IP Lawyer Who Represented TiVo Is Trump's Pick As USPTO Chief

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: President Donald Trump has selected Andrei Iancu, the managing partner of a major Los Angeles law firm, to be the next head of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Iancu has been a partner at Irell & Manella since 2004 and was an associate at the firm for five years earlier. His most notable work in the tech sector is likely his representation of TiVo Corp. in its long-running patent battles with companies like EchoStar, Motorola, Microsoft, Verizon, and Cisco. TiVo ultimately succeeded in compelling those defendants to pay up for its pioneering DVR patents, and payments to TiVo ultimately totaled more than $1.6 billion, according to Iancu's biography page. Iancu also had a hand in Immersion Corp.'s $82 million jury verdict against Sony Computer Entertainment, in which a jury found that Immersion's patent claims on tactile feedback technology were valid and infringed. Those big wins aside, most of Iancu's work has been on the defense side. He's represented eBay in a case against Acacia Research Corp., a large, publicly traded non-practicing entity, and he worked for Hewlett-Packard when it defended against Xerox patent claims. He's also worked in the medical device area, enforcing patents for St. Jude Medical on vascular closure devices.

IP Lawyer Who Represented TiVo Is Trump's Pick As USPTO Chief

  • Sounds knowledgable (Score:4, Interesting)

    by XXongo ( 3986865 ) on Monday August 28, 2017 @05:37PM (#55099685) Homepage
    Sounds like a person who is actually knowledgable about the patent system. Would be nice if we knew something about his opinions, though.

  • The candidate must be

    a) a true Trump believer that thinks all the bad press Trump has gotten is just partisan fear mongering.

    b) they think they are smart and independent and strong-willed enough to run the department credibly in spite of any shortcomings Trump or the rest of his crew might have.

    c) the increase in prestige of high office will do more for their reputation than association with Trump will hurt it.

    d) the entire structure is going to come crashing down regardless and the best plan is to

  • ... is a virtue.

