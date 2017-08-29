On Internet Privacy, Be Very Afraid (harvard.edu) 53
Cybersecurity expert and Berkman Klein fellow Bruce Schneier talked to the Gazette about what consumers can do to protect themselves from government and corporate surveillance. From the interview: GAZETTE: After whistleblower Edward Snowden's revelations concerning the National Security Agency's (NSA) mass surveillance operation in 2013, how much has the government landscape in this field changed?
SCHNEIER: Snowden's revelations made people aware of what was happening, but little changed as a result. The USA Freedom Act resulted in some minor changes in one particular government data-collection program. The NSA's data collection hasn't changed; the laws limiting what the NSA can do haven't changed; the technology that permits them to do it hasn't changed. It's pretty much the same.
GAZETTE: Should consumers be alarmed by this?
SCHNEIER: People should be alarmed, both as consumers and as citizens. But today, what we care about is very dependent on what is in the news at the moment, and right now surveillance is not in the news. It was not an issue in the 2016 election, and by and large isn't something that legislators are willing to make a stand on. Snowden told his story, Congress passed a new law in response, and people moved on.
GAZETTE: What about corporate surveillance? How pervasive is it?
SCHNEIER: Surveillance is the business model of the internet. Everyone is under constant surveillance by many companies, ranging from social networks like Facebook to cellphone providers. This data is collected, compiled, analyzed, and used to try to sell us stuff. Personalized advertising is how these companies make money, and is why so much of the internet is free to users. We're the product, not the customer.
Im glad I never started using the Internet (Score:2, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
everyone's done something illegal at some point or another; a TLA would just need to have the motivation to look hard enough to find it.
That lack of motivation and interest is the only thing keeping you safe.
Re: (Score:2)
Why do they think I'm a middle aged lesbian (Score:2)
If internet companies and cell phone providers are tracking me and know every thing about me, why do they think I'm a middle aged lesbian.
In this day and age of ads that track what you do to custom provide ads for you- why are 3/4 of the ads I see ads either targeted for older women, or ads encouraging me to date older women.
All I can conclude is that the great google in the sky thinks I'm a middle aged lesbian.
The other 1/4 ads I see are actually on point, IT based, etc... but that constant ads for "don't
Re: (Score:2)
You made me realise I've been using adblockers everywhere for so long I have no idea what kind of ads they're trying to show me.
Maybe they are trying to show you ads for ad-blocking
Re: Why do they think I'm a middle aged lesbian (Score:1)
Based on your search terms I imagine. We all have fetishes don't worry.
Re: (Score:2)
Man, I must really mess up Google's data on me because my fetish is searching for stuff on Google.
Re: (Score:2)
Remember that you assholes who disparage ACs. You registered users are the morons.
You're adorable!
It's so cute that you think that by being an AC, the companies aren't tracking you.
They know who you are and what sites you surf to. It's only the other people reading posts that you're "anonymous" to.
Re: (Score:2)
They know who you are and what sites you surf to. It's only the other people reading posts that you're "anonymous" to.
Still, anonymous posting would help prevent random idle IRS agents from just finding you... or, more realistically, prevent random assholes from doxing you.
Re: (Score:2)
You just gave me an idea for a new detective TV show: Magnum I.P.
Nobody cares (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
rule 34. they will.
Re: (Score:2)
>>As a person with political opinions and a life philosophy considered "radical" by the mainstream
You must be a really, really cool guy! I wish I knew bad hombres like you in real life!!
I'm afraid of empty fearmongering. (Score:1)
Seriously, "be very afraid"? Of what, seeing a poorly-targeted ad?
This kind of sky-is-falling rhetoric is usually accompanied by some hysterical but hypothetical situation - what if we are denied jobs for our political stances? What if our employer found out we watch pee-pee porn? What if the jack boots come and...yadda yadda yadda. This post doesn't even bother with that anymore, which I think is what the real threat is in modern times - mindless, shrieky fearmongering about abstract threats. That's basica
Re: (Score:2)
which I think is what the real threat is in modern times - mindless, shrieky fearmongering about abstract threats.
"Nothing is terrible except fear itself" -- Sir Francis Bacon
Afraid? Alarmed? (Score:3)
The only thing to be afraid of or alarmed over is the possibility of getting caught doing something illegal, unethical, or otherwise with negative consequences if people find out you're doing it.
Irritated, annoyed, miffed, yeah, sure, it's all those things. I make a point of avoiding companies to whatever degree I can, when they do things like that. But afraid? Alarmed? Hardly. Just another hand-wringing outrage monkey with a book to sell.
Re: (Score:2)
Since I've never written a book, what would I sign? Your man boobs?
Re: (Score:2)
Paranoid dementia is often treatable.
Re: (Score:2)
You're not important enough for the government to give a shit about your paranoid delusions, and burger flippers don't have enough disposable income for advertisers to care.
Get over yourself.
Why is it wrong? (Score:2)
Frankly, I do not see, how this is automatically wrong.
As long as I'm not prosecuted for visiting certain cites or posting certain comments...
Mesmerizing (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
They're all gone. The problem is, when you walk around with an aluminium foil hat all the time and you happen to have half a sandwich to store in the fridge for later, you just grab your hat and... then it's too late.
The media LOVES the spying and leaking (Score:1)
That's why they don't put privacy in the news. They get some great dirt on people thanks to the NSA,etc. and then turn around and report on it. Whatever you think about Trump, most of the Russia news came via leaks from government spy agencies. That should be concerning to everyone.
No fear here (Score:2)
I live in Canada, and all our documents are encoded in UTF-EH, making them incompatible with other systems on the planet.