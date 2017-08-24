AccuWeather Updates Its iOS App To Address Privacy Outcry (techcrunch.com) 44
Taylor Hatmaker, writing for TechCrunch: Responding to privacy concerns, AccuWeather is out with a new version of its iOS app that removes a controversial data sharing behavior. Earlier this week, security researcher Will Strafach called attention to the practice in a post and users took to Twitter to announce their intention to dump the app in droves. "AccuWeather's app employed a Software Development Kit (SDK) from a third party vendor (Reveal Mobile) that inadvertently allowed Wi-Fi router data to be transmitted to this third-party vendor," the company wrote in a statement accompanying the app update. "Once we became aware of this situation we took immediate action to verify the operation and quickly disabled the SDK from the IOS app. Our next step was to update the IOS app and remove Reveal Mobile completely."
No mention of Android, for better or worse.
Having seen the quality of programming most people put out, the "wtf this library does that?!" line sounds like exactly what happened.
You should see how much asinine shit I go back and un-create when I realize Docker or Ansible or some other such system has capabilities that I'd achieved with poorly-implemented, clunky scripts and clever playbook design. Programmers have it worse: they've got enormous, complex libraries, and they're universally bad at their jobs to the point that the Perl official docu
Probably worse. It seems very likely to me that what a developer puts into the product for one platform was also put into the product on other platforms.
The part I don't get (Score:2)
Is there a legitimate reason an application should be able to access your wireless network's name and/or BSSID?
We regularly see complaints from developers that Apple won't give them broad enough access to user data. However, on the face of it, this seems to be a case where an API can get access to data it has no good reason to need access to.
The semi-legitimized reason was to gather location data to tailor the app and provide you with local weather info.
That activity became offensive only because they were caught selling it to a 3rd party.
What I fail to understand is why the hell they didn't just program the app to ask for GPS access. Plenty of other apps do, and consumers happily hand that shit out all day long.
I disagree. I think it became offensive when the app went out of its way to gather location information after the user specifically and intentionally disabled location information.
We would live in a world seething with wisdom and intelligence if people were actually offended about corporations fucking them over. Laziness, ignorance, and stupidity paint the reality we have instead.
Sure, another strategy is to just try both connections at once, but I didn't want to hit the remote service when not needed.
Sure. There are tons of useful (to the user) things that can be done if you have that ability. If I couldn't make or use apps that accessed that information, I'd consider the platform broken.
The key, though, is that the user must remain in control and be able to prevent apps from getting that (or any) data if they choose.
The part I don't get is why people use AccuWeather. The National Weather Service has extremely high quality forecasts right there on their web page, and if you visit http://mobile.weather.gov/ [weather.gov] in your iOS device and tap "Share/Add To Home Screen", it's wrapped up behind an icon and "acts" like an app. As a plus, you've already paid for them with your taxes. And they have no privacy violating trackers on their page, not even a google analytics link.
Most importantly, you're not feeding some shitty company w
naive (Score:5, Interesting)
Nope (Score:2)
I mean, maybe I'm just naive, but don't most people just assume that your phones/apps are leaky and not rely on them to say that they're protecting your privacy?
No, most people don't give the matter a second thought.
I mean, maybe I'm just naive, but don't most people just assume that your phones/apps are leaky and not rely on them to say that they're protecting your privacy?
They should, but I think most people just don't think about it at all.
I consider all programs that I have not written to be security risks, personally. That's why I firewall off every piece of software by default.
Sure, but that doesn't mean you need to be complacent when you see it happening.
Surprise! (Score:2)
Once we became aware of this situation
Translation: once we became aware that we'd been caught doing this
What about Android? (Score:2)
Did they fix the Android app too?
As George W. Bush once said: (Score:3)
As George W. Bush once said:
“There's an old saying in Tennessee — I know it's in Texas, probably in Tennessee — that says, fool me once, shame on — shame on you. Fool me — you can't get fooled again.”
I certainly wouldn't trust AccuWeather again.
Boo AccuWeather, too late for action now (Score:2)
I'm not as surprised as I am a bit confused as to why every tech-related company and their CEO/CIO/COO/CTO decides to do some overbearing data collection secrecy and bury it in a T&S agreement, all-the-while knowingly have a pretty good idea that there is going to be a massive end-user boycott, push-back and the venom that is social media isn't going to propagate it like a pandemic disease?
I'm sure I've seen this movie before like the rest of you --- heck, Plex [bleepingcomputer.com] was just in the news about this, so it's n
I don't know about AccuWeather, but plenty of companies do a cost/benefit calculation to decide whether or not they're going to do something terrible. If they figure that they'll end up making more money than they'll lose when they get caught, then it's full steam ahead.
Granularity controls (Score:3)
There should be controls for everything an app can access built into all these portable computers. You should be able to lock out application access to location/bluetooth/wifi/contacts...
Otherwise, back to a flip phone. They're fine for texting and making/receiving phone calls. Not so good for youtube or facebook, and that's a good thing.
Android: Settings > Apps & notifications > App permissions
iOS: Settings > Privacy
Sure you didn't (Score:3)
