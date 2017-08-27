China Orders Internet Comments Linked To Real Identities (engadget.com) 77
A (truly) anonymous Slashdot reader quotes Engadget: China isn't slowing down in its bid to silence online political opposition. As of October 1st, the country will require that tech firms hold on to records of the real identities of everyone posting comments on internet message boards. This is to discourage "false rumors, filthy language and illegal messages," according to the government. Of course, it's that last part that Chinese officials are really interested in -- they know you're less likely to challenge the political order if investigators can easily track you down.
The timing of this identity requirement, the VPN restriction and other crackdowns (such as an investigation into internet giants for allowing material that "harms the social order") isn't coincidental. China's ruling party has its next national congress later in 2017, and it has a habit of ramping up censorship around these gatherings to discourage criticism of party policies.
Fuck China. (Score:4, Insightful)
Fuck China.
Or rather, fuck the Chinese government. I'm sure the people are swell.
You've never been to China, have you?
Oh sweet summer child, you don't think it'll be everywhere soon? The Wild West is ending, the internet is for govt and big business.
And so it should be. The technolibertarians made it so easy for the Russians to fuck us over with information warfare, by using a completely ungovernned space to brainwash our citizens into supporting fringle media and politics to undermine us.
The Russian and (especially) the Chinese, face a massive day of reckoning. But in the meantime, this anarchy must -- and will -- end.
So, that's what you're going with? Russians did it? The Russians made Hillary lose Pennsylvania? How the hell does ANY Democrat lose Pennsylvania? Or Michigan, for fuck's sake? PA, MI, *and* Wisconsin and somehow TEH COMMIEZ did it?
Now, I bet the discussions in the Michigan union halls and the Pennsylvania VFWs went something like this: "You know Mitch, with the economy so good and America so respected in the world, I was totally going to support Hillary continuing Obama's work, but then I found out
List your country so I can point out all the things wrong with it.
Gotta be honest, Mexico is pretty handy if you don't mind paying bribes and massive violence that the Federales/policia are willing to ignore. La drugas es no mucho dinero y la pequenas es muy caliente.
Err... I'm unable to spell in Spanish.
I think you're Russian. Fits with the vulgar barbarian bad attitude, and the lame rhetorical judo. Cyka blyat, anyone?
Re: (Score:3)
Spotted the wumao.
I kinda want the chinese government to win. A couple of billion chinks let loose on the world will cause all kinds of chaos.
Not so different (Score:2)
Facebook can do business as its own wishes, and yet not be doing the same thing at all as a government compelling all businesses.
As usual, Dumb-and-Buffoonish, you can't bother to get past your own mendacity.
Of course, Facebook was not even the first to implement such a system, so you couldn't even get that right.
Re: A government the US lefties want (Score:4, Insightful)
No, it's pretty crazy. What is crazy is not seeing the absurdity of this. It's kinda disappointing that people ignore the value of anonymous speech. When faced with retaliation, you tend to not feel comfortable freely expressing yourself.
I didn't mention, nor infer, either end of the political spectrum. If you're curious, I'm pretty damned leftist. Free speech is/was once a very left view to hold.
Instead of worrying if it is a bot, try judging the speech on its merits and not on the source.
I think we're doing great. Don't let Russian information warriors tell you how to think, because we're doing just fine.
Who cares? Let them learn the hard way what happens when legitimate dissent becomes impossible. It'll be spectacular to watch when it does happen.
Hundreds of millions will probably die again
.That's ancient Chinese wisdom for you.
They'll be losing most favorite nation status (Score:4, Insightful)
And let's not forget our friends running Israel who are quietly committing genocide while the US media looks elsewhere. But yeah, that iPhone!
Posting anon due to residing in USA, land of the free (so long as we keep our mouth shut).
All three cut from the same cloth.
