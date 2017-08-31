Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Privacy Security Social Networks

Instagram Hack Targets Celebrities (bbc.com) 1

Posted by msmash from the security-woes dept.
Instagram has revealed a flaw in its systems revealed "a number of" stars' phone numbers and email addresses to cyber-attackers. From a report: The Facebook-owned social network has emailed verified members, usually prominent figures, to let them know. It said it believed "one or more" attackers had targeted high-profile stars to get their contact information. Instagram said passwords had not been stolen but warned users to watch for suspicious activity on their accounts. However, it did not say which accounts had been affected. The security breach was made possible due to a bug in the company's own software.

Instagram Hack Targets Celebrities More | Reply

Instagram Hack Targets Celebrities

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

"Engineering meets art in the parking lot and things explode." -- Garry Peterson, about Survival Research Labs

Close