Ask Slashdot: How Much of Your Online Browsing Can Advertisers See? 37
dryriver writes: We all know the phenomenon of browsing from an internet site A to a completely unrelated internet site B, and having identical ads follow you from site A to site B. Logic suggests that some kind of advertising system is following you from site A to B, and possibly onto subsequent sites C, D and E as well. Logic also suggests that this advertising system can now put together a nice long list of whatever you are looking at online. So here's the question: How much of your online browsing is "monitored" or "logged" this way by advertisers? Can there be any realistic expectation of privacy on the internet if the default behavior of advertisers is to track you as much as they can?
Agreed, with most browser default settings,
Then, you can add privacy add-ons to your browser with the implied risk to make matters worse.
After that, worry about lower levels like the network etc. and your post was just as right as it can get.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Advertisers are idiots.
I go on line and search for something. I find a good deal and buy it. NOW they start popping up ads for that thing*.
*A specialty tool for fixing my car. It's likely I will never need another.
I change my online identity on a regular basis. That's the best strategy. They can keep terabytes of tracking logs about jdoe411 if that amuses them, when I switch to redsoxfan4life it's going to be a blank slate. The first few times that I did that I was mostly annoyed by the bookmarks I was losing, but I long stopped copying them over. The fresh start is always great.
Same here, I change it up every year or so. I've collected about 12 different Gmail accounts along the way. The only pain in the ass is finding an old website I used to visit and having to go through all of them to find the password change request email.
They use tracking IDs. (Score:2)
Advertising content puts tracking cookies in your browser. Due to how cookies work, they are associated with the advertiser, not the website you're looking at. This means that the advertiser will see the *same* tracking ID whenever their content appears regardless of the site they're advertising on. Since they know what sites they're advertising on, they can match that with the tracking ID they've dropped on you to assemble a history of what sites you're browsing through. Including giving you the same ads.
It's not just cookies. Etags also, and those leave nothing behind that you can see.
Thank you. I initially thought you were mistaken, cause I'm familiar with ETags, but I hadn't thought it all the way through. Those are some sneaky buggers.
FWIW for others, ETags are optional, and generated server side per resource. They are used to determine if an item you have cached needs refreshed (if the etag you have differs, you need the updated version). That happens to be done server side... if you already have a resource, you send an HTTP request to the server, and your request headers include "I
If I can't see your site without JavaScript enabled then it was probably a steaming pile of shit anyway.
three words: self destructing cookies (Score:1)
Install the firefox self destructing cookies plugin. This is how cookies should work. Unless you whitelist the domain, its cookies are destroyed 10 seconds after you leave their page. Others go further with adblock, but just this with kill the tracking.
Control Scripts and Cookies (Score:2)
Want more privacy, absolutely do not run windows anal probe 10 because if you do, you have already lost. Next up run add ons to control your internet experience, the first up a script blocker to block scripts you do not like especially bad advertiser scripts add to that a cookie control add on to either block cookies from particular sites or make them session only and delete them when you leave.
I prefer to control what is allowed to run and what is blocked. So for advertisers, show me shit ads and you are
a nice long list of whatever you are looking at (Score:2)
Answer your own question, /. (Score:3)
extreme measures (Score:1)
Unless you take extreme measures, which only a small minority do, they can see all of it, or so near as not to matter.
The measures you must take increasingly break web sites, because we the public have trained the sites that it is acceptable to require privacy invading features for basic functionality. The more sites are broken in this way, the less people are willing to take the measures that might cause them a tiny bit of inconvenience, and so the cycle continues.
The only way for this to be avoided was i
the seven-fingered man (Score:2)
I'm only tracked by the large number of privacy-guard and productivity extensions installed into Firefox running under a fringe open source OS. I've checked before, it's a highly unique fingerprint.
Yeah, so I'm sure there are some companies out there tracking me as the man with seven middle fingers, all extended in the direction of the company tracking me.
Thus, I only ever see advertising for the Armsel Striker [wikipedia.org].
Haha. Just kidding. Though I might actually click through if they did take a hint.