even without an eclipse (brighter than an eclipse sun of course) and that filter doesn't even fit the latest stricter ISO (it lets a harmless amount of UV to allow things like CA II K line imaging). And as far as I know at least shade 14 welding masks are also fine.
I did o
Yes, he showed up for 8 years and made Jimmy Carter look like a great President.
You obviously weren't around when Carter was president. Obama was ten times better of a president than Carter was. I just wish Bill Clinton could run again.
Lately almost everything sold on amazon is sold by third party and amazon just does warehouse, shipping and billing. a lot of stuff is shipped by the third party as well.
they try to play the game like a common carrier but it won't last for long
Lately almost everything sold on amazon is sold by third party and amazon just does warehouse, shipping and billing.
I've ordered a half-dozen boxes of granola bars from a third-party on Amazon only to find out that they kept five dollars and ordered from Walmart. That's only when Walmart has the granola bars on sale. Otherwise the can't collect their five bucks. I just order direct from Walmart.
There is another one where someone lists a product higher on ebay than they can buy it from Amazon, then has Amazon ship the item directly to the ebay purchaser.
If the purchaser happens to notice that the item is cheaper on Amazon they might return it, the ebay seller loses nothing and the company using Amazon for shipping eats shipping costs and has a product that is now 'used'.
Actually, the software i use scrapes 32 retailers with over 5000 items and do drop shipping through Amazon.
This. It's like the guys who simply copy stuff from help websites and publish them as books on Amazon and make a tidy profit - it's all automated.
Lately almost everything sold on amazon is sold by third party and amazon just does warehouse, shipping and billing. a lot of stuff is shipped by the third party as well.
they try to play the game like a common carrier but it won't last for long
Why do you say it won't last long? It's lasted years. You can't buy a real Apple charger on Amazon, 95% of that is fake even though the product description says "made by Apple".
I mean, Apple is the most highly valued company in the world and if they can't take Amazon to task who will?
Bezos controls a newspaper (WaPo). You think the "independent press" is going to fuck with him?
Seriously expect even more of the fake stuff. There's probably stuff you've bought from Amazon that's fake and you don't know i
I mean, Apple is the most highly valued company in the world and if they can't take Amazon to task who will?
Consumers - eventually Amazon will expend the trust in its brand and people won't purchase there.
Unfortunately it seems every store is chasing the cash and following this model e.g. Newegg, Bestbuy, Walmart
The problem is that Amazon doesn't keep merchandise segregated by seller. So vendor #1 can do everything right, source high-quality ISO-certified glasses, and send them to Amazon for warehousing & fulfillment. Vendors #2 through 87 can buy counterfeit glasses with identical packaging and send them to Amazon. A customer orders glasses from the reputable vendor, but Amazon sends him a counterfeit pair... then fucks the reputable seller because it can't be bothered to even TRY and tell them apart.
That's wh
That's exactly how Amazon works. You actually have to pay a higher fee to Amazon if you want your inventory physically separated from other vendors' inventory. They call it "commingling".
I see what you did there.
Unlike the plaintiffs.
Maybe the close eye that they assigned demoed a pair of defective glasses beforehand.
I hear ya. I ordered a Galaxy Note 7 for the 4th of July, and the damned thing would not blow up. Goddam fake!
...the glasses didn't so much cause permanent blindness as they merely failed to prevent permanent blindness.
People with a sense of humor, and pedants for being technically correct, which is the best kind of correct.
Can you win a lawsuit with a car company over a fault if they've already sent recall notices?
But this is worse!
It's tantamount to suing the dealership where you bought your car after a recall notice by the manufacturer.
The fact that the (likely) tiny manufacturer isn't even named in the suit smacks of a money grab, pure and simple. I'm willing to bet money that Amazon's lawyers knew this type of thing was going to happen the moment they issued the recall, and have been preparing for it.
Yep
Amazon is just a seller, they didn't make the product, they might not have even sourced it (third-party seller just uses Amazon to collect the money and arrange shipping). So it is even less liability still than a car dealer, I would think it would be limited to returning the money paid during the transaction. It would be more like suing Ebay because someone bought something through it that caused damage. Or suing the credit card company because they enabled and was involved in the transaction.
Here is
Amazon mixing stock from multiple vendors may have introduced a liability. Consider, customer a well known brand made by a well certified legitimate vendor from Amazon. Actually gets a counterfeit pair from a different vendor because Amazon co-mingled the stock. Relying on legit vendor's assurances they use the glasses....
Moral of the story: If you offer brand A from vendor A and someone orders it, you damned well better not ship knock-off A from vendor B.
Amazon mixing stock from multiple vendors may have introduced a liability. Consider, customer a well known brand made by a well certified legitimate vendor from Amazon. Actually gets a counterfeit pair from a different vendor because Amazon co-mingled the stock. Relying on legit vendor's assurances they use the glasses....
Moral of the story: If you offer brand A from vendor A and someone orders it, you damned well better not ship knock-off A from vendor B.
Do you have any proof they do this? I'm pretty certain they don't do it this way. I'm fairly certain that stock for each seller stays separate and they are just storing it for them.
About a zillion references [google.com].
About a zillion references [google.com].
Wow. This was a really stupid idea. It looks like it is optional but it makes no sense. It appears they might even be co-mingling third party items with their own items. I will have to start reconsidering my purchases on amazon. This makes amazon products less trustworthy than ebay. It also doesn't really make sense. Why would you buy a new product and send it to amazon when amazon should in theory always be able to buy in bulk cheaper than you.
In which case they bear the responsibility - though they can in turn sue their supplier, and so on.
If you went to a restaurant and ate a steak and it gave you food poisoning would you accept "take it up with the butcher" as an answer?
Not at all. The effort and emails depend on the primary communication method. If the only way Amazon ever contacts you is via email then you don't have much of a case at all.
If however they often send you spam snail mail and then suddenly something important only comes out via email, then you have a case.
I bought a package of the glasses from Amazon (third party was Beemo) and got the email about a week before saying "Don't use them! Amazon has not received confirmation from the supplier of your order that they sourced the item from a recommended manufacturer."
They seemed adequately dark. The sun (from a brief glance) was a dim orange sphere, and nothing else can be seen through them.
I did go ahead and get a pair of the real deal glasses. They had a metallic look to them that the Beemo ones did not, but the sun looked the same through them. I suppose the arguably fake ones might be passing UV that the real ones don't.
Either way, I didn't stare at the sun for minutes through the legit ones, either, just a quick look every now and then.
I suspect some of this may be a paperwork issue rather than a real one, though there were apparently some really bad fakes that I haven't run across.
There were also a bunch of eclipse glasses made using film certified for photography, which is a tiny bit less-dark than what's officially required for direct viewing (especially by children... adults generally have some degree of pre-cataracts providing a bit of extra UV protection).
So, yeah. For adults, it's mainly a regulatory & certification matter. If you used them to look at the sun a few times pre- and post-totality, plus maybe 2-3 minutes before and after, you'd probably sustain more REAL damage
Two types of solar film (non-glass) dominate the market for solar filters in amateur astronomy circles. Black polymer [thousandoaksoptical.com] by Thousand Oaks, and Baader astrosolar safety film [astrosolar.com]. The black polymer is black (duh) and produces an aesthetically pleasing orange image of the sun. The Baader film is metallic and photographically superior to black polymer, but makes the sun appear a pale white-pink or white-blue [ecuadors.net].
Both types are used to produce legit eclipse glasses. Companies buy big sheets of them and cut them to fit
They had a metallic look to them that the Beemo ones did not, but the sun looked the same through them. I suppose the arguably fake ones might be passing UV that the real ones don't.
I spent a lot of time trying to find a decent filter for my camera and my understanding (which could be totally wrong) is that the metallic coating is to deal with IR and allow heat dissipation. You can apparently cook your eyeballs without knowing it. IR can also supposedly cook the sensor on your digital camera right through a neutral density filter, even if its an ND100000 filter that can safely filter out the UV and brightness of the sun itself.
Infra-red light is the real danger here...
It will be interesting to see how this turns out! Amazon has a boat load of cash to pay out, but they also could use that boat load of cash to hire armies of the best lawyers in the country.
My take, the "Scum Sucking" lawyers doing this will not win the Law Suit Lottery!!!
Proven false (Score:5, Funny)
Blindness? Bull! Trump stared directly at the sun without glasses and is perfectly nor.......oh, wait, nevermind.
Trump stared at the sun, and the sun blinked.
Actually, the sun is nothing against the god-emperor's brilliance. It dims in his countenance.
Are you actually implying that Trump *only just* went blind?
That KGW video is crap. **Which** brands are effected???
Here is a list of safe glasses:
https://eclipse.aas.org/resour... [aas.org]
* American Paper Optics (Eclipser) / EclipseGlasses.com / 3dglassesonline.com
* APM Telescopes (Sunfilter Glasses)*
* Baader Planetarium (AstroSolar Silver/Gold Film)* [see note 1]
* Celestron (EclipSmart Glasses & Viewers)
* DayStar (Solar Glasses)
* Explore Scientific (Solar Eclipse Sun Catcher Glasses)
* Halo Solar Eclipse Spectacles
* Jaxy Optical Instrument Co., Ltd.* [see note 2]
* Lunt
Bloodsuckers... (Score:5, Insightful)
Further, the plaintiffs claim eye damage, but offer no evidence, not even a claim to have seen an ophthalmologist.
I smell some bloodsucking lawyers and plaintiffs trying to scam a big payoff.
Amazon recalled some glasses which they believed to be counterfeit. Amazon has also said that customers who did not receive an email purchased glasses that were safe to use.
The instructions on the legitimate glasses I saw specifically said not to look at the sun for more than momentary glances, even with the glasses on. If they had legitimate eclipse glasses but failed to follow the instructions, they still could have easily cooked their eyes and it would not be anyone's fault but their own.
Amazon recalled some glasses which they believed to be counterfeit. Amazon has also said that customers who did not receive an email purchased glasses that were safe to use.
The instructions on the legitimate glasses I saw specifically said not to look at the sun for more than momentary glances, even with the glasses on. If they had legitimate eclipse glasses but failed to follow the instructions, they still could have easily cooked their eyes and it would not be anyone's fault but their own.
Funny thing is according to https://www.eclipseglasses.com... [eclipseglasses.com] even a lot of the fakes had the same warning
:P
If I was selling perfectly capable glasses with indefinite protection I'd probably put a "Do not stare at the sun" warning on the box anyway.
Exactly.
A reputable claim might be against the vendor that MADE the glasses, but Amazon has gigantic pockets....
The counterfeit glasses were claiming to be made by American Paper Optics, but were actually made in China. Despite sourcing from a third party, Amazon held them in their warehouses, processed payment for them, shipped them, and did not warn that they were counterfeit despite recognizing that they had been selling counterfeit glasses. The plaintiffs have a reasonably strong case.
I smell you don't know what the fuck you're talking about.
The counterfeit glasses were claiming to be made by American Paper Optics, but were actually made in China. Despite sourcing from a third party, Amazon held them in their warehouses, processed payment for them, shipped them, and did not warn that they were counterfeit despite recognizing that they had been selling counterfeit glasses. The plaintiffs have a reasonably strong case.
Not likely - see https://yro.slashdot.org/comme... [slashdot.org] for more details, but essentially given how big a deal was made over the recall, Amazon is likely protected. American Paper Optics, given their information at https://www.eclipseglasses.com... [eclipseglasses.com] in addition to the warnings on the glasses themselves to not look for more than 3 minutes is also likely protected.
They're not suing APO. Why would they? What part of counterfeit don't you understand?
I would call you stupid for not reading the article, but it seems confused as well. Amazon sourced glasses from third parties that claimed to be glasses made by APO, they were sold by Amazon in the listing as APO-made glasses, but they were actually counterfeits made in China with fraudulent branding. That's why APO had to make a page on their website telling people how to identify the counterfeits. And Amazon did not conta
Don't buy from third-party sellers on Amazon unless it's the manufacturer direct, and even then, only if you can ascertain their identity with certainty.
Most of your brain is dedicated toward processing information from your eyes. Why would you risk it even if they tell you that it is safe?
There's plenty of videos online available after the event, too.
"Oh, I've seen it in person!" they will say.
Yeah and they wasted time, energy and money and risked their eyes for a freakin' shadow.
I bought some of the problem glasses on Amazon. They were very dense gas welding goggles, where what was actually needed would have been a plate from an arc welding mask. Arc welding has a much greatter ultraviolet component. At the time I purchsed them, months before the eclipse, they appeared to be the best things available, and I wanted to stay away from the plastic film glasses if possible. I spent about $150 for three.
Only a day or two before I left on a trip that was to lead to viewing the eclipse in
Just be sure to stop looking through them well in advance of totality ending. Otherwise, with the magnification, it'll likely burn a hole right through the back of your head.
:-D
But seriously, I ended up with some hard plastic lenses that got recalled, but in spite of that, they were plenty dark enough—way darker than
Yay for Prairie City! I could have bumped into you and not even known it. We showed up there with no glasses of any kind. We were just going to enjoy the shadows and use projection until totality. I had looked all around my home town, and somebody told me the only place that might have them was 100 miles away.
So on Sunday we were walking around Prairie City and they still had the cardboard glasses for sale at the community center for $2/each. Imagine that! They had the ISO number on them, made in the
A family-member bought eclipse glasses for the extended family on Amazon. She bought it from this 100% legit listing: https://www.amazon.com/Soluna-... [amazon.com]. When we started seeing the news stories about fake eclipse glasses, we went back to the site and checked the listing, which said they were CE and ISO certified for eclipse viewing. The glasses had the ISO certification printed on them as well.
So we went and viewed the eclipse. I probably only looked at the sun through the glasses 30-60 seconds total, but my
I hope Amazon's legal team absolutely crushes these disgusting people, and bankrupts them of everything they own. I could understand suing the manufacturer and the seller for false claims. That is legitimate. But acting like Amazon should personally inspect and certify every single product sold on its platform is absolutely ridiculous. Honestly, Amazon already goes above and beyond what should be their legal requirements in this area, constantly siding with consumers over sellers, and booting out people
Summary judgement for the defendant.
Re: (Score:2)
I didn't buy any eclipse protecting glasses and I'm not even in the US, and I heard about the recall.
But it is possible, however unlikely, that someone that bought glasses and was emailed by Amazon about the recall did manage to miss that email, miss the media coverage and also be stupid enough to stare at the sun through their shitty glasses.
So I wouldn't want to predict the outcome of this legal action at all.
I'm also not in the US, but I was following the announcements in the run-up to the eclipse, and discussing it with family and friends over there.
I didn't know anything about the sub-standard glasses, or about the recall, until reading about it in El Reg this morning.
Recently, I went on a trip to Portugal for a week; no cellphone service and wifi for an hour each morning and each evening when I was in my rented accommodation. It's easy, even over here in densely populated Europe, to drop off the internet
The shadows through the leaves are pretty damn cool.
OMG yes, one of the neatest things I've ever seen in my life. That was some years ago [wikipedia.org]. Thanks very much for bringing back the memory.
The shadows through the leaves are pretty damn cool.
Had to look this up - here's a quora with the image of crescent shadows:
https://www.quora.com/What-cau... [quora.com]
Thank you
Especially since Amazon issued a recall. Of course I get the feeling that Amazon has a smidge more cash than American Paper Optics. I mean, just guessing, of course.
I doubt American Paper Optics (APO) would have any issue fighting it off as they were one of the few official glasses. APO even had information on their website on how to spot a counterfeit. They're probably pretty well covered.
If (as others have claimed) Amazon co-mingled vendor's products then it would be on Amazon.
If, however, a vendor co-mingled their own APO and non-APO products or didn't have proper products then that's on the vendor. Sadly, too many vendors sourced counterfeit APO products.
N
That's likely the angle the litigant is pursuing. Regardless, whether the case goes anywhere, hopefully it focuses more attention on Amazon inventory commingling and counterfeits.
It would have to focus on that; however, as I point out in here [slashdot.org] Amazon is still likely protected.
I find it hard to blame amazon in this situation. Someone listed counterfit goods on their site, they discovered it BEFORE anyone was hurt, issued a recall and it was widely publicized to check your glasses. These people stared directly at the sun long enough to cause permanent damage, all the while IGNORING the SEARING PAIN their eyeballs would have felt. What more was Amazon supposed to do? The manufacturer should have some liability here, not the retailer.
While I agree that Amazon is likely protected (see here [slashdot.org]), the damage is done without any knowledge of it being done, with blindness/pain/etc coming hours to a few days after the fact.