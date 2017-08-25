Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


VW Engineer Sentenced To 40-Month Prison Term In Diesel Case

Posted by BeauHD from the payback's-a-bitch dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: A federal judge in Detroit sentenced former engineer James Liang to 40 months in prison on Friday for his role in Volkswagen AG's multiyear scheme to sell diesel cars that generated more pollution than U.S. clean air rules allowed. U.S. District Court Judge Sean Cox also ordered Liang to pay a $200,000 fine, 10 times the amount sought by federal prosecutors. Cox said he hoped the prison sentence and fine would deter other auto industry engineers and executives from similar schemes to deceive regulators and consumers. Prosecutors last week recommended that Liang, 63, receive a three-year prison sentence, reflecting credit for his months of cooperation with the U.S. investigation of Volkswagen's diesel emissions fraud. Liang could have received a five-year prison term under federal sentencing guidelines. Liang's lawyers had asked for a sentence of home detention and community service.

  • Lol VW engineer (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Thundercat007 ( 1105151 ) on Friday August 25, 2017 @05:26PM (#55086017)
    But the President who instantly retired the moment diesel gate broke. Took his 50 mil pension plan, walks away Scott free. Sounds legit

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      scot

  • Wait what? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by viperidaenz ( 2515578 ) on Friday August 25, 2017 @05:26PM (#55086019)

    The engineer gets prosecuted for decisions signed off by the executives?

    • The engineer gets prosecuted for decisions signed off by the executives?

      Wait what? The hitman gets a murder charge for decisions signed off by his employer?

      • Hitman is a bit of a different trade than Engineer. How you can act like they are remotely the same is a little insane.

        • Re:Wait what? (Score:5, Insightful)

          by JohnFen ( 1641097 ) on Friday August 25, 2017 @05:41PM (#55086151)

          I think his point was that the engineer is the one who wrote the code (metaphorically, he pulled the trigger) and so it's not silly to prosecute him. It doesn't matter if he was doing it on orders. Just like how a hitman should be prosecuted for doing the hit, and it doesn't matter that he was doing it on orders.

          In both cases, the one who gave the orders should be prosecuted as well.

        • Hitman is a bit of a different trade than Engineer.

          In either case, if he knew what he was told to do was illegal, then he can't get off by using the "Nuremberg Defense" that he was "just following orders".

      • This isn't murder, and it wasn't 1 company. The emissions fraud was a German country wide practice that included VW, Audi, Mercedes Benz, Daimler - pretty much EVERY German car manufacture that produces diesels.
        https://www.usatoday.com/story... [usatoday.com]
        To convict a single "engineer" is laughable.

    • The executives should have been prosecuted too, but they may have been more careful to cover their tracks.

      That said, if an engineer does something he knows is illegal, then he should be prosecuted for it -- even if he was ordered to do it by his superiors.

    • The engineer gets prosecuted for decisions signed off by the executives?

      That surprises you? Honestly, I'd be more surprised if the executives were actually charged with anything other than holding up a round of golf.

      • The constant "serve as an example" bullshit needs to stop as it doesn't to those who most need the object lesson. Maybe the judge is trying a "pour encourager les autres" approach but forgets that the phrase came about when an admiral was executed. In this instance a midshipman was executed and the admirals couldn't care less.

    • Re:Wait what? (Score:4, Interesting)

      by hey! ( 33014 ) on Friday August 25, 2017 @05:42PM (#55086159) Homepage Journal

      The engineer gets prosecuted for decisions signed off by the executives?

      Speaking as an engineer -- hell yes.

      You expect managers to be dishonest, craven bastards. But an engineer is supposed to have integrity.

      • But an engineer is supposed to have integrity.

        More importantly, his bridges and buildings better had integrity!

      • Why not both? I mean, if the management asked for it they should get getting the exact same sentence.

    • The engineer gets prosecuted for decisions signed off by the executives?

      That's why an engineer who puts extra effort into doing a great job is rewarded with a laser-printed certificate of achievement in a handsome plastic frame, while an exec who gives the order to fudge on emissions testing walks away with millions because the implementing engineer was one who drew the legal lightning bolt.

      • The engineers that I know who consistently put in effort that results in exceptionally good work get rewarded through being paid extra well.

        If that's not true where you work, I strongly encourage you to look around for a better job. Great engineers are hard to find and in demand.

    • Signed? No, ordered. Engineers don't do that kind of sh*t, management does. Should the engineers have had a spine? Should there have been whistleblowers? Yes, but rest assured, he's the loyal peon playing shield to his boss.

  • I'm all for harsh penalties here... (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 25, 2017 @05:27PM (#55086037)

    ...but $200,000 for an engineer combined with the 40 months? If they're going to do that to the engineer following instructions, then they better be much harsher on the executives and managers that told the engineer to do it in the first place.

  • Throw another pleeb under the money bus (Score:5, Insightful)

    by burtosis ( 1124179 ) on Friday August 25, 2017 @05:33PM (#55086085)
    Let's keep those profits rolling, we have engineers to burn! America needs to wise up and start jailing the senior management [cnbc.com]. It's sad times for America when South Korea is the one with balls while America just rolls over and takes it.

  • everyone should get an indemnification clause (Score:3)

    by kiviQr ( 3443687 ) on Friday August 25, 2017 @05:37PM (#55086127)
    I guess everyone needs an indemnification clause in their contract. Else good luck with any software development for military, public transportation, autonomous cars, health, and so on....

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jopsen ( 885607 )
      In this case the engineer knew that he was committing fraud.

      Imagine a construction engineer who at request of management signed off on a bridge wouldn't survive heavy wind :)

      This is why you have a union, even as an engineer, if your employer is instructing you to commit fraud, you might have to sue (a strong union will have the expertise to handle such a scenario).

    • No indemnification clause will protect you when you knowingly do something wrong.

  • Makes sense. (Score:4, Interesting)

    by WolfgangVL ( 3494585 ) on Friday August 25, 2017 @05:41PM (#55086147)

    Part of what you pay an engineer to do is take responsibility for things. That's why you need a cert to call yourself a "Professional Engineer" Same concept as a bridge falling. Some technical person put his approval on it as the end-all, so that technical person takes responsibility. It's part of his/her job. I think the execs should all get smacked a little harder too, but this is fitting.

    • That makes no sense what he engineered worked perfectly for many years so his part of the job was fine by an engineering standpoint. What does not make any sense at all is why the executives that ordered the emissions cheating software are not the ones doing the time.
      • The executives may have just ordered the engineers to build diesel cars that would meet emissions standards. The engineers did that - the cars met the emission standards during tests. Was there a wink-wink by the executives? Maybe.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sphealey ( 2855 )

        If you are an engineer working on emissions control software, part of your job is to have a knowledgeable layman's understanding of the applicable laws and regulations and also to know when you need to call Legal for an analysis of whether or not something you are designing fulfills said laws and regulations.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ttsai ( 135075 )

      Part of what you pay an engineer to do is take responsibility for things. That's why you need a cert to call yourself a "Professional Engineer" Same concept as a bridge falling. Some technical person put his approval on it as the end-all, so that technical person takes responsibility. It's part of his/her job. I think the execs should all get smacked a little harder too, but this is fitting.

      I totally agree with this as long as the engineer receives financial compensation commensurate with the legal liabilities. However, in contrast to licensed professional engineers, other engineers don't have similar compensation, liability, or certifications.

      All engineers should strive to perform their duties in an ethical manner, but that's not the same as assuming liability.

  • That an engineer would have the ability to set policy for a multinational car company.

  • As an engineer, this is not surprising, but it is also disappointing. Given how dishonest VW has been, it would not surprise me to find out that they convinced this guy he was going to prison anyway (engineers have unseverable criminal liability in most modern countries regarding both fraud and willful negligence) and his family has a pallet of hundred dollar bills sitting in their garage (or in a Swiss bank account) to keep this engineer from testifying against middle and upper management, as well as a fe

