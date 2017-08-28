Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Someone Published a List of Telnet Credentials For Thousands of IoT Devices (bleepingcomputer.com) 28

Posted by msmash from the privacy-woes dept.
An anonymous reader writes: A list of thousands of fully working Telnet credentials has been sitting online on Pastebin since June 11, credentials that can be used by botnet herders to increase the size of their DDoS cannons. The list includes an IP address, device username, and a password, and is mainly made up of default device credentials in the form of "admin:admin", "root:root", and other formats. There are 33,138 entries on the list, which recently became viral on Twitter after several high-profile security experts retweeted a link to it. During the past week, a security researcher has been working to find affected devices and notify owners or their ISPs. Following his work, only 2,174 devices still allow an attacker to log on via its Telnet port, and 1,775 of the published credentials still work. "There are devices on the list of which I never heard of," the researcher said, "and that makes the identification process much slower."

Someone Published a List of Telnet Credentials For Thousands of IoT Devices

  • I almost always turn to google when trying to remember WTF the default settings are on a newly reset device like routers, modems, etc.

  • good luck hacking in to mine (Score:3, Interesting)

    by FudRucker ( 866063 ) on Monday August 28, 2017 @04:45PM (#55099397)
    all my IoT devices are on a separate LAN that is not connected to the internets, i had an extra wifi router laying around and put it to work as a LAN ONLY IoT DHCP server

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by thebes ( 663586 )

      *slow clap*

    • Want me to sell you one that still gives me all the info I want about your lan?

      • unless you can crack wpa2, and wifi admin access to the router has been disabled, got to admin it with ethernet connection, and if you get that close to the router you will have bigger problems than cracking a password
  • Really? It has been, what 25 years since I was told by a friend that using Telnet was a bad idea, and I should start using this newfangled ssh. I resisted for a while as my server was an old 386, and pretty slow to connect over ssh. But I eventually gave in and the world became a happier safer, and more secure place.

  • I count 6 logins as even trying.

    • I saw a different list than is been seen now, it has been updated and the following is what I read

      SecLists/Passwords/mirai_botnet.txt
      a823fad on Oct 7, 2016
      @danielmiessler danielmiessler Mirai botnet creds.
      62 lines (60 sloc) 779 Bytes
      root xc3511
      root vizxv
      root admin
      admin admin
      root 888888
      root xmhdipc
      root default
      root jauntech
      root 123456
      root 54321
      support support

      • and:
        root (none)
        admin password
        root root
        root 12345
        user user
        admin (none)
        root pass
        admin admin1234
        root 1111
        admin smcadmin
        admin 1111
        root 666666
        root password
        root 1234
        root klv123
        Administrator admin
        service service
        supervisor supervisor
        guest guest
        guest 12345
        admin1 password
        administrator 1234
        666666 666666
        888888 888888

        • and
          ubnt ubnt
          root klv1234
          root Zte521
          root hi3518
          root jvbzd
          root anko
          root zlxx.
          root 7ujMko9vizxv
          root 7ujMko0admin
          root system
          root ikwb
          root dreambox
          root user
          root realtek
          root 000000
          admin 1111111
          admin 1234
          admin 12345

        • Sorry it came to this, and:
          admin 54321
          admin 123456
          admin 7ujMko0admin
          admin pass
          admin meinsm
          tech tech
          m@t#er f#cker - curse filter

  • Any FBI / CIA / NSA logins? with there names as the login

