Is Slashdot Blocked In Parts Of India? (slashdot.org) 54
Long-time Slashdot reader davesag writes: I'm a regular long-term Slashdot reader and have been living in Delhi for the last 9 months. As of last Friday 25th August the only way I can access Slashdot at all is via a VPN. It appears that Slashdot has joined the growing list of websites the Indian Government finds threatening.
The Indian Government is deeply paranoid over internet access, with many sites being blocked, jail sentences for viewing blocked URLs, and bans on open wifi networks.
In 2015 the Indian government blocked access to over 800 adult web sites, and earlier this month they reportedly blocked access to Archive.org. "A block on Slashdot is over the top," davesag writes, "and makes me wonder what it is about this news site that the government here finds so terrifying."
I am currently working in Shanghai, and Slashdot is not blocked here.
So India is finally ahead of China on something.
Not when the answer is obvious.
What about this news site does the government find so terrifying?
Goatse.
We'll describe it to you over the phone (Score:5, Funny)
Just outsource your browsing to Americans.
we'll, uhm, "do the read-ful" for you!
So either this bit about government censorship is FUD or the government is unbelievably incompetent at the same. I'm thinking the former.
The sirens are going at full force in several countries of the world.
A whole lot of countries are tumbling into the cycle of dictatorship and tyranny after enjoying a good time of democracy.
It's already happened in several middle eastern countries, it's happening in South America and some Asian countries, and it's spreading out.
Enjoy while you can folks, and leave stories of hope behind. Because our grandkids might need it.
It's 9AM in Delhi, get to fucking work, quit reading fucking Slashdot.
As soon as you start censoring anything at the ISP level mistakes and policy will be made...
this is not a option that can be disabled by users/citizens but by companies....
why browser manufactures dont simply give the option of pulling a blacklist as a standard and pull from gov mandated site then the user/citizen can decide...
welcome to the new world order where you dont decide if you can break the law only companies can do that...
I am from Mumbai, India. I have been on Slashdot since 1999, and never faced any blocking.
The internet censorship in India is more about porn than political views.
Can't he just use the Slashdot app?
That's the only way I access
/. these days. I don't like the fact that I have to give Slashdot access to my camera, microphone, contacts list, location data and biometric information, but it's convenient as hell.
Fake news (Score:1)