New York City Cops Will Replace Their 36,000 Windows Phones With iPhones (theverge.com) 44
The New York City Police Department says it will give up its 36,000 Windows phones and transition to iPhones by the end of the year. The Verge reports: The switch is prompted in part by news in July that Microsoft was ending support for Windows Phone 8.1, which a large percentage of all Windows-powered phones are still using. It's a predictable end to the Windows phone, considering that its market share had already slipped below 1 percent at the time the police department adopted its phones last year. The ill-fated decision to go with the Windows phone was made solely by its NYPD deputy commissioner for IT, according to The New York Post, and apparently did not receive further judgment before implementing the program. The Windows models were Nokia Lumia 830 and Lumia 640 XL, equipped with special 911 apps, case management apps, and the ability to receive assignments. They were purchased as part of a $160 million initiative to modernize the NYPD, which has been around since 1845. The new business for Microsoft's phones was clearly not enough to keep Windows Phone alive.
I hope they get a discount (Score:4, Interesting)
Or buy older iPhones. Because that's a lot of money...
I never have the opportunity to use Windows Phone, couldn't even say if it had a blue screen of death. I carried a
.. what was it called, Windows Mobile 6? ...phone for awhile. (Work phone. No choice.) What I liked most about it is the popup "(blank) has caused an error and will now close". Something that could be easily ignored, right? Punch OK and move on. But the thing that was not named happened to be the audio driver. The phone would not ring or make any alert sound until it was rebooted. And
If Jessica Tisch keeps her job (Score:3)
It will be absolute proof of the old saying, "No one gets fired for buying Microsoft."
The most charitable excuse for this is "IT understands how to work with Microsoft products." Of course, that's the IT flea wagging the Police Dog.
No kidding. That was such a breathtakingly stupid decision she honestly deserves to lose her job because of it.
I wonder how much she got from Microsoft.
If the proprietary applications mentioned in the article summary are derivatives of their desktop or tablet cousins, then I could understand the business argument in favor of attempting to keep with the same platform, especially depending on development costs for the Windows Phone versions of those applications compared to possibly much higher costs for developing whole new applications for either Apple's phone or an Android model. It may well be possible that the costs for the applications was low enough
Porting an application from the desktop to the phone is no trivial matter, even if the APIs are similar. Yes, internal data structures and probably a fair bit of the under the hood code remains the same, but your interface, where a good deal of effort of such software goes, is going to be overhauled.
Since 1845? (Score:2)
Wow, that's a long time to be running a modernization initiative.
Thats because every decision that has been made up to this point has been of the same caliber as the decision to go with windows phone, and now iPhone.
Their first choice when getting rid of Windows phone was blackberry, because somebody told them Blackberries were the best phone there is. Alas, they couldn't actually figure out how to buy them, so iPhone it is.
I know it's New York, but... (Score:5, Insightful)
Someone who got conned by an MS sales pitch, that's who.
I eagerly await the "Windows Phone is the best phone over, and only iSnobs and Android fruits care about apps!" The Microsoft phone defender is almost as pathetic as the Blackberry defender.
...just whoindahell could be dumb enough to think that Windows phone would ever last? Hell, us North Georgia Rednecks(TM) stayed away from them in droves! Christ, that one sale must have been half of all Windows phone sales. What maroons!!
Well, assuming this was a great modernization I assume she's coming from a world of mostly Microsoft laptops/tablets/servers and that this was her and their first real adventure into smartphones. They probably have a good business relationship and don't mind being a Microsoft shop. They needed a platform to run their custom apps, how many apps the app store has is less of a concern and they probably got a good discount. And Microsoft has in general offered 5+5 years of support on the desktop, they've rarel
Oh no (Score:1)
There goes the 1% market share that Windows Phone had...
I wondered about that (Score:2)
we all know the end was near when dunkin donuts removed the app from the Windows store.
Ahh, it is only taxpayer dollars!
Didn't have to wait long for the vague "The Windows phone is so superior!"
Windows Phone offered nothing that the other major phone OSs didn't offer. Exchange integration is present on pretty much all major mobile platforms now, and since MS is marketing versions of Office for these other platforms, well, there's even less reason to consider Microsoft's offerings.
Microsoft is walking away, you can stop defending there next iteration of their failed mobile strategy. Unless you're a shareholder, in which case
"there's so many things that Microsoft does better on Android and Iphone that just don't work on Windows Mobile 10"
Doesn't seem like a ringing endorsement to me. If anything, it's the exact opposite of what you accuse filesiteguy of.
That isn't even remotely what he said - did you actually read his comment?
He said he questioned the initial decision to go with Windows Phone, even though he's "one of the last ten people on the planet with a Windows Phone".
Um, if you read the comment, I stated I liked WM10 better but realize it is dying. In fact, check out the speed of opening an HTML email on Outlook under Iphone vs. Windows Mobile. The Iphone is faster using the same WiFi.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FNyaTOtlhzs
Phones from October 2014. In their rush to beat up everybody involved, the editors forgot to mention when they bought the phones.
That's a decent run for a bunch of cheap phones. Just shred them, zero residual value.
Great quote from TFA (Score:4, Insightful)
I loved this...
"Nobody purchases 36,000 phones based on the judgment of one person," a source said. "I don’t care if you’re Jesus f--king Christ, you get a panel of experts."
Read TFA - they just started two years ago, and have been in the process of deploying them since then. 0-2 years is not "several years" by any stretch of the imagination.
Multiple people deserve to be fired for this (Score:2)
She's deputy commissioner of information technology. Where in the world was her boss when she made this decision?
Failure to act is still accountable.
Makes sense (Score:2)