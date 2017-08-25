Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Germany, in a First, Shuts Down Left-Wing Extremist Website

Posted by msmash from the taking-a-stand dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: An influential website linked to violence at the Group of 20 summit meeting in Hamburg last month has been ordered to shut down, in the first such move against left-wing extremists in the country (alternative source), the authorities in Germany said on Friday. Thomas de Maiziere, the interior minister, said that the unrest in Hamburg, during which more than 20,000 police officers were deployed and more than 400 people arrested or detained, had been stirred up on the website and showed the "serious consequences" of left-wing extremism. "The prelude to the G-20 summit in Hamburg was not the only time that violent actions and attacks on infrastructural facilities were mobilized on linksunten.indymedia," he said, referring to the website. The order on Friday was the latest move in a long battle against extremism in Germany. It comes in the wake of the violence in Charlottesville, Va., this month and amid worries about "antifa" factions that use violence to combat the far-right in the United States.

  • Now you see (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Why we must protect freedom of political speech in the US. Fortunately we have strong laws to do this. Google and Facebook should not be the arbiters of speech. Universities should not live in fear of letting people talk.

    We do not want to hand the power they have in Germany to silence people to a man like Trump, or anyone who claims to be a fascist or anti-fascist (aka, communist)

    • Re: (Score:2, Troll)

      by AutodidactLabrat ( 3506801 )
      Google is not government and may censor whatever it wishes on its property.
      DUH!
      If the University was staging the counter protest you might have a point.
      it is not.

      • Google is not government and may censor whatever it wishes on its property.

        Google takes money from the government, making it quasi-governmental.

        Aside from that, the websites they crawl actually aren't on Google's property...

        The publicly-funded internet being in control of private companies, who can determine what speech is and is not acceptable on the public internet is a bit of a Hobson's choice, wouldn't you agree?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by meglon ( 1001833 )

          Google takes money from the government, making it quasi-governmental.

          No, it makes it a private company that gets money from the government; there's nothing quasi-governmental about it. Additionally, they are not the ones determining what speech is acceptable on the "public internet," but they are the ones determining what speech they allow on THEIR OWN SERVERS and running through THEIR OWN SERVICES.

          I would agree, however, that you're using words/phrases that you don't understanding the meaning of.

          https://xkcd.com/1357/ [xkcd.com] ...because maybe it's easier for you to understan

  • You stop them from breaking the law.

    This is just bass ackwards.

  • Why not just "Extremist"? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Isn't someone's political ideology separate from how they achieve it? Anyone that uses violence to politically motivate, whether it be left-wing or right-wing, is what is being contained.

    To hedge off the first round of comments:
    1) Yes, I will admit that some sects of ideology are more prone to using such tactics but these exist everywhere on the political spectrum.
    2) No, this doesn't mean we should or shouldn't tolerate an idea. It is that we should consider how a group is trying to influence change. If

  • Speaking as a lefty (Score:3, Insightful)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Friday August 25, 2017 @05:00PM (#55085783)
    Good. Every large group has it's version of Soccer Hooligans. The left is no different. The difference is (as Noam Chomsky noted) the Right is _much_ better at violence than the Left. Their love of strong authority figures means they can organize better and they've got more ex-military guys. The Left can win on issues because our policies work. But we can't win on violence because, well, we're not nearly as violent (and yes, that's probably a slightly controversial idea, but that doesn't make it less true).

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Go ahead and tell all these peopled killed by the left that you're not nearly as violent
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mass_killings_under_Communist_regimes

    • They organize better? Not sure what country you hail from, but in most of Europe, the right wing extremists suck at getting organized. Sure, a few political parties got some tractions, but if you look at actual grass roots movements, most of them are just a bunch of, well, soccer hooligans and disgruntled cab drivers. They can barely organize a rally; most couldn't organize a piss-up in a brewery. Even Pegida, one of the more successful movements, is prone to infighting and they really don't amount to m
      • given that several European governments are tamping down on them. Antifa are mostly anarchists. By definition they're poorly organized. A well organized anarchist isn't an anarchist.

        Also, you do know that Islamic Terrorists are right wing, right? They're conservative and authoritarian. As for economics, sure, they'll take control of all the money, but everybody but the anarchists does that. And the anarchists are really just giving that control up to the right wing (nature abhors a power vacuum).

        And
        • I live in Europe and believe me: the right do not control the media in my country. Not at all.

          Antifa aren't anarchist, they are mostly anti-establishment. And over here they are highly organized, there really isn't any comparison with the far right on that score. I'm not sure what the situation is in the USA but it would seem to be very different. As for the islamic terrorists, that's where the notion of left and right kind of break down. For one, the left are far more sympathetic to fundamentalist

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by meglon ( 1001833 )
            When we in the US talk about far-right, we typically mean conservative. It's not necessarily interchangeable, but it's used that way most the time.... in Europe you draw more distinction between the two. The fundamentalist Muslims are the most conservative, just as the evangelicals here in the US are.

            The left, here in the states, are more sympathetic to Muslims in general (over conservatives) because we believe that everyone has the same rights, regardless of what their religion is, and we see conserva

        • Also, you do know that Islamic Terrorists are right wing, right?

          That's a funny definition, considering the left does it's best to accommodate violent, expansionist Islam whenever it gets the chance. Why? Because somehow Muslims got to the top of the left-wing victim hierarchy. It probably has to do with the fact that both the left and Islam wants to destroy western society, plus the left recoils at confronting actual evil- they're much more likely to go after Christians who won't bake a cake than a mosque that sends money to ISIS.

          And if you live in the United States it's a fact that there is more right wing terror acts than Left wing.

          Only if you start counting after 9/11,

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      You aren't left wing at all. You are a centrist liberal which since being pro-capital is firmly right wing. When our comrades overthrow the bourgeoisie, you will get the bullet too.

    • The Left can win on issues because our policies work.

      There are many people in this world who have looked closely at the policies of the Left and have come to the opposite conclusion. For example, those who have studied the policies of Leftist Venezuela have generally come to the conclusion that it isn't working out well for them right now.

      But we can't win on violence because, well, we're not nearly as violent (and yes, that's probably a slightly controversial idea, but that doesn't make it less true).

      One of the interesting things about the so-called spectrum from the Left to the Right is that it isn't really a line, but rather a circle. If you move far enough left or right you meet at the bottom of the circle. Therefo

    • the Right is _much_ better at violence than the Left.

      Then why don't the White Supremacists hold their rallies on the West Side of Chicago?

      No, when the Right holds its rallies, they go on fucking college campuses where they're totally protected by militarized police and the worst thing they're going to face is a liberal arts major with a sign or some music major with a tuba, and they still end up sitting on the ground crying (if you need a link to a neo-Nazi sitting on the ground crying, let me know).

      The rea

    • Your post seemed strange to me, because off hand I would consider the USSR to be a prime example of "left" in practice (not theory) and they were very good at violence.

      This led me to look up the definition of left wing vs right wing, and I see on Wikipedia it is defined as a measure of how hierarchical the power structure is, with flat being left and triangle being right.

      This form of left vs right seems to be an unimportant nuance; I can predict an argument that the USSR was not "left" but "right" because w

  • I'm a big believer in free speech and all that, but I am glad that Germany is at least applying whatever laws against extremist speech they have to both sides equally. Keep in mind though that they have an extensive and fairly recent history of actual left wing terrorism. [wikipedia.org]

    It can be hard to tell the fascists and antifascists apart sometimes, in methods, ideology and in appearance. Just how hard it can be was nicely illustrated today in an article on a Dutch left wing (and fairly sympathetic to Antifa) bl

  • This isn't a first at all. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Websites have been shut-down before. Left-wing websites as well. And once, the French even sank a ship [wikipedia.org].

  • Not sure, this was a good decision (Score:3)

    by mseeger ( 40923 ) on Friday August 25, 2017 @05:12PM (#55085909)

    If this web site was the worst site that needs to be shut down, Germany would be a happy country ;-). It was in the large part only a forum with anonymous usage. The name associated it with the left and the moderators surely had their sympathies rather on the left end on the spectrum.

    The site was used by extremists to announce their deeds and to blurp their justifications. On the other hands, they were constantly taking a beating by the far bigger majorities of lefties. It was always clearly visible, how isolated the extremists were.

    Tactically the police robbed themselves of one of the best intelligence sources they had on the extreme left.

  • Violence doesn't work. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Friday August 25, 2017 @05:26PM (#55086021)

    Politically motivated violence (short of genocide) has been shown to be ineffective and many times counterproductive. However, if you think genocide is the answer then you have lost sight of what you were fighting for. Combating extremism with more extremism is a losing move.

  • An influential website linked to violence at the Group of 20 summit meeting in Hamburg last month has been ordered to shut down, in the first such move against left-wing extremists in the country (alternative source)

    Appalled as I am by any move to suppress speech, I'm happy the most murderous school of thought known to humanity so far [reason.com] is finally the target. A T-shirt with Che Guevara is — ought to be — far more offensive than one with Hitler.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by meglon ( 1001833 )
      Way to embrace your inner NAZI. Takes a pretty sick, twisted, fuck to stick up for old Adolf, but i guess you were the right person for the job.

  • Germany expands the category 'left-wing' to include anything objectionable.

