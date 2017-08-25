Germany, in a First, Shuts Down Left-Wing Extremist Website (nytimes.com) 99
An anonymous reader shares a report: An influential website linked to violence at the Group of 20 summit meeting in Hamburg last month has been ordered to shut down, in the first such move against left-wing extremists in the country (alternative source), the authorities in Germany said on Friday. Thomas de Maiziere, the interior minister, said that the unrest in Hamburg, during which more than 20,000 police officers were deployed and more than 400 people arrested or detained, had been stirred up on the website and showed the "serious consequences" of left-wing extremism. "The prelude to the G-20 summit in Hamburg was not the only time that violent actions and attacks on infrastructural facilities were mobilized on linksunten.indymedia," he said, referring to the website. The order on Friday was the latest move in a long battle against extremism in Germany. It comes in the wake of the violence in Charlottesville, Va., this month and amid worries about "antifa" factions that use violence to combat the far-right in the United States.
Re: Correct summary (Score:1)
Christ Almighty...
Why does this have to be left vs. right?
Can't it be civilized people vs. violent monsters?
I don't care which stupid insane ideology you follow if you're hurting innocent people! Fuck off everyone! If you want my attention, this is how you won't get it.
Re: Correct summary (Score:1)
Bullshit.
If you think hatred and violence is monopolized by any one political ideology, you're sorely mistaken. History shows us hatred and violence are an easy vice for any group to fall into, and it's one that we should attack regardless of whether "our team" is doing it or not.
Re: (Score:2)
Trolling for those Troll mods, I see.
Hope you get 'em.
Re: (Score:1)
The ones committing acts of violence are the bad guys as far as I'm concerned. Whatever cause they may believe in.
Re:We have the opposite problem in the US (Score:4, Insightful)
Right wing extremist groups are not "propping up everywhere". They only reason they have a platform, and any coverage, of ANY sort... is because the misguided media keeps showing up with their cameras. Left wing extremism is real and it's causing just as many problems, if not more. I don't see Nazi groups destroying property and setting cars on fire over a speech at a college.
Both sides have extremist factions that they ignore, because they like that those extremist factions will do the dirty sh!t that the more "normal" (read: need to get re-elected) people won't do. That is why the president denounced violence on both sides. Problem was, the left isn't used to being called out for such dirty tricks, so they kept at it with "the president needs to apologize the CORRECT way, he needs to only blame the violence on the RIGHT".
THIS. There are no more than there ever were. But the media seeks them out and actually helps them by making it look like a growing movement, sparking idiots on the other side to come and confront. Too bad we can't take the ultra left and ultra right and put them in a room together and lock the door, let the media cover the aftermath.
Re: (Score:2)
I confirm this indirectly. I tried to gather statistics on popularity of neonazism in Europe and all I got is Golden Heart (or whatever it called) winning 7% in Greece in parliamentary election.
Rise of right-wing xenophobia is a real thing though. Denmark is flooding propaganda waves with shows like Gidseltagningen, for example.
Re: (Score:2)
No, not this (Score:2)
This shouldn't be surprising. Antifa groups are anarchists. By definition they're unorganized and loose knit. They reject authority on the face of it. The Right OTOH make authority a central plank of their ideology. Better organization leads to more effective violence. That's why militaries use a chain of command instead of voting.
Re: (Score:3)
It's the exact opposite. A simple google search...
No such thing, sadly:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
It's the exact opposite. A simple google search [google.com] will show thatright wing violence is 74% more common than left [npr.org]. This shouldn't be surprising. Antifa groups are anarchists. By definition they're unorganized and loose knit. They reject authority on the face of it. The Right OTOH make authority a central plank of their ideology. Better organization leads to more effective violence. That's why militaries use a chain of command instead of voting.
The google search does not given results that say right wing groups are growing. The NPR opinion piece you referred to limits its description of left wing violence to those done by "groups", but compares against all RW violence, individual or group. NPR is not exactly an objective source when it comes to L v R, I guess you know.
Now you see (Score:1, Insightful)
Why we must protect freedom of political speech in the US. Fortunately we have strong laws to do this. Google and Facebook should not be the arbiters of speech. Universities should not live in fear of letting people talk.
We do not want to hand the power they have in Germany to silence people to a man like Trump, or anyone who claims to be a fascist or anti-fascist (aka, communist)
Re: (Score:2, Troll)
DUH!
If the University was staging the counter protest you might have a point.
it is not.
Re: (Score:1)
So you want to require universities to let White Supremacists speak?
Re: Now you see (Score:5, Insightful)
Oh, cool, so if we label someone as a Nazi they no longer have civil liberties.
You're a Nazi, now give me all of your stuff and stop offering your opinion.
Re: (Score:3)
you do realize that trying to forcibly quell a viewpoint or movement is akin to putting a fire out with gasoline.
The only way to get them to actually go away is to ignore them completely. A speaker labeled as a white supremacist comes to speak at campus? Let them, so long as they aren't actually inciting violence directly.
If the only people who show up are the their supporters -- which despite all the hand-wringing consist of a vanishingly small number of people (especially relative to the fervent left-lea
Re: (Score:2)
What part of "SJW's ain't got no humanity, so the only rights SJW's get is the right to stop being SJW's".
You see the problem?
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Texas A&M is a public university. What part of the first amendment do you fail to understand?
Apparently you fail to understand that "public university" != "government". The First Amendment applies only to the latter.
Re: (Score:1)
There are multiple errors with your post. Moderators, please mod the parent down as a troll.
Texas A&M is part of the Texas A&M University System, controlled by nine regents that are appointed by the governor. It is, therefore, operated by the state of Texas, and is a government institution. Because of the due process clause in the 14th amendment and incorporation of the first amendment rights through Supreme Court decisions to apply to state and local governments, the state of Texas cannot infringe
Re: (Score:2)
Conceded. Thanks for the correction. I should have done more research before posting.
But please, modding me troll is harsh. I posted incorrect information in good faith.
Re: (Score:2)
"public university" = "government".
FTFY.
Re: (Score:2)
No, public universities take money from the government to extend services to the public. Hence there are various safeguards in place, eg. you can't require people to register their names to use your libraries, even Internet services have to be able to be used anonymously, political organizations have to have reasonable and equal access to your services etc.
Private universities don't have to abide by a lot of the rules unless they take government money for grants where the rules have to be followed again.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
So you want to require universities to let White Supremacists speak?
Why not? What are you afraid of? Do you think their words will somehow trigger your latent, inner-Klansman?
Let them speak, it gives us all some comic-relief and a chance to laugh them back into irrelevance. There are only a few thousand of them in the entire US of ~350M people. They have no power. They're silly little goose-stepping idiots. They are no serious threat to anyone or anything.
You actually empower them with media attention they'd never get anyways. Makes me wonder if maybe you're actually a recr
Re: (Score:1)
Why not?
Why so?
What are you afraid of?
What are you afraid of?
Do you think their words will somehow trigger your latent, inner-Klansman?
Do you think their words somehow merit public resources devoted to them?
Let them speak, it gives us all some comic-relief and a chance to laugh them back into irrelevance.
Ah, but you won't let us mock them either.
There are only a few thousand of them in the entire US of ~350M people.
According to who? The FBI wasn't allowed to produce a report [thinkprogress.org] on them.
They have no power.
That explains the people they've killed over the years.
They're silly little goose-stepping idiots.
Silly little goose-stepping idiots killed millions once upon a time.
They are no serious threat to anyone or anything.
Tell that to their victims. Or more precisely, go to the graves and memorials.
You actually empower them with media attention they'd never get anyways. Makes me wonder if maybe you're actually a recruiter.
You believe the stupidest things, BlueStrat, you claim they're empowered by media attention afte
Re: (Score:2, Flamebait)
There are only a few thousand of them in the entire US of ~350M people. They have no power. They're silly little goose-stepping idiots. They are no serious threat to anyone or anything.
Tell that to the family of Heather Heyer. It took only one of them to allegedly kill her.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
There are only a few thousand of them in the entire US of ~350M people. They have no power. They're silly little goose-stepping idiots. They are no serious threat to anyone or anything.
Tell that to the family of Heather Heyer. It took only one of them to allegedly kill her.
Holy shit!
How did he kill her with words?
Oh wait, you mean the guy who hit the person blocking the street with his car, immediately after said car was vandalized by an angry mob swinging baseball bats (one could almost think he was reacting to the assault)?
Yea, I bet ideology had a lot less to do with that situation than the actual situation itself. Funnel that much stupid into one place... hell, I'm amazed only one person died, to be honest.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
And why was Heather Heyer out there in the street to be killed in the first place?
Because antifa, BAMN, BLM, etc...in other words the US Left...has gone violent and made these tiny groups of white supremacists the center of media attention and ginned-up public outrage until someone like Heather loses her life, all so the Left
Re: (Score:1)
If you don't, you're the fascist.
The only difference between the skin heads and Antifa is the flag they wave.
Antifa and the Alt-Right, Growing in Opposition to One Another [nationalreview.com]
Re: (Score:1)
Google is not government and may censor whatever it wishes on its property.
Google takes money from the government, making it quasi-governmental.
Aside from that, the websites they crawl actually aren't on Google's property...
The publicly-funded internet being in control of private companies, who can determine what speech is and is not acceptable on the public internet is a bit of a Hobson's choice, wouldn't you agree?
Re: (Score:2)
Google takes money from the government, making it quasi-governmental.
No, it makes it a private company that gets money from the government; there's nothing quasi-governmental about it. Additionally, they are not the ones determining what speech is acceptable on the "public internet," but they are the ones determining what speech they allow on THEIR OWN SERVERS and running through THEIR OWN SERVICES.
...because maybe it's easier for you to understan
I would agree, however, that you're using words/phrases that you don't understanding the meaning of.
https://xkcd.com/1357/ [xkcd.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It's never a good idea to make sweeping generalizations.
Never? That seems to be quite the sweeping generalization!
You don't stop people from talking (Score:2)
You stop them from breaking the law.
This is just bass ackwards.
Re: (Score:2)
It's the same as other "speech only" crimes like fraud. "But I just wrote some numbers on a piece of paper! My freeze peach!" isn't much of a defence.
Re: (Score:2)
The article doesn't say that not saying it isn't true but if it is then the German Government is real slow about it.
Why not just "Extremist"? (Score:1)
Isn't someone's political ideology separate from how they achieve it? Anyone that uses violence to politically motivate, whether it be left-wing or right-wing, is what is being contained.
To hedge off the first round of comments:
1) Yes, I will admit that some sects of ideology are more prone to using such tactics but these exist everywhere on the political spectrum.
2) No, this doesn't mean we should or shouldn't tolerate an idea. It is that we should consider how a group is trying to influence change. If
Speaking as a lefty (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Go ahead and tell all these peopled killed by the left that you're not nearly as violent
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mass_killings_under_Communist_regimes
Re: (Score:1)
They're surprisingly well organized (Score:3)
Also, you do know that Islamic Terrorists are right wing, right? They're conservative and authoritarian. As for economics, sure, they'll take control of all the money, but everybody but the anarchists does that. And the anarchists are really just giving that control up to the right wing (nature abhors a power vacuum).
And
Re: (Score:2)
Antifa aren't anarchist, they are mostly anti-establishment. And over here they are highly organized, there really isn't any comparison with the far right on that score. I'm not sure what the situation is in the USA but it would seem to be very different. As for the islamic terrorists, that's where the notion of left and right kind of break down. For one, the left are far more sympathetic to fundamentalist
Re: (Score:2)
The left, here in the states, are more sympathetic to Muslims in general (over conservatives) because we believe that everyone has the same rights, regardless of what their religion is, and we see conserva
Re: (Score:2)
Also, you do know that Islamic Terrorists are right wing, right?
That's a funny definition, considering the left does it's best to accommodate violent, expansionist Islam whenever it gets the chance. Why? Because somehow Muslims got to the top of the left-wing victim hierarchy. It probably has to do with the fact that both the left and Islam wants to destroy western society, plus the left recoils at confronting actual evil- they're much more likely to go after Christians who won't bake a cake than a mosque that sends money to ISIS.
And if you live in the United States it's a fact that there is more right wing terror acts than Left wing.
Only if you start counting after 9/11,
Re: (Score:1)
You aren't left wing at all. You are a centrist liberal which since being pro-capital is firmly right wing. When our comrades overthrow the bourgeoisie, you will get the bullet too.
Re: (Score:1)
The Left can win on issues because our policies work.
There are many people in this world who have looked closely at the policies of the Left and have come to the opposite conclusion. For example, those who have studied the policies of Leftist Venezuela have generally come to the conclusion that it isn't working out well for them right now.
But we can't win on violence because, well, we're not nearly as violent (and yes, that's probably a slightly controversial idea, but that doesn't make it less true).
One of the interesting things about the so-called spectrum from the Left to the Right is that it isn't really a line, but rather a circle. If you move far enough left or right you meet at the bottom of the circle. Therefo
Re: Speaking as a lefty (Score:2)
The difference is that with the Left you get mostly property damage and a few rocks thrown, whereas the Right is more prone to shoot and bomb people.
Note that in the past this was different. In the 70s and 80s Germany was dealing with Left-wing terrorism by the RAF (Rote Armee Fraktion).
In related news (Score:2)
Congressman Scalise is improving, and is undergoing physical therapy so he can walk again.
After, you know, a Bernie Bro shot him and some other people.
And the former professor - again, a leftist - who slammed a bike lock into four people's heads, is still awaiting trial.
Not to mention the 200 or so leftists who are facing charges after their violent riots in Washington, DC.
Re: (Score:1)
Then why don't the White Supremacists hold their rallies on the West Side of Chicago?
No, when the Right holds its rallies, they go on fucking college campuses where they're totally protected by militarized police and the worst thing they're going to face is a liberal arts major with a sign or some music major with a tuba, and they still end up sitting on the ground crying (if you need a link to a neo-Nazi sitting on the ground crying, let me know).
The rea
Re: (Score:1)
Your post seemed strange to me, because off hand I would consider the USSR to be a prime example of "left" in practice (not theory) and they were very good at violence.
This led me to look up the definition of left wing vs right wing, and I see on Wikipedia it is defined as a measure of how hierarchical the power structure is, with flat being left and triangle being right.
This form of left vs right seems to be an unimportant nuance; I can predict an argument that the USSR was not "left" but "right" because w
Tomorrow's fascists will be the antifascists (Score:2, Insightful)
It can be hard to tell the fascists and antifascists apart sometimes, in methods, ideology and in appearance. Just how hard it can be was nicely illustrated today in an article on a Dutch left wing (and fairly sympathetic to Antifa) bl
This isn't a first at all. (Score:1)
Websites have been shut-down before. Left-wing websites as well. And once, the French even sank a ship [wikipedia.org].
Not sure, this was a good decision (Score:3)
If this web site was the worst site that needs to be shut down, Germany would be a happy country
;-). It was in the large part only a forum with anonymous usage. The name associated it with the left and the moderators surely had their sympathies rather on the left end on the spectrum.
The site was used by extremists to announce their deeds and to blurp their justifications. On the other hands, they were constantly taking a beating by the far bigger majorities of lefties. It was always clearly visible, how isolated the extremists were.
Tactically the police robbed themselves of one of the best intelligence sources they had on the extreme left.
Violence doesn't work. (Score:4, Insightful)
Politically motivated violence (short of genocide) has been shown to be ineffective and many times counterproductive. However, if you think genocide is the answer then you have lost sight of what you were fighting for. Combating extremism with more extremism is a losing move.
Finally a move against the REAL threat (Score:2)
Appalled as I am by any move to suppress speech, I'm happy the most murderous school of thought known to humanity so far [reason.com] is finally the target. A T-shirt with Che Guevara is — ought to be — far more offensive than one with Hitler.
Re: (Score:2)
Up next (Score:1)
Germany expands the category 'left-wing' to include anything objectionable.