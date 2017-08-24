DC Judge Approves Government Warrant For Data From Anti-Trump Website (reuters.com) 91
According to Reuters, a D.C. Superior Court judge on Thursday approved a government warrant seeking data from an anti-Trump website related to Inauguration Day protests, but he added protections to safeguard "innocent users." From the report: Chief Judge Robert Morin said DreamHost, a Los Angeles-based web-hosting company, must turn over data about visitors to the website disruptj20.org, which is a home to political activists who organized protests at the time of Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president in January. Morin, who will oversee review of the data, said the government must explain what protocols it will use to make sure prosecutors do not seize the data of "innocent users." Morin said at a hearing on Thursday that he recognized the tension between free speech rights and law enforcement's need to search digital records for evidence. He said he added safeguards to his order granting the government's request for information in an effort to balance those two concerns. Besides reviewing the prosecutors' privacy protocols, Morin also shortened the time frame for records to those generated from October to Inauguration Day and instructed the prosecutors to explain why anything they want to seize is germane to the investigation.
That's just Goatse.
Liberals didn't complain when Obama Administration lied about tapping data of every cell phone, or when it was caught spying on Americans (multiple times) for political gain.
Sorry, but Libertarians are the ONLY ones calling out the hypocrisy of both the D and R parties, who use government to oppress their opponents.
Notice his phrasing. He isn't even claiming to have done it in the past, just promises to do so in the future. Expect him to forget his promise with the next turnover.
Keep holding the morons 'feet to the fire' is all any of us can do. Part of that is not accepting bullshit at face value from any of the Republicrats.
ACA was passed entirely by the Ds, they own it. Trump can just let it fail, as constructed and intended. That's what will move replacement forward in something like a bipartisan way, eventually, once the situation becomes truly fucked. I hope they just punt it down to the states, but doubt they have the wisdom.
The ACA was passed by the Ds _broken_. On the assumption they would be in charge when the shit hit the fan.
Now it sucks to be them, it's going to fail when they have no power, but they still own the mess. Twisting in the wind. 18% got a shitty insurance plan, but 82% had their insurance made _much_ worse.
The Ds own it, forever. The Rs will stretch the pain, they can't lose on this.
My hope remains that Trump triggers both sides to dump the MAD dirt they have on the other. Then we get two new parties.
Frankly, I've got the impression that most people don't really give a shit at all. Intrusive policies by either party when they are in power just don't seem to resonate with most people. Yes, such policies offend privacy advocates, civil liberties advocates, libertarians and a good portion of the tech community, but the great unwashed; liberal or conservative, either don't give a shit or in many cases actually seem to think encroachment is worth it (despite the fact that few advocates of increased surveilla
> Frankly, I've got the impression that most people don't really give a shit at all.
I have to agree with that. I've been disappointed by mass spying under all of the presidents (including Trump). I'm disappointed, but not at all surprised, that none of them have ended that.
That said, this is a pretty ordinary warrant. They can make a good case that it's not a fishing expedition and that it's to help bring conspiracy charges against people they've already arrested for rioting. That said, if they do go
Re:Still the same? (Score:4, Insightful)
But you have to admit, many (most) liberals didn't really care because it was against Republicans
You are confused. Nobody has to admit that. You are the one making the claim, so you have to prove it.
Except Republicans flatly do not do this:
There is no both here. it is solely the Democrats, who do this sort of thing. For the Greater Good[TM], of course...
The case at hand is not about dissent or opposition, but about f
Liberals didn't complain when Obama Administration lied about tapping data of every cell phone, or when it was caught spying on Americans (multiple times) for political gain.
You seem to have mistaken the transgendered person who went to jail for leaking that information and all the people who supported her for conservatives.
James Clapper is a trans? When did they jail him?
Clapper is the one who did the spying for the Obama administration.
Chelsea Manning, whom Obama tripped over himself pardoning as he ran on the door of the Whitehouse. Practically, on his last day as president.
I wonder if that pardon has some string attached that he/she* wouldn't talk after pardoned.
*I said he/she here because I really don't know what to call him/her.
Nope. S/he leaked military documents about the US middle-east wars. Bradley/Chelsea wasn't involved in lying "about tapping data of every cell phone" or "spying on Americans", which is what you were responding to. It was Clapper who lied about that, and Snowden who leaked the proof that he lied [wikipedia.org]. Neither are trans. Neither are in jail.
Okay. Clapper it is then.
Take it back to FDR, seriously. 'Echelon' started informally during WWII, formalized after. USA, UK and Australia are banned from spying on their own citizens. So they've been spying on each others citizens for 80 years now. And it has expanded to include other nations since.
The spooks maintained a database of all the phone numbers you've ever repeatedly called (Metadata) for about the same length of time. Was once the world's largest database. They know who you know. They can tell you who your friends w
So you're saying they're Santa Claus?
Yup. Exactly. And clinton and bush, they all built upon the previous.
Nor did Republicans complain when Bush II started the spying and I still don't hear any of them crying now that Trump is doing it. Meet the new boss: Same as the old boss. (the Who)
Who started the widespread surveillance? You're off by decades. It goes back _at_least_ to WWII.
Just because you didn't see the opposition to these breaches of privacy and 4th amendment protections doesn't mean it didn't happen and you're an idiot if you think that.
This massive breach in privacy is an attempt to sustain prosecutions of hundereds of innocent people that the Police rounded up and charged with Rioting just because they were in the area including journalists. The prosecution angle that Federal justice is taking in this case is that if you were within the vicinity of the protest that invol
You seem to have "liberals" confused with "corporate democrats". My interpretation of liberalism is this: give me all the rights and freedoms.
Liberals didn't complain when Obama Administration lied about tapping data of every cell phone, or when it was caught spying on Americans (multiple times) for political gain.
That's because you were unable to recognize that your imaginary events were treated as fiction, not reality. Jade Dragon, not real. FEMA camps? Made up. IRS audits? Nothing but routine business that the right-wing got hysterical over. Benghazi? A tragedy that the GOP investigated for months, and ended up with nothing for all their grandstanding. And the GOP bought into it, by electing the birther-in-chief. Who really did want to pardon Joe "Civil Rights are a Joke" Arpaio.
Sorry, but Libertarians are the ONLY ones calling out the hypocrisy of both the D and R parties, who use government to oppress their opponents.
No, they aren't. They
Wrong link posted? (Score:4, Funny)
I think Trump is not eligible to be president.
No one, not even Trump; has ever claimed that Obama's mother was anything other than a white girl from the midwest, born in the USA to parents who were also born in the USA.
This fact alone should prove that Obama was eligible to run for president.
But, get this:
Trump, however, was born from a foreign mother, who was possibly not a valid US citizen at the time!
Trumps mother was a 'evil foreigner'! That's a fact.
Also; we have no idea who Trumps father actually was!
Was this just for Precedent? (Score:1)
Despite the 'restrictions' the judge placed on the inquiry, and timeframe, was this more allowed through to set a precedent?
Granted I don't know a whole lot about disruptj20.org, but unless criminal code violations have actually occurred, I'm having a hard time seeing how this is just?
Or is that the point. Get the precedent set here, for intended future 'fishing expeditions'?
There are 200+ people charged and at least 1 felony conviction for activities during the inauguration; this all stems from those investigations.
The DoJ contends that while most people using the site were legitimate protestors or just people wondering what type of anti-Trump activities were planned a small group of people used the site to organize premeditated riots.
These types of warrants are requested and granted all the time and the only thing making this come back into the headlines is the sheer number
Actual Link (Score:5, Informative)
Here is the link to the real story:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-court-dreamhost-idUSKCN1B41ZC [reuters.com]
On the other hand, if they were capable of looking before they leapt, they wouldn't be leftists.
Where did you get the idea that all property in Washington DC is owned by the federal government?
How is this modded up? Please mods, every dream host story he posts this same message. For fucks sake do your jobs and mod this shit off topic please. No one is asking about dream host service. There are hundreds of websites that offer that info.
TLDR: do your jobs and mod this loser down for off topic bullshit.
If you are concerned about what you post... (Score:3, Informative)
Either think twice about posting it, or learn how to protect your identity online. You can use throw away email addresses, fake names, a good vpn service that doesn't log, and a browser setup not to leak so much information about you.
Also, consider the privacy policy of the service(s) you are posting on. Do they keep logs? If so, for how long? Logged IP addresses don't need to be kept for much longer than 30 days. That's more than enough time to react to some form of abuse of the platform. If the logs of IP's aren't there, the government can't ask for them. While taking issue with a government for asking for this data makes sense, it also makes sense to apply pressure to these services to stop enabling government fishing expeditions by cleaning up their logs regularly. Keeping logs of IP's for long periods of time are never in the interest of the users... means the service either intends to sell or misuse the data, or they are just too lazy to care about their customer's privacy.
Learn to navigate the internet safely, or others will use it to harm you.
This isn't any posting. This is about just visiting a site.
The link in the summary goes to the wrong article. Thanks to this precedent you could be caught up in a witch hunt just by clicking an innocent looking link.
Those twits didn't even have the sense to not take their phones to a planned riot. 20 years, just for stupidity.
Fishing much? (Score:2)
Government is really on a hell of a fishing expedition here.
I highly doubt there's any planning of violence/vandalism on the site. That sort of stuff sounds like spur of the moment stuff. Do they really think protesters, in general, go out with malicious intent?
Fishy fishing expedition is fishy.
They have the rioters phones with at least half the plotting in the caches. That's how they got the subpoena.
Examine your blind spots, they are making you stupid as a rock.
Yes the rioters went out with malicious intent. They were so dumb they publically discussed some of the plans _before_ the event. Fucking morons that they are.
That war would last about a day.
Unless Antifa learns what actual Nazis are...that might be a fair fight. It would be a no lose proposition for the rest of the population, neo Stalinists vs neo Nazis.
They probably have particular people in mind (Score:2)
I have a feeling that the DoJ is doing this primarily to bring some sort of conspiracy charges against particular people that haven't already been charged. They're not going to charge random visitors to the site who went there once or two and that was it because it would be an unwinnable case.
Of course, but the precedent of just handing over such data is a *very* bad one.
DH wasn't just protecting the current crop of website visitors, they're protecting the entire US population of website visitors.
It's not a stretch to think that some other agency, that is based in a slightly off-white house-type building, would get a copy quietly and trawl that for political opponents.
Good news, nobody is 'just handing over data'. Cops and prosecutors got a subpoena based on the contents of rioters phones. Two judges have reviewed it, the second narrowed the scope. This is a normal felony prosecution.
Hopefully, this is just the beginning. With any luck they will get a trail of evidence that leads right back to George Soros. Then maybe they can bring some federal charges against the head of the whole problem.
Soros is a lot smarter than his muppets. My cat is smarter than the average Antifa LARPer.