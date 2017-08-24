General Mills Loses Bid To Trademark Yellow Color On Cheerios Box (arstechnica.com) 45
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: U.S. intellectual property regulators are rejecting General Mills' bid to trademark the yellow background color on boxes of Cheerios cereal. The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board on Tuesday set aside the cereal maker's two-year quest to trademark "the color yellow appearing as the predominant uniform background color" on boxes of "oat-based breakfast cereal." A contrary ruling could have given the Cheerios maker an exclusive right to yellow boxes of oat cereal. General Mills argued that it deserved to be awarded the trademark status because "consumers have come to identify the color yellow" on boxes of oats cereal with "the Cheerios brand." It has been marketed in yellow packaging since 1945, with billions in sales. The board noted that "there is no doubt that a single color applied to a product or its packaging may function as a trademark and be entitled to registration under the Trademark Act." But that's only if those colors have become "inherently distinctive" in the eyes of consumers. Some of those examples include UPS "Brown;" T-Mobile "Magenta;" Target "Red;" John Deere "Green & Yellow;" and Home Depot "Orange." It goes without saying that anybody can still use those colors predominately in their marketing, but not direct competitors.
Regarding the box of Cheerios, however, the court ruled that consumers don't necessarily associate the yellow box of cereal with Cheerios, despite General Mills' assertion to the contrary. Consumers are confronted with a multitude of yellow boxes of oats cereal, the appeal board noted. By comparison, T-Mobile has only a handful of competitors, and none of them uses the magenta color as a distinctive mark, the appeal board said.
Oats, you say? (Score:1)
Read that last word as "cats" and yes, I was shocked.
All I know about Cheerios is that they're a healthy part of this complete breakfast.
Don't forget they float in milk.
I thought they were made from honey, nuts and cheerios?
I think people would be more shocked to find out that Lucky Charms is the same recipe as Cheerios with marshmallow-like lumps of sugar included.
And the cereal is coated in some sort of sugar coating.
Impossible to enforce (Score:2)
So I assume they'd have to describe it by the hex code or 3x 8-bit integer RGB code (same thing) so just change 231 to 230 on red for example and tada, now it's not their color. Like it's legally proveably not their color
Just like naming my search engine googIe is allowed, because mine is g-o-o-g-capital "I" - e.
Right? right? It's provably different so it's fine right?
They were idiots for even trying.
Lots of companies have trademarked colors related to their brand or product. Examples were given in TFA: UPS brown, target red, john deer green+yellow; etc.
Who's the idiot here?
Anyone who thinks a company should be allowed to trademark a particular wavelength of light. It's on par with trademarks on genes found nature.
Re:Impossible to enforce (Score:4, Informative)
Anyone who thinks a company should be allowed to trademark a particular wavelength of light
Why? When you see a green and yellow tractor in a field; you know its john deere. It's now protected so that another vendor can't use the same green and yellow hues on their lawn and farm equipment
... because that WOULD confuse consumers; which is precisely the point of trademark law.
This really offends you? Because??
They don't own the colors. They own the use of the colors in conjunction with a very limited purpose. You want to make green and yellow guitar and sell it... go nuts. You want to paint your tractor green and yellow after you buy it... go nuts it's your tractor. You want to go into business and sell lawn mowers painted a very particular shade of green and yellow and sell them... because what? You aren't trying to confuse people into thinking they are john deere? Really?
It's on par with trademarks on genes found nature.
The trouble with genes in particular; natural or even not, is that they exist to be spread and copied by biological processes, and they further arise from random mutation. "Owning" intellectual property on something that literally exists to be copied and spread and which can also spontaneously spring into existence where it wasn't before should clearly be a setup for all kinds of inevitable ridiculousness.
Yeah, I think a lot of people are confused by exactly how narrow the context is for the Trademark...
This would have just covered cereal boxes, but there are already a dozen other yellow cereal boxes.
So I assume they'd have to describe it by the hex code or 3x 8-bit integer RGB code (same thing) so just change 231 to 230 on red for example and tada, now it's not their color. Like it's legally proveably not their color even though visually it'd be virtually indistinguishable. They were idiots for even trying.
Maybe so, but I can understand it. I walked into and ALDI the other day and saw several knock-off cereals whose boxes were made to mimic the brand name in as much detail as possible. It was so blatant it turned me off, and I can be a cheap bastrd. If you want to sell a Cheerios knockoff fine, but not need to try to make the box look exactly the same from 10 feet.
Sorry, if it's a jury trial, they'll go, "Hex what? It's yellow to me."
Should have got Whiskas' lawyers (Score:2)
http://www.thecondongroup.com.... [thecondongroup.com.au]
Though, if I had to say, I think that purple is a LOT more distinct than the Cheerio's yellow.
Or go with the guys who defend 26.2 Performance Apparel's trademark of the number "26.2"
Didn't Intel try to trademark "486" and get blocked from doing so?
Hence 'Pentium' instead of 586.
I ran a little audio production outfit once upon a time called Avi Gobbler Productions. One day I got an email from a guy in Holland who sold "Gobbler Anti-Virus" and demanded I stop using the word "Gobbler" in my company name, as it infringed his trademark.
When I wrote back pointing out that my trademark predated his by a number of years, I never heard from him again. But he didn't have a case in any event.
speak of the devil (Score:4, Interesting)
When 'Liking' a Brand Online Voids the Right to Sue [nytimes.com] — 16 April 2014
It's not the first time we've been taxed unreasonably for touching a toe to the yellow brick road, Dorothy.
General Mills Kansas City flour plant likely behind E. coli outbreak [reuters.com] — 1 June 2016
Though for our own safety, we really have to stop meeting like this.
Agree with General Mills a little (Score:2)
It's funny, I really do associate the yellow box with Cheerios, it really is a distinctive feature of the brand. Furthermore, there are items on that list that I associate less with their trademarked colors then I do with Cheerios. Especially T-mobile magenta.
On the other hand, I feel like trademarking a color is bullshit.
My thirty seconds reading the article elicited a complex range of opinions that are sure to disappear 5 minutes after I've posted this
Trademarking yellow is obviously bull. But the actual suit was:
1) that yellow when combined with
2) breakfast cereal
3) oat based
4) torus shaped
I hate IP as much as the next self entitled youtube downloader, but 1-4 seems fair.
Wouldn't work in Canada (Score:2)
Not sure you guys have this in the U.S.A. but up here we have this brand called "NO NAME" and all their packages are yellow [google.com].
Jesus, what country do you live in? That's some of the worst product packaging I've ever seen. I'm looking at a bottle of chili sauce in that link and have absolutely no interest in buying it despite the fact that I love chili sauce.
In answer to your question though, I've never seen that brand in the US.
Funny thing though - I didn't see any yellow boxes of round, oat based cereal in that search.
Green and Yellow? (Score:2)
I am more likely to associate the John Deere colors with the Oregon Ducks, before I think of John Deere.
That's because... (Score:1)
Yellow is NOT the primary background color on most of their boxes...
Their primary background colors include brown, orange, blue, green, pink, purple, and red.
It's no wonder they weren't granted a trademark for yellow.
I think you're having trouble with the word primary.
Yellow is a primary color in the Subtractive color system. Also most of the front of the box is yellow if you want to go with the mundane definition of primary.
Please provide a link to a box of Cheerios with those colors as the primary background color.
Color blind ? (Score:2)
I am more than mildly color blind and I'll have to take your word as to the color of a box of cheerios, most things look what I've grown to call grey. I say grey because that is what someone told me was grey when I was in grade school long ago.
Why? (Score:2)
I have dibs on blue! (Score:1)
Didn't Apple try to trademark rounded corners? Thus if you made a yellow box with rounded corners, you'd get sued by two conglomerates. Put one button on it and Amazon would also join the party.