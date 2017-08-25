VW Engineer Sentenced To 40-Month Prison Term In Diesel Case (reuters.com) 53
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: A federal judge in Detroit sentenced former engineer James Liang to 40 months in prison on Friday for his role in Volkswagen AG's multiyear scheme to sell diesel cars that generated more pollution than U.S. clean air rules allowed. U.S. District Court Judge Sean Cox also ordered Liang to pay a $200,000 fine, 10 times the amount sought by federal prosecutors. Cox said he hoped the prison sentence and fine would deter other auto industry engineers and executives from similar schemes to deceive regulators and consumers. Prosecutors last week recommended that Liang, 63, receive a three-year prison sentence, reflecting credit for his months of cooperation with the U.S. investigation of Volkswagen's diesel emissions fraud. Liang could have received a five-year prison term under federal sentencing guidelines. Liang's lawyers had asked for a sentence of home detention and community service.
The engineer gets prosecuted for decisions signed off by the executives?
The engineer gets prosecuted for decisions signed off by the executives?
Wait what? The hitman gets a murder charge for decisions signed off by his employer?
Re:Wait what? (Score:5, Insightful)
I think his point was that the engineer is the one who wrote the code (metaphorically, he pulled the trigger) and so it's not silly to prosecute him. It doesn't matter if he was doing it on orders. Just like how a hitman should be prosecuted for doing the hit, and it doesn't matter that he was doing it on orders.
In both cases, the one who gave the orders should be prosecuted as well.
Hitman is a bit of a different trade than Engineer.
In either case, if he knew what he was told to do was illegal, then he can't get off by using the "Nuremberg Defense" that he was "just following orders".
You should always say no if it's immoral or unethical. But when it comes to this situation? If the boss said 'just do it', I'd do it and look for another job.
I think they tried that defense in Nuremburg. It didn't go over so well.
You always have a choice. You document the request for the illegal thing, refuse to do it, and if you get fired, you sue for a juicy payout.
Firing someone for refusing an illegal request is illegal in and of itself.
It's not going to affect your employment prospects with any company worth working for. In fact, in a lot of companies, it will enhance them -- there really are lots of companies who value employees who act ethically.
"Can no one rid me of this meddlesome USEPA test requirement?"
Document away - it would take a very determined prosecutor to even get that through a US grand jury as an indictable statement. Also, the trend in the US is for individual whistleblowers to (a) be ignored by the investigative authorities (b) then criminally prosecuted for 'theft of empl
I'm not talking about whistleblowing. I'm talking about suing for wrongful termination. No grand jury (and rarely any normal jury) is involved.
The level of evidence required isn't even that high. All you'd really need (assuming that you have a reasonably good employment record) is an email or memo exchange showing that you were told to do something obviously illegal and that you refused to do it, and that you were fired or otherwise punished afterwards.
To convict a single "engineer" is laughable.
The executives should have been prosecuted too, but they may have been more careful to cover their tracks.
That said, if an engineer does something he knows is illegal, then he should be prosecuted for it -- even if he was ordered to do it by his superiors.
The engineer gets prosecuted for decisions signed off by the executives?
That surprises you? Honestly, I'd be more surprised if the executives were actually charged with anything other than holding up a round of golf.
The constant "serve as an example" bullshit needs to stop as it doesn't to those who most need the object lesson. Maybe the judge is trying a "pour encourager les autres" approach but forgets that the phrase came about when an admiral was executed. In this instance a midshipman was executed and the admirals couldn't care less.
Re:Wait what? (Score:4, Interesting)
The engineer gets prosecuted for decisions signed off by the executives?
Speaking as an engineer -- hell yes.
You expect managers to be dishonest, craven bastards. But an engineer is supposed to have integrity.
But an engineer is supposed to have integrity.
More importantly, his bridges and buildings better had integrity!
Re: (Score:2)
Which is why the company ought to have its hide nailed to the wall. An engineer is allowed to be a bastard, but if he's a liar, he's not a fricken' engineer.
An engineer is allowed to be a bastard, but if he's a liar, he's not a fricken' engineer.
That's brilliant (and accurate). I'm going to start using that.
The engineer gets prosecuted for decisions signed off by the executives?
That's why an engineer who puts extra effort into doing a great job is rewarded with a laser-printed certificate of achievement in a handsome plastic frame, while an exec who gives the order to fudge on emissions testing walks away with millions because the implementing engineer was one who drew the legal lightning bolt.
The engineers that I know who consistently put in effort that results in exceptionally good work get rewarded through being paid extra well.
If that's not true where you work, I strongly encourage you to look around for a better job. Great engineers are hard to find and in demand.
I'm all for harsh penalties here... (Score:3, Insightful)
...but $200,000 for an engineer combined with the 40 months? If they're going to do that to the engineer following instructions, then they better be much harsher on the executives and managers that told the engineer to do it in the first place.
A federal judge in Detroit
Something tells me he isn't very happy with fraudulently marketed imported cars...
Throw another pleeb under the money bus (Score:5, Insightful)
everyone should get an indemnification clause (Score:3)
Imagine a construction engineer who at request of management signed off on a bridge wouldn't survive heavy wind
This is why you have a union, even as an engineer, if your employer is instructing you to commit fraud, you might have to sue (a strong union will have the expertise to handle such a scenario).
No indemnification clause will protect you when you knowingly do something wrong.
Makes sense. (Score:4, Interesting)
Part of what you pay an engineer to do is take responsibility for things. That's why you need a cert to call yourself a "Professional Engineer" Same concept as a bridge falling. Some technical person put his approval on it as the end-all, so that technical person takes responsibility. It's part of his/her job. I think the execs should all get smacked a little harder too, but this is fitting.
Re: (Score:2)
If you are an engineer working on emissions control software, part of your job is to have a knowledgeable layman's understanding of the applicable laws and regulations and also to know when you need to call Legal for an analysis of whether or not something you are designing fulfills said laws and regulations.
Part of what you pay an engineer to do is take responsibility for things. That's why you need a cert to call yourself a "Professional Engineer" Same concept as a bridge falling. Some technical person put his approval on it as the end-all, so that technical person takes responsibility. It's part of his/her job. I think the execs should all get smacked a little harder too, but this is fitting.
I totally agree with this as long as the engineer receives financial compensation commensurate with the legal liabilities. However, in contrast to licensed professional engineers, other engineers don't have similar compensation, liability, or certifications.
All engineers should strive to perform their duties in an ethical manner, but that's not the same as assuming liability.
Diesel emissions have been tied to a considerable number incidents of cancer. This is a crime, and it is a crime that has victims.
where polluting the air is more of a serious offense then committing a crime
I don't think that committing a crime is worse than committing a crime.
It sucks when someone with power and/or authority orders you to do something unethical.
It sure does! It sucks even more when you cave into those demands. Quitting would be a good thing under those circumstances -- or even better, just refuse to do it and let them fire you. Then you have actual recourse.
No matter what you do though, you are responsible for the actions you take.
That an engineer would have the ability to set policy for a multinational car company.
As an engineer, this is not surprising, but it is also disappointing. Given how dishonest VW has been, it would not surprise me to find out that they convinced this guy he was going to prison anyway (engineers have unseverable criminal liability in most modern countries regarding both fraud and willful negligence) and his family has a pallet of hundred dollar bills sitting in their garage (or in a Swiss bank account) to keep this engineer from testifying against middle and upper management, as well as a fe