The Mayweather-McGregor Fight Shows It's Impossible to Stop Social Media Streaming of Big Events

An anonymous reader shares a report: Nearly 3 million viewers are estimated to have watched the fight this weekend via online streams, according to Irdeto, a digital security firm. Though many of these were slick, traditional streaming websites, there was also a new surge in social streams. Between Periscope, Instagram live, Facebook live, YouTube, Twitch, and smaller platforms like Kodi, Irdeto identified 239 streams of the fight over the weekend. And with the option to have private, share-with-just-your-friends streams (like private Facebook Live feeds), it's likely there are many more streams of the fight that were running than Irdeto wasn't able to track. Social media livestreaming has exploded in recent years, creating a whole new avenue for illegal sharing. In 2015, when Mayweather squared off against Manny Pacquiao in another much-anticipated fight, Periscope was only two months' old. Facebook and Instagram's live feed functions were still a year away. Now, they're as ubiquitous as the platforms that host them. Plus, with every smartphone now equipped with a high definition camera, most homes connected to high-speed internet, and the ease of streamable services on already-familiar social media sites, it's no wonder there was such a torrent of pirated feeds.
They took down a few streams but I had 6 queued up so no problem.
Only an idiot would pay 100 bucks for a boxing match.
175 million to punch someone (Score:3, Insightful)
There is something disappointing that punching someone earns 2 people $175 million dollars. Shame we dont have as much enthusiasm for Nobel laureates as we do for sports and the oscars.
It would probably end up like novel writing [youtube.com].
Two people punching each other has some entertainment value. I'm not sure what, but apparently plenty of people are willing to pay $100 to watch that.
It's a combination of things:
- appealing your primitive emotions (watching members of the same species smashing each other is a strong enabler);
- forbidding you from experiencing the same event personally, with the exceptions of some very specific places and people (aka "creating scarcity");
- making this a rare enough event (aka "creating more scarcity")
- making you believe you want to watch it (ads, commercials, more ads, more commercials)
- peer pressure ("all my friends watch it, I should too, otherwise t
Well, people do pay money for classes (Score:2)
Shame we dont have as much enthusiasm for Nobel laureates as we do for sports and the oscars.
Well, people do pay large sums of money for the privilege of attending their classes, regurgitating what they said, and working with them. Yes, there's certification at the end of it, but the value of that degree comes in part from the reputation of said collection of intellectuals.
Kodi is not a streaming platform (Score:3)
Why must reporters be so completely incompetent? Kodi is a media player. It is not a "social streaming service" by any stretch of the imagination. It is best compared to a *web browser*. Are people blaming Chrome and Firefox for online streaming? I don't think they are. Do some fucking research!
Firefox and Chrome have many other common legitimate uses. Kodi is generally used for piracy and serves no purpose other than streaming. There's a big difference no matter how butthurt you trolls get about it.
Butthurt or not, what you said was stupid. The typical Kodi user probably has never even used it to stream even once. There are plugins to allow that, but Kodi is pretty damn nice for just playing video files.
1. YHBT.
2. I'd like to see the numbers on that. I would not be surprised if the inadvertent Kodi users who simply purchased a magic black box on the internets or at a flea market now outnumber the intentional ones who want to play legimate format-shifted copies of media to which they have a license.
You probably ought to try out more pirating. Once you do, you'll quickly start to think of streaming as a niche case. "Sports" might be the only thing where you'd ever be willing to forgo the nicer performance of playing local files.
Most people are able to appreciate high-resolution video, but most people also seem to be willing to put up with low-resolution video. Even 480p carries a stunning amount of detail compared to the VHS crap that w
$100 (Score:2)
'pun intended' ? mmm, couldn't resist.... how appropriate.
Why would you want to? (Score:4, Interesting)
That's what these events are. They are a place for the wealthy, the well to do, and the well connected to show off. This is conspicuous consumption writ large. If you are the person putting this boxing match together, you want people to show up and show that they're present because that's how you get people to go the next time.
Used to be you'd have to have the camera swing over the stands and maybe send a few people with a mic down to interview a few choice people who agreed to ahead of time. Now? Now, they do it all for you. Maybe you have to send a few official invites out, maybe comp a few tickets but otherwise, social media doing all of this is the stuff of dreams for promoters.
The only people who hate the steaming are those who haven't figured out a way to profit off of it yet.
Also that non muilt-cast streming sucks (Score:2)
Also that non multi-cast streaming sucks.
... and very few would have payed even without (Score:1)
Once again the topic of piracy and an article's implied reasoning that each illegal stream took directly away from revenue. It's been discussed for well over a decade now, and I'm still convinced that true fans and people who can pay for some form of entertainment do so, even considering illegal alternatives.
Likewise, those with merely a passing interest in a form of entertainment and only participate in that form of entertainment if they can do so free, would not pay ever, even if there were no other way