As Prosecutors Submit Evidence, WannaCry Hero's Legal Fund Returns All Donations

An anonymous reader quote BuzzFeed:Two days later, Hutchins posted the following on Twitter . "When sellouts are talking shit about the 'infosec community' remember that someone I'd never met flew to Vegas to pay $30K cash for my bail."Hutchins is facing up to 40 years in prison, and at first was only allowed to leave his residence for four hours each week. Thursday a judge lifted some restrictions so that Hutchins is now allowed to travel to Milwaukee, where his employer is located. According to Bloomberg, government prosecutors complain Hutchins now " has too much freedom while awaiting trial and may skip the country."Clickthrough for a list of the evidence government prosecutors submitted to the court this week.