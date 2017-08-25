New Zealand High Court Rules Operation Against Kim Dotcom Was Illegal (torrentfreak.com) 22
Mashiki writes: The New Zealand High Court ruled that spying against Kim Dotcom was illegal and that the GCSB spy agency violated the law, including the observation of citizens and residents within the country. It was also determined by the courts that the operation had gone on longer than was stated by both the police and GCSB. This may leave the extradition case up in the air since the methods used to gain the information have been ruled illegal. In turn, this makes the arrest illegal, along with the seizure of his equipment illegal. "The GCSB has now admitted that the unlawfulness was not just dependent upon residency issues, it went further," reports NZ Herald. The reason it went further was because it didn't have authorization to carry out the kind of surveillance that it was carrying out under the legislation as it was at that relevant time. The GCSB has said that it was impossible to plead the case as it would jeopardize national security.
Not to share information (Score:3)
The GCSB has said that it was impossible to plead the case as it would jeopardize national security.
Should that be understood as: "GCSB - and possibly the government of New Zealand - is controlled by a non-public foreign governance."?
I find it very interesting that not disclosing this information was more important to this entity than getting Kim to the USA for (false claims of) copyright infringements.
Re: (Score:3)
Disclosing the information would probably have exposed GCSB members for the criminals they are. Hence they took the only way out to protect them after lying did nor work anymore. At least morally, that makes the GCSB a criminal organization.
Re: Not to share information (Score:3)
Return of assets (Score:4, Interesting)
The GCSB has said that it was impossible to plead the case as it would jeopardize national security.
Should that be understood as: "GCSB - and possibly the government of New Zealand - is controlled by a non-public foreign governance."?
I find it very interesting that not disclosing this information was more important to this entity than getting Kim to the USA for (false claims of) copyright infringements.
What struck me is the potential trouble that will happen if the state tries to return his assets.
I was under the impression that the State seized his domain and didn't renew it, so that other parties scooped it up. Also, are they going to give back the seized data intact?
Re: (Score:2)
OR if they don't (and can't get his domain back) does he have a case for a *huge* payout? (Basically all his lost income from day of seizure to some time in the future adjusted for inflation)
Why (Score:2, Funny)
Re:Why (Score:4, Insightful)
I know you're going for a laugh, but this shit shouldn't be joked about. Yes Kim Dotcom is a bit of a twat, but his rights still need to be respected and enforced. To paraphrase a wise man - rights must apply equally to everyone or they mean nothing.
Re: (Score:2)
...his body could feed alot of Maori families.
Do all Maori families keep just one alot? [blogspot.com]
Re: (Score:2)
"The trouble with fighting for human freedom is that one spends most of one's time defending scoundrels. For it is against scoundrels that oppressive laws are first aimed, and oppression must be stopped at the beginning if it is to be stopped at all." [quotationspage.com]
H. L. Mencken
Re: (Score:2)
Stupidity and bad style are not criminal offences. Otherwise the majority of politicians globally would need to go to jail.
Re: (Score:2)
Then Stupidity and bad style maybe should be...
Wait! most politicians are criminals anyway and are just protected.
Re: (Score:2)
Oddly, he actually did change his real legal name to Kim Dotcom. While born as Kim Schmitz, you can change your name to any crazy thing you want. He just decided to cash into the internet bubble.
It isn't a lame pseudonym, it is just a lame name that he actually chose for himself. It should say something about his sense of taste too.
Re: (Score:2)
It's not a lame pseudo-name -- he legally changed it to that, so it's a lame real name.
"National security"? (Score:1)
"National security"? For a movie pirate? Seriously?
Re: (Score:2)
By a strange coincidence, it's also a movie [imdb.com].