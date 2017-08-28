IP Lawyer Who Represented TiVo Is Trump's Pick As USPTO Chief (arstechnica.com) 28
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: President Donald Trump has selected Andrei Iancu, the managing partner of a major Los Angeles law firm, to be the next head of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Iancu has been a partner at Irell & Manella since 2004 and was an associate at the firm for five years earlier. His most notable work in the tech sector is likely his representation of TiVo Corp. in its long-running patent battles with companies like EchoStar, Motorola, Microsoft, Verizon, and Cisco. TiVo ultimately succeeded in compelling those defendants to pay up for its pioneering DVR patents, and payments to TiVo ultimately totaled more than $1.6 billion, according to Iancu's biography page. Iancu also had a hand in Immersion Corp.'s $82 million jury verdict against Sony Computer Entertainment, in which a jury found that Immersion's patent claims on tactile feedback technology were valid and infringed. Those big wins aside, most of Iancu's work has been on the defense side. He's represented eBay in a case against Acacia Research Corp., a large, publicly traded non-practicing entity, and he worked for Hewlett-Packard when it defended against Xerox patent claims. He's also worked in the medical device area, enforcing patents for St. Jude Medical on vascular closure devices.
It's good that he probably understands what the problems are. Maybe less so that he is used to profiting by them.
Both valid points.
But profiting by patents- either defending for them or against them (which he did both), doesn't necessarily mean he likes the system the way it is, only that he understands the rules/problems. He might very well support patent reform (as many of us on Slashdot do) but we just don't know.
Software patents, especially, are far too vague/generic, and often obvious. They have caus
I meant to add a ">" when quoting your original line in my reply... sorry about that
:) I can't tell you how many times I wish I could correct things after they are posted.
Anyway, in some ways it is a lot like people complaining about "the rich" using loopholes to lower their taxes. It isn't their fault the loopholes are there (at least I believe it isn't), and they would be stupid NOT to use them. Or people complaining about a President not winning the popular vote- that isn't the rules of the game,
It isn't their fault the loopholes are there (at least I believe it isn't)
Yeah. It *is* their fault. Not so much the regular rich. The "upper middle class", and the "lower upper class" if you will. They just work within the laws that they are given. But the ultra rich
... they do help write the law, and have a lot of sway in creating the loopholes, and exert a lot of influence in protecting them.
There is nothing unethical or wrong about playing the games by the rules.
There is nothing illegal about playing games by the rules. There can be plenty wrong and unethical with it.
And government is not a game; people don't get to shake hands and go home win or
Learn to read, this guy *fought* trolls, and represented "practicing entities". No idea if he'll be good for the patent system, but I at least know he isn't a troll.
Who else but a patent troll would you think Trump would appoint to run the USPTO?
This guy defended companies against patent trolls. But it appears you don't need factual info to form your opinion.
Here, let me help you.
This is from the article:
The candidate must be
a) a true Trump believer that thinks all the bad press Trump has gotten is just partisan fear mongering.
b) they think they are smart and independent and strong-willed enough to run the department credibly in spite of any shortcomings Trump or the rest of his crew might have.
c) the increase in prestige of high office will do more for their reputation than association with Trump will hurt it.
d) the entire structure is going to come crashing down regardless and the best plan is to
... is a virtue.