As Prosecutors Submit Evidence, WannaCry Hero's Legal Fund Returns All Donations

Statements made by Hutchins after he was arrested.

A CD containing two audio recordings from a county jail in Nevada where he was apparently detained by the FBI.

150 pages of Jabber chats between the defendant and an individual.

Business records from Apple, Google and Yahoo.

Statements (350 pages) by the defendant from another internet forum, which were seized by the government in another district.

Three to four samples of malware.

A search warrant executed on a third party, which may contain some privileged information.

According to BankInfoSecurity, this is the evidence submitted by government prosecutors.

Hutchins' attorneys have requested 45-60 days to review evidence, and on October 13 both attorneys will then give the judge a proposed schedule for the actual trial.