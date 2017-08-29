Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


One Day Left To Comment on the FCC's Plan To Kill Net Neutrality (theverge.com) 25

Posted by EditorDavid from the speaking-up dept.
An anonymous reader quote The Verge: After four months of debate, the FCC is nearly ready to stop accepting feedback on its proposal to kill net neutrality. Final comments are due this Wednesday, August 30th, by end-of-day Eastern time. Once the comment period closes, the FCC will review the feedback it received and use it as guidance to revise its proposal, which if passed, would reverse the Title II classification that guaranteed net neutrality just two years ago. The commission is supposed to factor in all of the feedback it received when writing its final draft, so if you do have strong feelings on the matter, it's worth leaving a comment...

To leave a comment, you'll have to go to this site, click "+ Express," and then fill out the form it opens up to. Make sure you leave the proceeding number "17-108" in place, as that's what ties it to the net neutrality proposal. Also, be aware that everything filed is public, so others will be able to see your name and address.
"ISPs shouldn't be gatekeepers," wrote the EFF in a tweet sharing tips on the way to write effective comments. The number of comments matter because "the commission will very likely have to defend its changes in court," according to the article. And the commission has now received a record 22 million filings -- nearly six times the previous record of 3.7 million comments (when the net neutrality rules were first implemented).

  • Can states override this for their own state to have state-wide NN? To hell with red states! Let them nuke their telecom competition to dust like the suckers they are and be forced to purchase Teletubbies in HD in order to see NASCAR in HD. The #@$%'s probably secretly like Teletubbies anyhow.

