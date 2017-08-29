One Day Left To Comment on the FCC's Plan To Kill Net Neutrality (theverge.com) 25
An anonymous reader quote The Verge: After four months of debate, the FCC is nearly ready to stop accepting feedback on its proposal to kill net neutrality. Final comments are due this Wednesday, August 30th, by end-of-day Eastern time. Once the comment period closes, the FCC will review the feedback it received and use it as guidance to revise its proposal, which if passed, would reverse the Title II classification that guaranteed net neutrality just two years ago. The commission is supposed to factor in all of the feedback it received when writing its final draft, so if you do have strong feelings on the matter, it's worth leaving a comment...
To leave a comment, you'll have to go to this site, click "+ Express," and then fill out the form it opens up to. Make sure you leave the proceeding number "17-108" in place, as that's what ties it to the net neutrality proposal. Also, be aware that everything filed is public, so others will be able to see your name and address.
"ISPs shouldn't be gatekeepers," wrote the EFF in a tweet sharing tips on the way to write effective comments. The number of comments matter because "the commission will very likely have to defend its changes in court," according to the article. And the commission has now received a record 22 million filings -- nearly six times the previous record of 3.7 million comments (when the net neutrality rules were first implemented).
... that everyone agreed were ineffective at actually enforcing net neutrality anyway.
Not everyone agreed with that.
Since I do not pay a surcharge to Comcast for Netflix and Amazon content, the current rules are working effectively for me.
I expect that to change.
The toll booths will be going up soon.
I'm currently subjected to having Comcast. If they start that bullshit of which you speak, I'll be hastily looking for a different ISP, and I'll be damned well telling them exactly WHY I'm dumping them, when I go in person to their customer service office with the cable modem in hand, demanding a receipt showing I returned it, and paperwork showing I no longer do business with them.
Sucks to be you. For high speed internet I've got Comcast, xfinity, and shipping a big pile of hard drives by usps.
If Clinton indeed didn't give a fuck about net neutrality, that means she was a better choice on that issue than Trump.
Can't stop it. We have limited choices on who to elect, and they're all corrupt.
That is Bullcrap. No politician is 100% pure, but it is absurd to say they are all equally corrupt. Denmark is not as corrupt as Nigeria, and Minnesota is not as corrupt as Louisiana. We can do better, and by just giving up and apathetically saying we "Can't stop it" you are part of the problem.
Can states override this for their own state to have state-wide NN? To hell with red states! Let them nuke their telecom competition to dust like the suckers they are and be forced to purchase Teletubbies in HD in order to see NASCAR in HD. The #@$%'s probably secretly like Teletubbies anyhow.