New York City Cops Will Replace Their 36,000 Windows Phones With iPhones (theverge.com) 19
The New York City Police Department says it will give up its 36,000 Windows phones and transition to iPhones by the end of the year. The Verge reports: The switch is prompted in part by news in July that Microsoft was ending support for Windows Phone 8.1, which a large percentage of all Windows-powered phones are still using. It's a predictable end to the Windows phone, considering that its market share had already slipped below 1 percent at the time the police department adopted its phones last year. The ill-fated decision to go with the Windows phone was made solely by its NYPD deputy commissioner for IT, according to The New York Post, and apparently did not receive further judgment before implementing the program. The Windows models were Nokia Lumia 830 and Lumia 640 XL, equipped with special 911 apps, case management apps, and the ability to receive assignments. They were purchased as part of a $160 million initiative to modernize the NYPD, which has been around since 1845. The new business for Microsoft's phones was clearly not enough to keep Windows Phone alive.
I hope they get a discount (Score:2)
Or buy older iPhones. Because that's a lot of money...
If Jessica Tisch keeps her job (Score:3)
It will be absolute proof of the old saying, "No one gets fired for buying Microsoft."
The most charitable excuse for this is "IT understands how to work with Microsoft products." Of course, that's the IT flea wagging the Police Dog.
No kidding. That was such a breathtakingly stupid decision she honestly deserves to lose her job because of it.
I wonder how much she got from Microsoft.
If the proprietary applications mentioned in the article summary are derivatives of their desktop or tablet cousins, then I could understand the business argument in favor of attempting to keep with the same platform, especially depending on development costs for the Windows Phone versions of those applications compared to possibly much higher costs for developing whole new applications for either Apple's phone or an Android model. It may well be possible that the costs for the applications was low enough
Since 1845? (Score:2)
Wow, that's a long time to be running a modernization initiative.
Wow, that's a long time to be running a modernization initiative.
Thats because every decision that has been made up to this point has been of the same caliber as the decision to go with windows phone, and now iPhone.
Their first choice when getting rid of Windows phone was blackberry, because somebody told them Blackberries were the best phone there is. Alas, they couldn't actually figure out how to buy them, so iPhone it is.
I know it's New York, but... (Score:2)
Someone who got conned by an MS sales pitch, that's who.
I eagerly await the "Windows Phone is the best phone over, and only iSnobs and Android fruits care about apps!" The Microsoft phone defender is almost as pathetic as the Blackberry defender.
Oh no (Score:1)
There goes the 1% market share that Windows Phone had...
I wondered about that (Score:2)
we all know the end was near when dunkin donuts removed the app from the Windows store.
Ahh, it is only taxpayer dollars!
Didn't have to wait long for the vague "The Windows phone is so superior!"
Windows Phone offered nothing that the other major phone OSs didn't offer. Exchange integration is present on pretty much all major mobile platforms now, and since MS is marketing versions of Office for these other platforms, well, there's even less reason to consider Microsoft's offerings.
Microsoft is walking away, you can stop defending there next iteration of their failed mobile strategy. Unless you're a shareholder, in which case