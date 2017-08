One Day Left To Comment on the FCC's Plan To Kill Net Neutrality

An anonymous reader quote The Verge:"ISPs shouldn't be gatekeepers," wrote the EFF in a tweet sharing tips on the way to write effective comments . The number of comments matter because "the commission will very likely have to defend its changes in court," according to the article. And the commission has now received a record 22 million filings -- nearly six times the previous record of 3.7 million comments (when the net neutrality rules were first implemented).