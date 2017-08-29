Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


On Internet Privacy, Be Very Afraid (harvard.edu) 53

Cybersecurity expert and Berkman Klein fellow Bruce Schneier talked to the Gazette about what consumers can do to protect themselves from government and corporate surveillance. From the interview: GAZETTE: After whistleblower Edward Snowden's revelations concerning the National Security Agency's (NSA) mass surveillance operation in 2013, how much has the government landscape in this field changed?
SCHNEIER: Snowden's revelations made people aware of what was happening, but little changed as a result. The USA Freedom Act resulted in some minor changes in one particular government data-collection program. The NSA's data collection hasn't changed; the laws limiting what the NSA can do haven't changed; the technology that permits them to do it hasn't changed. It's pretty much the same.
GAZETTE: Should consumers be alarmed by this?
SCHNEIER: People should be alarmed, both as consumers and as citizens. But today, what we care about is very dependent on what is in the news at the moment, and right now surveillance is not in the news. It was not an issue in the 2016 election, and by and large isn't something that legislators are willing to make a stand on. Snowden told his story, Congress passed a new law in response, and people moved on.
GAZETTE: What about corporate surveillance? How pervasive is it?
SCHNEIER: Surveillance is the business model of the internet. Everyone is under constant surveillance by many companies, ranging from social networks like Facebook to cellphone providers. This data is collected, compiled, analyzed, and used to try to sell us stuff. Personalized advertising is how these companies make money, and is why so much of the internet is free to users. We're the product, not the customer.

  • dam thing is just a horror story

  • If internet companies and cell phone providers are tracking me and know every thing about me, why do they think I'm a middle aged lesbian.

    In this day and age of ads that track what you do to custom provide ads for you- why are 3/4 of the ads I see ads either targeted for older women, or ads encouraging me to date older women.

    All I can conclude is that the great google in the sky thinks I'm a middle aged lesbian.

    The other 1/4 ads I see are actually on point, IT based, etc... but that constant ads for "don't

  • Nobody cares (Score:3)

    by DogDude ( 805747 ) on Tuesday August 29, 2017 @01:44PM (#55104357)
    People willingly give up all of their privacy millions of times a day for no good reason at all. The vast, vast majority of people don't give a shit about privacy.
    • Totally agree with this. A lot of people around are all exited when they get targeted ads. I get f**king upset, but I seem to be the only one.
    • They only don't care because they don't fully grasp what's being done and how it can impact their lives. Don't underestimate how dumb and unaware the average person can be.

  • Seriously, "be very afraid"? Of what, seeing a poorly-targeted ad?

    This kind of sky-is-falling rhetoric is usually accompanied by some hysterical but hypothetical situation - what if we are denied jobs for our political stances? What if our employer found out we watch pee-pee porn? What if the jack boots come and...yadda yadda yadda. This post doesn't even bother with that anymore, which I think is what the real threat is in modern times - mindless, shrieky fearmongering about abstract threats. That's basica

    • which I think is what the real threat is in modern times - mindless, shrieky fearmongering about abstract threats.

      "Nothing is terrible except fear itself" -- Sir Francis Bacon

  • Afraid? Alarmed? (Score:3)

    by taustin ( 171655 ) on Tuesday August 29, 2017 @01:56PM (#55104449) Homepage Journal

    The only thing to be afraid of or alarmed over is the possibility of getting caught doing something illegal, unethical, or otherwise with negative consequences if people find out you're doing it.

    Irritated, annoyed, miffed, yeah, sure, it's all those things. I make a point of avoiding companies to whatever degree I can, when they do things like that. But afraid? Alarmed? Hardly. Just another hand-wringing outrage monkey with a book to sell.

  • This data is collected, compiled, analyzed, and used to try to sell us stuff.

    Frankly, I do not see, how this is automatically wrong.

    As long as I'm not prosecuted for visiting certain cites or posting certain comments...

  • It is just phenomenal what the tech leaders have done on a global scale. Almost breath taking. I was there in 1999 when EVERYONE stood their ground. No way are they giving up their personal information to big brother. Orwell's 1984 references were an every day topic. "I'll live off grid before I sign up to MySpace (the social preference at the time)". Here we are a mere 18 yrs later, the entire globe are standing in line to give anyone whatever they ask so they can have access to the next popular th

    • Where has all the aluminum foil hat folks gone?

      They're all gone. The problem is, when you walk around with an aluminium foil hat all the time and you happen to have half a sandwich to store in the fridge for later, you just grab your hat and... then it's too late.

  • That's why they don't put privacy in the news. They get some great dirt on people thanks to the NSA,etc. and then turn around and report on it. Whatever you think about Trump, most of the Russia news came via leaks from government spy agencies. That should be concerning to everyone.

  • I live in Canada, and all our documents are encoded in UTF-EH, making them incompatible with other systems on the planet.

