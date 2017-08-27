Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


China Orders Internet Comments Linked To Real Identities (engadget.com) 77

Posted by EditorDavid from the no-more-secrets dept.
A (truly) anonymous Slashdot reader quotes Engadget: China isn't slowing down in its bid to silence online political opposition. As of October 1st, the country will require that tech firms hold on to records of the real identities of everyone posting comments on internet message boards. This is to discourage "false rumors, filthy language and illegal messages," according to the government. Of course, it's that last part that Chinese officials are really interested in -- they know you're less likely to challenge the political order if investigators can easily track you down.

The timing of this identity requirement, the VPN restriction and other crackdowns (such as an investigation into internet giants for allowing material that "harms the social order") isn't coincidental. China's ruling party has its next national congress later in 2017, and it has a habit of ramping up censorship around these gatherings to discourage criticism of party policies.

China Orders Internet Comments Linked To Real Identities

  • Fuck China. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by log0n ( 18224 ) on Sunday August 27, 2017 @09:44PM (#55094977)

    Fuck China.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by log0n ( 18224 )

      Or rather, fuck the Chinese government. I'm sure the people are swell.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        You've never been to China, have you?

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Oh sweet summer child, you don't think it'll be everywhere soon? The Wild West is ending, the internet is for govt and big business.

      • And so it should be. The technolibertarians made it so easy for the Russians to fuck us over with information warfare, by using a completely ungovernned space to brainwash our citizens into supporting fringle media and politics to undermine us.

        The Russian and (especially) the Chinese, face a massive day of reckoning. But in the meantime, this anarchy must -- and will -- end.

        • So, that's what you're going with? Russians did it? The Russians made Hillary lose Pennsylvania? How the hell does ANY Democrat lose Pennsylvania? Or Michigan, for fuck's sake? PA, MI, *and* Wisconsin and somehow TEH COMMIEZ did it?

          Now, I bet the discussions in the Michigan union halls and the Pennsylvania VFWs went something like this: "You know Mitch, with the economy so good and America so respected in the world, I was totally going to support Hillary continuing Obama's work, but then I found out

    • lol...agreed. fuck china and india.
  • You're required to use your real name? You mean like Facebook? Hmm...seems like China aren't the assholes here, they're just doing what they always do: copy the successful.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Facebook can do business as its own wishes, and yet not be doing the same thing at all as a government compelling all businesses.

      As usual, Dumb-and-Buffoonish, you can't bother to get past your own mendacity.

      Of course, Facebook was not even the first to implement such a system, so you couldn't even get that right.

  • They'll be losing most favorite nation status (Score:4, Insightful)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Sunday August 27, 2017 @10:16PM (#55095071)
    any day now. Yup. Any day now. Right after we call out Saudi Arabia for it's civil rights abuses and treatment of women. In other news, the new iPhone 8 looks pretty sweet.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by swell ( 195815 )

      And let's not forget our friends running Israel who are quietly committing genocide while the US media looks elsewhere. But yeah, that iPhone!

      Posting anon due to residing in USA, land of the free (so long as we keep our mouth shut).

  • Commies, Nazies, Democrats (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    All three cut from the same cloth.

  • You know it is a whole lot more likely that we get to where the chinese, and many other countries, are through the back door, of lawsuits, liability judgements and insurance companies. Western societies are often more constrained by such than by actual law and government regulation.

