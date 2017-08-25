Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


New Zealand High Court Rules Operation Against Kim Dotcom Was Illegal (torrentfreak.com) 18

Posted by BeauHD from the illegal-spying-operations dept.
Mashiki writes: The New Zealand High Court ruled that spying against Kim Dotcom was illegal and that the GCSB spy agency violated the law, including the observation of citizens and residents within the country. It was also determined by the courts that the operation had gone on longer than was stated by both the police and GCSB. This may leave the extradition case up in the air since the methods used to gain the information have been ruled illegal. In turn, this makes the arrest illegal, along with the seizure of his equipment illegal. "The GCSB has now admitted that the unlawfulness was not just dependent upon residency issues, it went further," reports NZ Herald. The reason it went further was because it didn't have authorization to carry out the kind of surveillance that it was carrying out under the legislation as it was at that relevant time. The GCSB has said that it was impossible to plead the case as it would jeopardize national security.

  • The GCSB has said that it was impossible to plead the case as it would jeopardize national security.

    Should that be understood as: "GCSB - and possibly the government of New Zealand - is controlled by a non-public foreign governance."?

    I find it very interesting that not disclosing this information was more important to this entity than getting Kim to the USA for (false claims of) copyright infringements.

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      Disclosing the information would probably have exposed GCSB members for the criminals they are. Hence they took the only way out to protect them after lying did nor work anymore. At least morally, that makes the GCSB a criminal organization.

      • "National secrets" exposed in piracy of movies and mp3s? Laughable. GCSB doing piracy raids for hollywood is also laughable but exposes how much influence money carries in to the government.

    • The GCSB has said that it was impossible to plead the case as it would jeopardize national security.

      Should that be understood as: "GCSB - and possibly the government of New Zealand - is controlled by a non-public foreign governance."?

      I find it very interesting that not disclosing this information was more important to this entity than getting Kim to the USA for (false claims of) copyright infringements.

      What struck me is the potential trouble that will happen if the state tries to return his assets.

      I was under the impression that the State seized his domain and didn't renew it, so that other parties scooped it up. Also, are they going to give back the seized data intact?

      • OR if they don't (and can't get his domain back) does he have a case for a *huge* payout? (Basically all his lost income from day of seizure to some time in the future adjusted for inflation)

    Can't they just prosecute him for having a really lame pseudo-name?

